KRQE News 13
Fall storm brings rain, snow, wind and cold to New Mexico
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Thursday morning is milder and quiet. Temperatures are mostly above freezing, in the 30s, 40s and 50s. However, temperatures will not be warming up much for central or northern New Mexico, thanks to a cold front moving in, so keep the warmer layer around. Skies are partly to mostly cloudy, and rain and snow will hold off for most areas during the morning commute.
El Paso News
Weather Authority Alert: Gusty Winds Tonight; Snow Storm in Sacramento Mtns.; Cooler Friday — Your 9-Day Forecast
Expect strong winds much of the night, especially on the east slopes of the mountains, as a cold front sweeps in for Friday. In El Paso and Las Cruces, we shall stay clear with a dusty haze. Up in the Sacramento Mountains of New Mexico, above 7,500 feet, the rain will shift over to snow.
KRQE News 13
Storm brings mountain snow, rain and strong winds
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A winter weather advisory will be in effect for the Sangre de Cristo Mountains until 6 AM Friday morning. Snow will build into the high terrain up north throughout the afternoon and evening. Two to eight inches will be possible with locally higher amounts above 9,500 ft. Light accumulation will be possible around the Jemez and central mountains, and the valley will see rain showers. Overnight, rain will move through all of eastern New Mexico, and scattered showers will continue through the day on Friday.
KRQE News 13
Mild, quiet day before rain, snow, wind and cold Thursday
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Wednesday morning is a bit milder, with above freezing temperatures for the Metro and southern New Mexico, but typical 20s and low 30s for the north and west parts of the state. Today will be a warmer, mostly sunny day. The mountains will see some breezes up to 25 mph, with lighter winds in the valley.
KRQE News 13
Breezy afternoon before next fall storm system
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Wednesday will be the calm before the storm, with mostly dry and sunny conditions expected across the state. Temperatures will warm a few more degrees into this afternoon, but still remain below average across the central and northern parts of the state. Cloud coverage may begin pushing in north late tonight ahead of a low pressure system.
KRQE News 13
Big Changes on the Way into Thursday
It’s been a relatively quiet, dry, and sunny past 48 hours across New Mexico. Conditions will begin to shift fairly quickly starting late tonight and continuing through early Friday morning as an upper level low pressure system pushes southeast into the state. This system is going to bring three...
KRQE News 13
Another storm to bring rain and snow to parts of New Mexico Thursday
Quieter and warmer weather continues through Wednesday. Another storm arrives Thursday bringing more wind, rain, snow, and colder temperatures to New Mexico. Quieter weather has returned Tuesday after a strong fall storm moved across the state yesterday. Many woke up to freezing temperatures this morning, but high temperatures were as much as 5° to 30° warmer than yesterday. Despite the warmer weather, temperatures were still around 10° below-average. Warmer weather will continue to move in through Wednesday as westerly winds become a little more breezy tomorrow, ahead of our next storm system Thursday.
KRQE News 13
Quieter and warmer weather for New Mexico
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – This morning is the coldest of the season across New Mexico. In fact, many areas, including parts of the Metro, will see their first freeze this morning. Be sure to layer up for the morning commute. Aside from cold temperatures, the weather is clear and quiet. Monday’s storm has moved east of the state, and drier, warmer weather is expected Tuesday.
These areas in Colorado are under winter weather advisory
The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for parts of Colorado.
National Weather Service looks back at New Mexico’s 2022 wildfire season
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – After devastating wildfires scarred the state across northern and central New Mexico, the National Weather Service in Albuquerque unveiled a detailed look into this year’s record-breaking wildfire season. “We wanted to document and show that it’s not anybody’s imagination, it was a bad fire season, and that weather was a big part […]
INCOMING STORM: Up to 10 inches of snow expected in Colorado
The National Weather Service issued a 'winter weather advisory' in Colorado on Tuesday ahead of a multi-day storm that's expected to drop up to 10 inches of snow on some of the state's mountains. According to the service, the advisory applies to the Elk Head, Park, and Flat Top mountains,...
KRQE News 13
Snow and rain falls across New Mexico
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – It is a messy Monday across the state, with snow in the central, west and northern mountains, and rain for the low terrain of central, southern and eastern New Mexico. Most of eastern New Mexico will see rain throughout the day, and there is a chance for more snow showers in the northern mountains through the afternoon. The Metro will stay mostly dry, with a chance for a few showers during the afternoon. Western New Mexico will dry out during the day, starting to see more sunshine this afternoon.
KRQE News 13
Still breezy, very cold night ahead
Our top story the past two days has been the widespread, powerful wind gusts 45-65+ mph. The relentless winds are finally beginning to calm down tonight as the storm pulls east. Those strong winds brought some very chilly air as temperatures dipped 15-20° below average. Highs were more in line with early December than late October! The ABQ metro only reached 50° this afternoon while temps remained in the 40s north with wind chills in the 30s! Deep freezes are in effect this evening for much of central NM including the Rio Grande Valley where temps will plummet near freezing for the first time in 6+ months.
'Very difficult to impossible' travel: Winter weather advisories issued in Colorado
A series of winter weather advisories that went into effect on Tuesday night remain in place through Thursday in a large region of Colorado, according to the National Weather Service, with additional advisories set to be activated later in the day on Wednesday. The forecasting service has stated that this wintery weather will likely impact travel, resulting in limited visibility on roads and "very difficult to impossible" travel conditions in heavier hit areas.
Winter forecast released by NOAA: What to expect in Texas
The influence of La Niña is expected to continue through the winter (December-February) for the third winter in a row.
Snow closes Colorado mountain school district
CARBONDALE, Colo. — A cold front that has brought another round of snow to the higher elevations of Colorado has forced one district to declare a snow day on Thursday. Roaring Fork Schools will be closed Thursday, Oct. 27 due to inclement weather conditions in the Upper Valley near Carbondale.
FORECAST: More snow headed to Colorado after 12-plus inches over weekend
More snow is on the way to Colorado, following a stormy weekend in the high country that dropped well over a foot of powder in some areas. While snow isn't expected to be as heavy throughout the week as it was this weekend, it should be consistent and spread across a large swath of the state.
KRQE News 13
Weekend storm brings strong winds, colder temperatures, rain, and snow
A storm system will bring active weather this weekend across New Mexico. Strong winds, colder temperatures, rain, and snow will all impact parts of New Mexico through Monday. Winds have already starting picking up across parts of New Mexico Friday. Our next storm system will bring even stronger winds Saturday afternoon, with gusts as high as 30 to 50 mph across the state. It will still be a warm day across New Mexico too. The strongest winds arrive Sunday, with some wind gusts approaching 60 mph. A strong cold front will begin moving into the Four Corners Sunday afternoon. The front will bring rain and mountain snow along and behind it as it pushes south into Sunday night. A sharp drop in temperatures will also follow behind the cold front into Sunday night.
HIGH WIND WARNING: 90 MPH wind gusts rip through Colorado, more gusty winds on the way
The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued several high wind warnings in Colorado, as powerful and gusty winds are expected to rip through the state on Sunday. One warning was issued for Colorado's southern mountain ranges, as well as Pueblo, Huerfano and western Las Animas counties until 6 PM on Sunday. In these areas, winds are expected to be 35 to 45 MPH with gusts up to 70 MPH. Strong winds will also impact Limon, southern Lincoln county, and the San Luis Valley.
KRQE News 13
