Rams WR Cooper Kupp makes opinion on grass vs. turf fields clear

Plenty of NFL players and head coaches have spoken out against turf fields recently. Los Angeles Rams All-Pro wide receiver Cooper Kupp joined the club on Thursday. "It's not even close," Kupp said, per ESPN's Sarah Barshop. "I know there's stuff going around the league right now, there's some issues. Hands down, we should be playing on grass. Hands down, we should be on grass. And that's all I'm going to say."
Bowl Projection Round-Up: Where each Pac-12 team is slotted to play after Week 8

There have certainly been some shake-ups in the Pac-12 bowl game picture over the past few weeks. At first, it was the UCLA Bruins that stirred things up out west, taking down the Washington Huskies and Utah Utes in consecutive weeks. Then, after Utah upset USC a couple of weeks ago, it was the Bruins who stepped into the perceived top spot in the conference. However, Oregon’s dominant win over UCLA this past week now has the Ducks sitting pretty with an inside track to the Pac-12 Championship, and a potential Rose Bowl berth or a trip to the College Football...
