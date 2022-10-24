Read full article on original website
Sports World Reacts To Barack Obama Ownership News
Former United States president Barack Obama is reportedly involved in a group interested in purchasing the Phoenix Suns. The Suns, who've become for sale following their ownership scandal, likely have several interested bidders in the NBA franchise. According to Bill Simmons, Obama is involved with one of them. "I heard...
Popculture
Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Move
Erin Andrews just made a move that will impact her career. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former host of Dancing with the Stars signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the biggest talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
NFL World Reacts To Surprising Herschel Walker Poll News
Former NFL running back Herschel Walker is the Republican Senate candidate for Georgia this year. He's going up against Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock. For the past few weeks, Warnock has been leading Walker in the polls. That apparently changed on Tuesday, according to the Trafalgar Group and Daily Wire. Walker...
NFL World Reacts To Russell Wilson Decision News
After missing the Broncos' Week 7 loss to the New York Jets, Russell Wilson will return for Sunday's London game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. According to ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, Wilson has pronounced himself "ready to roll" for this weekend's matchup at Wembley Stadium. The NFL world took to...
LeBron James accused of cheating in viral podcast clip
Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James was accused of being a cheater by an influential podcast coast last month and the clip went viral over the last few days.
MLB World Reacts To The Aaron Judge, Dodgers News
The New York Yankees were eliminated from the playoffs just a few days ago, but the rumors of Aaron Judge leaving the team are already rolling. According to a new report from MLB insider Mike Feinsand, the Los Angeles Dodgers will be entering the Judge sweepstakes. "The Dodgers could become serious players in this offseason’s Aaron Judge sweepstakes, a move that would potentially result in a position change for Betts, a six-time All-Star outfielder," Feinsand reported.
NFL World Reacts To Pete Carroll Unhappy News
Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll came out firing during this Wednesday's press conference. Carroll said the NFL needs to take a "longer, harder look" at artificial turf fields during the offseason. This comment came after star receiver D.K. Metcalf suffered a knee injury in Week 7. Though he didn't...
thecomeback.com
Gisele Bundchen offers “final ultimatum” to Tom Brady
The saga of NFL quarterback Tom Brady and his estranged wife Gisele Bündchen has dominated the headlines for months. While it looks like the two sides may likely be headed for a nasty divorce with Bündchen hiring a top divorce attorney, there may still be one way that Brady can save their marriage.
NBA World Calling For Head Coach To Be Fired Tonight
No NBA team has been more disappointing to start the 2022-23 season than the Philadelphia 76ers. The Sixers, who entered the season with championship aspirations, have started the season 1-4. It's still early, of course, but following last season's playoff disappointment, fans have had it with head coach Doc Rivers.
Packers Announce Former Coach Has Passed Away
The Green Bay Packers lost a former member of their organization this past Saturday. According to Richard Ryman of the Green Bay Press-Gazette, Former Packers assistant coach and scout Burt Gustafson passed away just a few days ago at the age of 96. Gustafson was with the team from 1971-89...
Magic Johnson Reveals Regret With LeBron James Relationship
While on Shannon Sharpe's "Club Shay Shay" podcast, Lakers legend Magic Johnson opened up about a plethora of different topics, including his biggest regret regarding his relationship with LeBron James. Johnson told Sharpe that he regrets not calling James before stepping down as the Lakers' president of basketball operations in...
NFL World Shocked By Antonio Brown Job News
With Kanye West in the news cycle as of late for his antisemitic comments and loss of deals with major brands like Adidas, Antonio Brown has gone viral, as well. The former NFL wide receiver, if you remember, is actually the president of West's sports company, Donda Sports. Seriously. With...
MLB World Reacts To Surprising Manny Ramirez News
Boston Red Sox legend Manny Ramirez couldn't stop himself from taking a jab at the New York Yankees this week. Ramirez told MLB insider Hector Gomez that after watching the ALCS he wants to make an MLB comeback. "Watching the Yankees series, I think that I can still (to make...
NFL World Reacts To Unfortunate Ezekiel Elliott News
On Wednesday afternoon, the Dallas Cowboys received some bad news about running back Ezekiel Elliott. Following a tough game against the Detroit Lions, Elliott missed practice today. However, that was just the beginning of the bad news. According to a new report, Elliott is dealing with a sprained MCL and a thigh contusion.
Look: Barry Switzer Names The Best Player He Ever Coached
Barry Switzer coached plenty of phenomenal players during his 16 seasons at Oklahoma and four with the Dallas Cowboys. For all the talent he led across two decades, he identified former defensive lineman Lee Roy Selmon as "the best player I ever coached and probably the best to ever play" at Oklahoma.
NFL World Reacts To What Peyton Manning Said About Mac Jones
Along with wondering about his starting job, the NFL world is questioning a seemingly dirty play by Mac Jones on Monday night. Before getting benched, the New England Patriots quarterback kicked his foot up while sliding. He hit Chicago Bears safety Jaquan Brisker in a sensitive area. When watching the...
Popculture
Legendary Golfer and Wife Divorcing After Just 3 Months
A golf legend and his wife are getting a divorce after getting married in the summer. Tom Watson and longtime CBS executive LeslieAnne Wade got married in July after announcing their engagement in May. On Monday, Wade went to Twitter to announce the couple is separating due to her having an "unexpected illness."
The Sports World Is Praying For Michael Phelps' Family
Olympic swimming legend Michael Phelps suffered a personal tragedy today, revealing that his father has passed away. Phelps took to Instagram earlier this week to announce that his father Michael Fred Phelps had passed away. Fred Phelps was a retired Maryland State Trooper who played football in high school and college, and even tried out for the NFL at one point.
NFL World Reacts To The Super Bowl Threat News
Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake has issued a challenge to the NFL regarding the upcoming Super Bowl in Glendale. During an interview over the weekend, Lake, the GOP nominee for governor, was asked how she would handle the NFL threatening to pull the Super Bowl over her stance on immigration and goal of shutting down the border.
NFL World Reacts To Micah Parsons' Demand News
Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons has quickly established himself as one of the best players in the NFL. He has also become a fan favorite in the Lone Star State. Parsons has been so impressive in Dallas that he can probably receive a lot of cool perks for the foreseeable future. With that being said, he has other thoughts in mind.
