The New York Yankees were eliminated from the playoffs just a few days ago, but the rumors of Aaron Judge leaving the team are already rolling. According to a new report from MLB insider Mike Feinsand, the Los Angeles Dodgers will be entering the Judge sweepstakes. "The Dodgers could become serious players in this offseason’s Aaron Judge sweepstakes, a move that would potentially result in a position change for Betts, a six-time All-Star outfielder," Feinsand reported.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO