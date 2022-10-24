ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA Analysis Network

Phoenix Suns Rejected Miami Heat’s Jae Crowder Trade Offer

The Phoenix Suns have gotten off to a 2-1 start this NBA season, but they know that there are moves that have to be made. They are relying heavily on their defense right now, which is sixth in the NBA in defensive rating, and giving up the fifth-fewest points per game. Their offense, however, has been on the opposite side of the spectrum.
PHOENIX, AZ
Yardbarker

Jalen Brunson leads Knicks to OT win over Hornets

Jalen Brunson scored six of his 27 points in overtime as the New York Knicks recovered after relinquishing a fourth-quarter lead to beat the visiting Charlotte Hornets 134-131 on Wednesday night. The Knicks never trailed after Brunson's go-ahead 3-pointer with 3:14 to play in the extra session. R.J. Barrett notched...
CHARLOTTE, NC
numberfire.com

Hawks' Justin Holiday (illness) questionable on Wednesday

Atlanta Hawks guard/forward Justin Holiday (illness) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Detroit Pistons. Holiday is dealing with a non-COVID illness and is questionable to face the Pistons on Wednesday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 22.8 minutes against Detroit. Holiday's Wednesday projection includes 8.9...
ATLANTA, GA
numberfire.com

Jaden Ivey (illness) questionable for Pistons Friday night

Detroit Pistons guard Jaden Ivey is considered questionable to play Friday in the team's game agains the Atlanta Hawks. Ivey is dealing with a non-COVID illness, which is why he sat out Wednesday night. Now, he is carrying a questionable tag into Friday's contest for the same reason. Keep a close eye on his status over the next 24 hours. If Ivey sits out again, expect Cory Joseph to remain in the starting lineup.
DETROIT, MI
numberfire.com

Devin Vassell (knee) out again Friday for Spurs

San Antonio Spurs guard Devin Vassell will not play Friday in the team's game against the Chicago Bulls. Vassell continues to deal with left knee soreness. As a result, he will miss Friday's game after missing Wednesday's affair. Josh Richardson will likely remain in the starting five on the wing.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
numberfire.com

Tim Hardaway Jr. (foot) will play Thursday for Mavericks

Dallas Mavericks guard Tim Hardaway Jr. will suit up Thursday in the team's game against the Brooklyn Nets. Hardaway is dealing with soreness in his right foot, which is why he entered the day with a questionable tag. Despite that, he has received clearance from the training staff to take the court. Expect him to slot in as a scoring option for the second unit.
DALLAS, TX
numberfire.com

Dyson Daniels (ankle) questionable for New Orleans Friday night

New Orleans Pelicans guard Dyson Daniels is considered questionable to play Friday in the team's game against the Phoenix Suns. Daniels is dealing with a sprained left ankle. As a result, the team has listed him questionable to suit up in Friday night's contest to kick off the weekend. Keep a close eye on his status over the next 24 hours.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
numberfire.com

Collin Sexton (oblique) questionable for Utah on Friday

Utah Jazz point guard Collin Sexton (oblique) is questionable for Friday's game against the Denver Nuggets. Sexton left Wednesday's game early with an oblique injury and is questionable to recover in time to face Denver on Friday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 18.8 minutes against Denver.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
numberfire.com

Jose Alvarado (back) questionable Friday for New Orleans

New Orleans Pelicans guard Jose Alvarado is considered questionable to play Friday in the team's game against the Phoenix Suns. Alvarado is dealing with lower back spasms. As a result, the team has given him a questionable tag for Friday night's contest. Keep a close eye on his status over the next 24 hours.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
numberfire.com

Cody Martin (quad) again doubtful for Hornets Friday night

Charlotte Hornets guard Cody Martin is considered doubtful to play Friday in the team's game against the Orlando Magic. Martin continues to deal with left quad soreness, and as a result, he is expected to miss another game. It's unclear when he'll be ready to return to the court. Martin...
CHARLOTTE, NC
numberfire.com

LaMelo Ball (ankle) still out for Charlotte Friday night

Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball will not play Friday in the team's game against the Orlando Magic. Ball is still recovering from the sprained left ankle he suffered in the preseason. While the original timeline estimated he'd likely miss 2-3 games, this will now be his fifth consecutive absence with no estimated date of return currently known.
CHARLOTTE, NC
numberfire.com

Brooklyn's Seth Curry (ankle) out at least 2 more games

Brooklyn Nets guard Seth Curry (ankle) is ruled out for Thursday's game against the Dallas Mavericks. Curry will miss tonight and Thursday's games with his ankle injury. Expect Joe Harris to see more time off the bench while Curry is sidelined. Curry's yearly projection includes 1043 points, 211 rebounds, and...
BROOKLYN, NY
numberfire.com

Rockets' Alperen Sengun (illness) probable on Friday

Houston Rockets center Alperen Sengun (illness) is probable for Friday's game against the Portland Trail Blazers. Sengun is listed as probable and expected to play against Portland on Friday. Our models expect him to play 26.8 minutes against the Trail Blazers. Sengun's Friday projection includes 12.0 points, 7.5 rebounds, 3.4...
HOUSTON, TX
numberfire.com

76ers' De'Anthony Melton (adductor) available on Wednesday

Philadelphia 76ers point guard De'Anthony Melton (adductor) is available for Wednesday's game against the Toronto Raptors. Melton has been upgraded to available and will play against Toronto on Wednesday. Our models expect him to play 18.1 minutes against the Raptors. Melton's Wednesday projection includes 7.1 points, 3.2 rebounds, 1.9 assists,...

