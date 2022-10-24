ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana man surrenders after barricading himself inside home with baby

By Michaela Romero
 3 days ago

NEW ORLEANS ( WGNO )— New Orleans police say a standoff came to an end on Monday (Oct. 24) more than 17 hours after a man barricaded himself and his child inside a Gentilly home.

Around 6:45 p.m. Sunday, officers with the New Orleans Police Department responded to the 5400 block of Seminary Place. We’re told the man, whose name and age were not disclosed, was threatening to kill himself.

When police arrived at the home, they learned that the man’s 9-month-old son was also inside the home.

“The dynamics change tremendously when you have an infant, a baby that young,” said NOPD Capt. LeJon Roberts in a press conference. “We have to use all the necessary precautions as it relates to SWAT protocol and procedures.” Watch the full NOPD press conference below.

WATCH: Man who barricaded himself inside New Orleans home with son is in custody

Lafayette Police investigate overnight shooting involving juvenile victim

After more than 17 hours of negotiations with the help of the man’s family, the man peacefully surrendered to police just after 11:30 Monday. He was transported to an area hospital for a mental evaluation with charges pending.

No injuries were reported in the standoff. We’re told the child was reunited with his mother following the incident.

