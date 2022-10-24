We are less than two weeks away from election day and the act of returning your ballot is a private and confidential thing. Nobody has the right to examine your ballot before you drop it in a ballot or mailbox, nor do they have the right to ask how you voted, photograph you or your vehicle, or obstruct or interfere with your ability to vote. Lane County Clerk Dena Dawson says the right to vote is taken very seriously in Lane County and encourages voters to report voter intimidation to the Secretary of State’s Office. She also recommends all voters return their ballot through an official channel by delivering it to the Elections Office in Eugene, in one of the 21 official drop boxes around Lane County, or dropping it in a mail box. If you use the mail, no postage is required and it must be postmarked no later than Tuesday, November 8th. There is one drop box in our area, just outside the front door of the Florence Justice Center on Greenwood Street just off 9th. One final bit of advice… don’t forget to sign the back of your ballot envelope.

LANE COUNTY, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO