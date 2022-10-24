Read full article on original website
Mesa County Residents Should Receive Refund Check by Mail Soon
This week, don't assume that all the mail you receive is junk, because a check from Mesa County may be waiting for you if you are a resident. According to Mesa County, TABOR refund checks began being mailed on Monday, October 24, 2022. Who is Eligible for a TABOR Refund...
Measures 2A and 2B on the November ballot will raise taxes for Grand Junction visitors staying in ho
SOME HOME OWNERS AROUND MESA COUNTY ARE BEGININNG TO FEEL THE LASTING EFFECTS OF COVID-19'S FINANCIAL BURDEN.... PLUS, ADD IN RECORD HIGH INFLATION AND RESIDENTS ARE LEFT WITH ONLY ONE OPTION... FORECLOSURE...
Mesa County Public Health: Flu Season is Here
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - As we get into the colder months flu season is just beginning. Mesa County Public Health is hosting a drive up vaccine clinic for the public to better help those be protected from the flu this season. Mesa County Public Health also suggests getting the...
Climbing number of foreclosures in Mesa County
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The fallout from the pandemic mixed with record high inflation means more Mesa County homeowners can’t pay their mortgages. Experts don’t see any relief for homeowners anytime soon. Now, a troubling trend between economic events and people forced to let their homes slip into foreclosure.
Highline Lake Is Colorado’s First Body of Water Categorized As Infested
A recent discovery at Highline Lake has resulted in a change in the status of this popular western Colorado lake. Colorado Parks and Wildlife staff has discovered additional invasive zebra mussels at Highline Lake State Park north of Loma. The discovery prompted CPW to change the status of Highline from "Suspect" to "Infested." It's the first time that a body of water in the state of Colorado has been categorized with zebra mussels. CPW found a single adult zebra mussel on an artificial PVC substrate in the lake during routine invasive species sampling.
Tina Peters has resigned from the County Clerks Association.
SOME HOME OWNERS AROUND MESA COUNTY ARE BEGININNG TO FEEL THE LASTING EFFECTS OF COVID-19'S FINANCIAL BURDEN.... PLUS, ADD IN RECORD HIGH INFLATION AND RESIDENTS ARE LEFT WITH ONLY ONE OPTION... FORECLOSURE... KJCT D51 CONTROVERSIAL. Updated: Oct. 4, 2022 at 6:41 PM MDT. TONIGHT THE DISTRICT 51 SCHOOL BOARD IS...
Grand Junction Colorado’s Dilapidated North Avenue Will Finally Be Drivable
It's been such a long time coming, but Grand Junction's dilapidated North Avenue is finally getting resurfaced. I can't even tell you how long it's been that work has been happening on North Avenue creating traffic delays, inconvenience for motorists, and one of the roughest roads in Grand Junction. Maybe it's just me, but I have gotten to the point that I absolutely hate driving on North Avenue. In fact, I have been avoiding it as much as possible for a long time. But, I get it and I understand. Things have to get worse before they can get better. That's how improvement works.
Crews scramble to an Orchard Mesa house fire
UPDATE 6 p.m. | GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Grand Junction Fire Department reports that it responded to a house fire on the 2000 block of Aspen Street in Grand Junction on Wednesday afternoon. The GJFD reports that three animals had been safely evacuated, and none of the four...
Strange Things We in Grand Junction Colorado Believed as Children
Do you remember when you were four years old and a complete sucker? You believed everything people told you. What did we believe as children in Grand Junction, Colorado?. I asked on Facebook, "What is the strangest thing you believed as a child?" Check out the gallery below. You'll find a handful of doozies.
Mesa County Crime Stoppers: Halloween Safety Tips
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Halloween is right around the corner and the Mesa County Crime Stoppers and GJPD have some tips to keep you and your family safe this spooky season. While you may be out and about Halloween weekend make sure to be aware of your surroundings, be...
CDOT updates US 6, North Avenue Project hours
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — If North Avenue is a road you travel during your morning commute, you may want to make a note, as CDOT continues a resurfacing project this week. The agency and United Companies are making a few adjustments to their work hours, when it comes to the U.S. 6/North avenue project. […]
How Much Snowfall Should Western Colorado Expect in November?
The higher elevations around Grand Junction saw the first significant snowfall of the season over the weekend. Snowfall data from the NWS shows a few inches of snow fell on the Grand Mesa as well as on portions of the Colorado plateau. Climate.gov shows most communities around Grand Junction see...
Mesa County Public Health wants you to clean out your medicine cabinet
MESA COUNTY, Colo. (KJCT) - If you have a bottle of unused medication gathering dust somewhere in your home, Mesa County Public Health wants you to dispose it in a safe and environmentally sound manner. In the spirit of Drug Takeback Day on October 29, MCPH encourages residents to keep...
COOLER WEATHER MEANS IT'S TIME TO WINTERIZE YOUR SPRINKLER SYSTEMS. TONIGHT THE DISTRICT 51 SCHOOL BOARD IS MEETING...ONE OF THE ITEMS ON THEIR AGENDA? TEACHING ABOUT CONTROVERSIAL ISSUES. KJCT AFFORADBLE HOUSING. Updated: Oct. 4, 2022 at 6:40 PM MDT. GRAND JUNCTION MAYOR ANNA STOUT IS PUSHING FOR PROPOSITION 123 WHICH...
Western Colorado’s Plateau Creek Was Chocolaty Goodness After Snow
Western Colorado's Grand Mesa experienced rain, hail, and snow, in a relatively short amount of time on Sunday, October 23, 2022. With that, the Plateau Creek was flowing in rare form over the weekend. Sunday's drive along Plateau Creek looked like something out of Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory....
Delta Woman Wins Major Sweepstakes
DELTA, Colo. (KREX)–Maverik-Adventure’s First Stop hosts 5 giveaway sweepstakes events every year; four smaller sweepstakes and one big, annual giveaway. This year’s grand prize for the annual sweepstakes was $25,000 cash, and a brand new, heavily-modified Toyota Four-Runner. Four people were chosen to make the trip to...
Wednesday October 26, 2022 Forecast First
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — There is a winter weather advisory in effect from midnight tonight to noon Thursday. Total mountain snow accumulations of 5 to 10 inches with locally higher amounts possible above tree line. Travel could be very difficult. Please be prepared for the roadways especially through the higher elevations.
Local club donates over $21,000 to nonprofit
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - A Mesa County club has had a goal to support local nonprofits in fun and easy ways since they began back in 2014. The Giving Club has donated more than $589,500 to 30 Mesa County Nonprofits including Riverside Education Center, Hope of the Grand Valley, and Community Food Bank.
Why the Trail of Terror Haunted House is Missing This Year
The Trail of Terror had disaster strike when water stopped their haunting in its tracks.
