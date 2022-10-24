Read full article on original website
wcbi.com
Warm and dry Friday, rainy day on Saturday
COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – The work week ends dry before another rain chances moves in Saturday. OVERNIGHT: Mainly clear with lows in the upper 40s – not as chilly as this morning!. FRIDAY: Expect sun early, but clouds should fill in by afternoon & evening. Highs should still...
wcbi.com
Eyes on weekend rain chances as temperatures stabilize
COLUMBUS – SUMMARY: Highs slowly climb back into the low 70s before a weekend system brings things back into the 60s. Lows hover around the 50s to low 60s. THURSDAY: Sunshine persists across much of the region as afternoon highs top out around 70. Lows bottom out in the low 50s overnight. No rain is expected and scattered cloud cover prevails.
wcbi.com
Sounding the alarm during fall severe weather season
LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI)- While most people associate severe weather with the Spring, here in North Mississippi we know any season can be severe weather season. One thing you should always keep in mind is how to stay informed when severe weather hits. And in this case, more is better.
Commercial Dispatch
Goings On With Grant: Sweet Peppers temporarily closing
Goodbyes don’t need to be forever. But still, I’m sorry to say Sweet Peppers Deli located at 2017 Hwy. 45 N. in Columbus will be temporarily closing on Monday for a month-long remodel. Owner John Bean told me it was time to update the aesthetic of the deli....
wtva.com
$6M to improve Lowndes County Port
WASHINGTON (WTVA) - $6.1 million will be used to improve the Lowndes County Port in Columbus. The U.S. Department of Transportation grant will improve infrastructure and expand capacity, U.S. Sens. Roger Wicker and Cindy Hyde-Smith, both of Mississippi, announced. The project includes the construction of a new rail spur with...
Commercial Dispatch
Short-term deals with cities may help speed garbage pickup
Supply chain problems continue to dog Golden Triangle Waste Services’ garbage pickup, but potential short-term agreements with Starkville and Columbus may ease the burden long enough for the service to catch up. GTWS has been struggling with an aging fleet and long wait times for parts for months, and...
wcbi.com
Argument at Sim Scott Park sends girl to hospital
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A girl is hit with a baseball bat and then gunfire rings out. Now, Columbus police are trying to find the shooter. The girl was hit in the head during an argument at Sim Scott Park on Wednesday evening. She was taken to the hospital...
wtva.com
Tupelo working to curb roadside litter with new van
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Tupelo has a new van to promote litter prevention. The city uses the van daily for litter pickup. The message “Don’t Trash Tupelo” is displayed on its sides. It also has blinking lights for safety.
wtva.com
Hometown Tour made second stop in Fulton
FULTON, Miss. (WTVA) - WTVA took its 6 p.m. newscast on the road to Fulton on Wednesday, Oct. 26. This is part of WTVA's new Hometown Tour series, which will air monthly from September to December. Watch the full segment in the video above or open this link. We interviewed...
wcbi.com
CBC and LCSD gear up for annual haunted house this weekend
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The sights and scenes of a scary Halloween can be found at the Columbus fairgrounds this weekend. Finishing touches are being done at the annual haunted house to open on Friday night. All of the money will go to help needy children. The Community Benefit...
wcbi.com
Natchez Trace EPA brings high-speed internet to rural areas
MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – They’re connected. The Natchez Trace Electric Power Association has finished building the infrastructure that their members will need to hook up to high-speed internet. It’s called NT Spark. And, Mississippi Public Service Commissioner Brandon Presley said this will serve 13,500 customers. Presley said the...
wtva.com
New package store ordinance in Eupora allows liquor sales
EUPORA, MS (WTVA) -- The Eupora Board of Alermen passed a Package Store Ordiance on October 3rd. This means stores that sell liquor will be opening in town in the near future. The ordinance was met with overwhelming support from business owners. Mayor Blake McMullan says this will help the town's economic growth.
wtva.com
Sheriff: Two escape attempts foiled in Monroe County
ABERDEEN, Miss. (WTVA) - A man tried to escape from Monroe County deputies twice in one day, the sheriff said. Bill Cruber, 68, first appeared in court in Amory on Tuesday, Oct. 25 following his arrest for the July 2021 theft of a vehicle. Monroe County Sheriff Kevin Crook said...
wcbi.com
Hit-and-run collision sends car into ditch on Highway 45
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A hit-and-run crash ended with a car in a ditch. The accident happened on Highway 45 in front of Champions Towing at about 10:30 this morning. Police believe a vehicle hit the car before it crashed into the deep ditch and drove away. The driver...
wtva.com
Car stolen in 2010 pulled from Lowndes County lake
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - Deputies came upon a submerged car Tuesday in Lowndes County. Lowndes County Sheriff Eddie Hawkins said the car, a Dodge Intrepid, was found in Officers Lake, which is northwest of Columbus. He said deputies were actually working another investigation when they discovered the car. The car...
wcbi.com
Strong to Severe Storms Possible on Tuesday
COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – A potent cold front will move through the region tomorrow, bringing the risk for strong to severe storms during the late morning and afternoon hours. TONIGHT: Partly cloudy skies. Warm with increasing humidity. Low near 66°. Winds will be blowing out of the southeast around...
wtva.com
Update: Missing person in Columbus found safe
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - Authorities in Columbus are asking for help locating a missing 28-year-old man. Justin Brooks was last seen on Monday, Oct. 24 around 3:30 a.m. at his home on Fifth Avenue North. He was walking along the street. He wore blue jeans, tennis shoes and a red/yellow/orange...
wcbi.com
Columbus Exchange Club honors local man with Firefighter of the Year
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A Columbus civic group stepped up to honor one of the people who helps keep the city safe. The Columbus Exchange Club recognized Joshua Connors as Columbus’s Firefighter of the Year at a ceremony during the club’s weekly meeting. Connors is a Columbus...
wtva.com
Aberdeen woman died hours after Tuesday night crash
ABERDEEN, Miss. (WTVA) - A crash Tuesday night left an Aberdeen woman dead. Monroe County Coroner Alan Gurley said the crash happened at approximately 10:41 at the intersection of Highway 25 and Old Highway 25. He identified the victim as Dorothy Jones, 71. She was taken to the hospital in...
wbrc.com
Pickens Co. city receives $7 million to address aging water system
REFORM, Ala. (WBRC) -The City of Reform is getting $7 million to drastically improve the water system for hundreds of people. The money is part of a huge funding package from the Alabama Department of Environmental Management (ADEM) to address water and sewer systems across the state. Rita Washington has...
