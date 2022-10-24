ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Davenport, IA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ourquadcities.com

Chase ends near base of Arsenal Bridge

A chase through Davenport came to an end near the base of the Government Bridge early Thursday morning. This was around 1:30 a.m. by the intersection of 2nd Street and Leclaire. Officers with Davenport Police and the Iowa State Patrol were on scene. Our news crew saw one car with...
DAVENPORT, IA
Local 4 WHBF

‘Gotcha!’ says Truck Eating Bridge

The Truck Eating Bridge at Harrison and Fifth Street in Davenport couldn’t wait for Halloween for a treat. It claimed another victim on Thursday, October 27 around 1:10 p.m. A semi truck was involved, but no trailer this time. Scattered debris was minimal and there were no reports of injuries.
DAVENPORT, IA
ourquadcities.com

Police allege suspect was part of QC ‘smash-and-grab’ incidents

Law enforcement identified suspect through tattoo, photos, surveillance. A 36-year-old Plantation, Fla., woman faces multiple felony charges after Davenport Police allege she is connected to “smash-and-grab” vehicle burglaries and “Felony Lane” crimes throughout the Quad Cities area. Janice Cabano faces these felony charges, according to court...
DAVENPORT, IA
977wmoi.com

Treat Street This Saturday in Galesburg

The Downtown Community Partnership of Galesburg has Sixty-seven businesses and organizations that will hand out treats on Saturday from 11am to 1pm. Check out the map to start planning your day. Start at one of the DCP booths, either in Park Plaza or in front of Sprinkle and Spoon, to pick up your treat bag and a copy of the map.
GALESBURG, IL
B100

This Is When You Can Legally Turn Left On Red In Iowa

It can be super annoying to feel like you're waiting forever to turn left while you're at a red light. But there's one instance where you can turn left on red. I've complained more in recent days about driving in Davenport than I did all summer. The road construction never ceases. I'm up earlier now going to the gym and because of my stupid integrity I don't run any of the timed lights that I catch.
DAVENPORT, IA
KWQC

Davenport Halloween parade to step off Sunday afternoon

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -The popularity of Halloween in general has only added interest to the huge Halloween parades in the Quad Cities. Davenport has been hosting one for many, many years--and traditionally, it had been held at night. But that has all changed. Allie McWilliams, City of Davenport, discusses details...
DAVENPORT, IA
ourquadcities.com

Tapestry Farms grows to beautiful new home

In the bucolic setting of Davenport’s Annie Wittenmyer campus, the nonprofit Tapestry Farms has a new home in what seems like a fairy-tale cottage. The comfortable, rustic, homey stone-and-brick building at 2800 Eastern Avenue, on the southwest edge of the Annie Wittenmyer campus, will be open to the public Thursday, Oct. 27, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. The open house will feature tasty treats from the new Blue Spruce Bakery in downtown Davenport.
DAVENPORT, IA
ourquadcities.com

House fire in Davenport

A fire on West Second Street near Sturdevant Street started a little before 10 p.m. Our Local 4 News crew did not see flames or smoke, but hoses could be seen going toward the back of the structure. A MidAmerican Energy truck was on the scene as well. There was...
DAVENPORT, IA
97X

One Of The Quad Cities Favorite Restaurants Has Opened Its First Franchise Location In Illinois

A restaurant we've enjoyed for over 11 years is now expanding with the first franchise-owned store in Illinois. Yeah, Barrel House has been in the Quad Cities for 11 years. Years of how long a restaurant has been in business can make you feel old. Or like you've been in that city for a while. Or both. And yes, Barrel House started in 2011, in Davenport, Iowa. And in 2020, nearly a decade after the Barrel House origin, the owners set out to develop a franchise program for Barrel House.
DAVENPORT, IA
ourquadcities.com

Fright Night in the District | Rock Island Parks & Recreation

Get your Ghouls and Goblins ready! We sat down with Rock Island Parks and Recreation’s Daniel Gleason and Goodwill of the Heartland’s Kolbi Jameson to talk about an upcoming event happening in Shwiebert Park this week!. For more information visit Rock Island Parks and Recreation on Facebook.
ROCK ISLAND, IL
ourquadcities.com

Gem and Mineral Club Rock Show returns to fairgrounds

The annual fall Black Hawk Gem and Mineral Club Halloween Rock Show (since 1959) will be held Saturday and Sunday at the Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds, 2815 W. Locust St., Davenport. Hours will be 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday. Crystals, minerals, fossils, meteorites, jewelry, gemstones, agates, geodes,...
DAVENPORT, IA
KWQC

Chief: East Moline officer still critical but ‘stable’ following assault

Join KWQC and the Rotary Club of Bettendorf for a blanket drive at the KWQC studio on Friday. Hacker claims to have data from the Davenport Community School District,. According to a statement from Davenport Community Schools Wednesday evening, the district has confirmed that an unauthorized user gained access to personal information belonging to current or former employees.
DAVENPORT, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy