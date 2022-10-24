Read full article on original website
ourquadcities.com
Chase ends near base of Arsenal Bridge
A chase through Davenport came to an end near the base of the Government Bridge early Thursday morning. This was around 1:30 a.m. by the intersection of 2nd Street and Leclaire. Officers with Davenport Police and the Iowa State Patrol were on scene. Our news crew saw one car with...
‘Gotcha!’ says Truck Eating Bridge
The Truck Eating Bridge at Harrison and Fifth Street in Davenport couldn’t wait for Halloween for a treat. It claimed another victim on Thursday, October 27 around 1:10 p.m. A semi truck was involved, but no trailer this time. Scattered debris was minimal and there were no reports of injuries.
ourquadcities.com
Police allege suspect was part of QC ‘smash-and-grab’ incidents
Law enforcement identified suspect through tattoo, photos, surveillance. A 36-year-old Plantation, Fla., woman faces multiple felony charges after Davenport Police allege she is connected to “smash-and-grab” vehicle burglaries and “Felony Lane” crimes throughout the Quad Cities area. Janice Cabano faces these felony charges, according to court...
977wmoi.com
Iceless Skating Rink and Cash Cube Coming to Monmouth’s Christmas on the Square
The 5th Annual Christmas on the Square in Downtown Monmouth will be Friday, December 2nd from 5 to 8 pm. New additions will make an appearance during this year’s Candyland Christmas theme, shares Monmouth Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Kelli Kinzer:. “One exciting thing, Smithfield Foods and Midwest...
aledotimesrecord.com
Man arrested for starting dumpster fire behind Steak & Shake in Galesburg
GALESBURG — A man was arrested after allegedly starting a fire in a dumpster Sunday morning. At 9:41 a.m., a report of a fire in a dumpster at Steak ‘n Shake, 1066 N. Henderson St., was reported. The Galesburg Fire Department was able to extinguish the flames. Later...
Pay It Forward | A Bettendorf veteran's service in thousands of events
BETTENDORF, Iowa — Lyle Peterson was drafted in March of 1969 to serve in the Vietnam War. That August, he was sent to the front lines, where he would serve a year in the Americal Division's 196th Light Infantry Brigade. Upon returning home, Lyle wasn’t initially interested in joining...
977wmoi.com
Treat Street This Saturday in Galesburg
The Downtown Community Partnership of Galesburg has Sixty-seven businesses and organizations that will hand out treats on Saturday from 11am to 1pm. Check out the map to start planning your day. Start at one of the DCP booths, either in Park Plaza or in front of Sprinkle and Spoon, to pick up your treat bag and a copy of the map.
This Is When You Can Legally Turn Left On Red In Iowa
It can be super annoying to feel like you're waiting forever to turn left while you're at a red light. But there's one instance where you can turn left on red. I've complained more in recent days about driving in Davenport than I did all summer. The road construction never ceases. I'm up earlier now going to the gym and because of my stupid integrity I don't run any of the timed lights that I catch.
KWQC
Davenport Halloween parade to step off Sunday afternoon
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -The popularity of Halloween in general has only added interest to the huge Halloween parades in the Quad Cities. Davenport has been hosting one for many, many years--and traditionally, it had been held at night. But that has all changed. Allie McWilliams, City of Davenport, discusses details...
KWQC
Rooftop bar hosting ‘Boo It Up’ Halloween party on Saturday
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Here’s a chance to be a part of one of the hottest Halloween parties in downtown Davenport for 2022. “BOO It UP” at UP Skybar & Lounge, 215 North Main Street, is set for Saturday, Oct. 29 from 7 to 11 p.m. Austin Chandler discusses...
ourquadcities.com
Tapestry Farms grows to beautiful new home
In the bucolic setting of Davenport’s Annie Wittenmyer campus, the nonprofit Tapestry Farms has a new home in what seems like a fairy-tale cottage. The comfortable, rustic, homey stone-and-brick building at 2800 Eastern Avenue, on the southwest edge of the Annie Wittenmyer campus, will be open to the public Thursday, Oct. 27, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. The open house will feature tasty treats from the new Blue Spruce Bakery in downtown Davenport.
aledotimesrecord.com
Police look for 3 people in connection with Monday morning stabbing outside Galesburg bar
GALESBURG — Three suspects are wanted by Galesburg police after a woman was stabbed outside a bar early Monday. Police responded to St. Mary’s OSF Medical Center, 3333 N. Seminary St., where they spoke with a 26-year-old Abingdon woman. Officers observed fresh wounds to the woman’s face and legs.
ourquadcities.com
House fire in Davenport
A fire on West Second Street near Sturdevant Street started a little before 10 p.m. Our Local 4 News crew did not see flames or smoke, but hoses could be seen going toward the back of the structure. A MidAmerican Energy truck was on the scene as well. There was...
977wmoi.com
GCF ‘Mission Impact Investing’ Establishing Regional Food Bank Branch in Galesburg
The Galesburg Community Foundation and River Bend Food Bank have established a partnership to bring a regional branch to Galesburg. Director of Development at the Galesburg Community Foundation, Sarah Grant, says the partnership is a part of the foundations new venture, ‘Mission Impact Investing:’. “Something that people might have...
One Of The Quad Cities Favorite Restaurants Has Opened Its First Franchise Location In Illinois
A restaurant we've enjoyed for over 11 years is now expanding with the first franchise-owned store in Illinois. Yeah, Barrel House has been in the Quad Cities for 11 years. Years of how long a restaurant has been in business can make you feel old. Or like you've been in that city for a while. Or both. And yes, Barrel House started in 2011, in Davenport, Iowa. And in 2020, nearly a decade after the Barrel House origin, the owners set out to develop a franchise program for Barrel House.
ourquadcities.com
Fright Night in the District | Rock Island Parks & Recreation
Get your Ghouls and Goblins ready! We sat down with Rock Island Parks and Recreation’s Daniel Gleason and Goodwill of the Heartland’s Kolbi Jameson to talk about an upcoming event happening in Shwiebert Park this week!. For more information visit Rock Island Parks and Recreation on Facebook.
tspr.org
Around the Tri States: Galesburg murder suspect in custody; Reusch theft case to continue next year
Tri States Public Radio produced this story. TSPR relies on financial support from our readers and listeners in order to provide coverage of the issues that matter to west central Illinois, southeast Iowa, and northeast Missouri. As someone who values the content created by. Galesburg murder suspect in custody. A...
ourquadcities.com
Gem and Mineral Club Rock Show returns to fairgrounds
The annual fall Black Hawk Gem and Mineral Club Halloween Rock Show (since 1959) will be held Saturday and Sunday at the Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds, 2815 W. Locust St., Davenport. Hours will be 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday. Crystals, minerals, fossils, meteorites, jewelry, gemstones, agates, geodes,...
KWQC
Chief: East Moline officer still critical but ‘stable’ following assault
Join KWQC and the Rotary Club of Bettendorf for a blanket drive at the KWQC studio on Friday. Hacker claims to have data from the Davenport Community School District,. According to a statement from Davenport Community Schools Wednesday evening, the district has confirmed that an unauthorized user gained access to personal information belonging to current or former employees.
police1.com
Records: Critically wounded police sgt. met with suspect hours before violent attack
EAST MOLINE, Ill. — New details are emerging in the attack on an East Moline police sergeant who was critically injured Monday. Sgt. William "Billy" Lind and the man now accused of trying to kill him had encountered each other about two and a half hours before the incident, police and court records show.
