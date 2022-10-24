Read full article on original website
Oregon athletic director Rob Mullens knows what it takes to reach the College Football Playoff, having four years on the CFP selection committee including two as chair. One week before the initial CFP rankings are released, Mullens believes the No. 8 Ducks (6-1, 4-0 Pac-12), who took sole possession of first place in the Pac-12 after defeating UCLA last week, have a “very strong resume” based on their strength of schedule and other metrics.
osubeavers.com
Oregon State to Face Arizona, ASU in Weekend Set
CORVALLIS, Ore. – Oregon State will wind down the 2022 slate with two of the three final matches of the season, against Arizona and Arizona State. The Beavers will face the Wildcats in Tucson on Thursday night before a Sunday afternoon clash with the Sun Devils in Tempe. SCOUTING...
Oregon women’s basketball center Sedona Prince out with left arm injury
Preseason all-Pac-12 center Sedona Prince has a left arm injury that is keeping the fifth-year junior from practicing. Prince wore a brace on her left arm while watching Wednesday’s practice and didn’t take part during the team’s scrimmage. The timetable for her return is unclear, though she won’t play in Friday’s exhibition against Carroll College.
Oregon State pioneers new method for recycling plastic
CORVALLIS, Ore. — Many people know the motto, "reduce, reuse, recycle." But what is the good of recycling if what people are putting in the bin is not truly being recycled?. Scientists at Oregon State University (OSU) may be close to solving this problem for good. They have developed a new process for recycling that would eliminate the most challenging step: sorting the material. This is usually done by number. The small numbers surrounded by arrows are stamped into virtually all plastic products.
opb.org
Weekday Wrap: Bears in Southern Oregon; Eugene rental protections; Ballot issue in Newberg
More bears or more sightings in Southern Oregon? Officials say both. The number of black bears roaming both rural and urban landscapes in Southern Oregon appears to be on the rise, according to state wildlife and forestry officials. People are reporting more run-ins with bears this summer and fall, including a bear attack in west Medford. “I do think the late snow and freeze we had at the end of April probably killed a lot of vegetation and a lot of berry buds at various elevations,” said Matthew Vargas, assistant district wildlife biologist with Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife. If there’s less food at higher elevations, the bears go looking for something to eat at lower elevations, often near housing. And increasingly more people have security cameras to catch the bears in action, which people are eager to report. “We’re definitely getting more calls than usual,” Vargas said. (Buffy Pollock, Mail Tribune)
kcfmradio.com
Athlete of the Week; Volleyball Playoff
The Sports Club, the Siuslaw News and Coast Radio Sports congratulate junior harrier Corduroy Holbrook as this week’s Athlete of the Week. Corduroy sped to first place in the Run for the Brownies in last week’s 3000 meter run with a time of 11:48 to lead the girls cross country team to the brownies.
4 Great Pizza Places in Oregon
If you live in Oregon and you also like to eat pizza often, here is a list of four pizza places in Oregon that are known for serving absolutely delicious pizza, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only. If you have never been to any of these places, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you are around. Chances are that once you try their food, you will want to go back for more.
From farm to medal, founder guides Bauman’s Cider of Gervais to world-class status
All she needed, Christine Walter told her family, was one little corner of one little room of one big barn. No one would even notice. The Bauman family, which has been farming for over a century, was unpersuaded. “Cider’s a fad, they said,” as she recounts the story. “A flash...
kcfmradio.com
Election Intimidation; Siuslaw Vision; Gas Prices Fall Again; Foam Filled Dock
We are less than two weeks away from election day and the act of returning your ballot is a private and confidential thing. Nobody has the right to examine your ballot before you drop it in a ballot or mailbox, nor do they have the right to ask how you voted, photograph you or your vehicle, or obstruct or interfere with your ability to vote. Lane County Clerk Dena Dawson says the right to vote is taken very seriously in Lane County and encourages voters to report voter intimidation to the Secretary of State’s Office. She also recommends all voters return their ballot through an official channel by delivering it to the Elections Office in Eugene, in one of the 21 official drop boxes around Lane County, or dropping it in a mail box. If you use the mail, no postage is required and it must be postmarked no later than Tuesday, November 8th. There is one drop box in our area, just outside the front door of the Florence Justice Center on Greenwood Street just off 9th. One final bit of advice… don’t forget to sign the back of your ballot envelope.
eugeneweekly.com
Best Bowling alley for upscale food
Lane 25 1166 State Hwy 99 N. 541-688-9904. EntertainmentEugene.com. If bowling brings to mind cheap hot dogs and watery beer, leave those notions behind at Lane 25, my staff pick for the best place for grownups to go bowling. Located in the Gilbert Center on Highway 99 in the same shopping complex as Strike City Lanes, Lane 25 is Eugene’s only 21-and-over bowling alley. It’s a place for mid-size private business parties, special events and gatherings, date nights, adult birthday parties or just a night out, according to Eric Gilbert, whose family owns the business.
hh-today.com
ODOT’s Albany projects: Here’s an update
No doubt you have been wondering about ODOT’s safety projects on Pacific Boulevard and Santiam Highway in Albany. Are they ever going to get finished?. Yes, they are, and there’s a new schedule. That’s the word from Angela Beers-Seydel, the state transportation department’s spokeswoman for this area.
KATU.com
Experts weigh in on Oregon arrest of U.S. Forest Service 'Burn Boss'
SALEM, Ore. — Oregon's fourth least populated county was thrust into the spotlight last week after the Grant County sheriff arrested a U.S. Forest Service 'Burn Boss' over a prescribed burn that escaped onto private land. In a news release, the county's district attorney, Jim Carpenter, said charges have...
Bloodied, tied woman crying for help found on Oregon bridge
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Cries for help on the Yaquina Bay Bridge in Oregon on Friday night led a police officer to a bloodied woman with her hands tied behind her back.
kptv.com
OSP: Speed, impairment likely factors in crash that killed 31-year-old Salem man
YAMHILL COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A driver died in a single-vehicle crash in Yamhill County on Monday evening, according to Oregon State Police. The crash happened just before 9 p.m. on Highway 154 at Southeast Purple Plum Heights Road. OSP said an investigation showed a gray Honda Civic was eastbound when it crossed over the oncoming lane and rolled down the embankment.
True Crime Tuesday: What happened to Michael Bryson?
On this week's True Crime Tuesday, the Lane County Sheriff's Office needs help in the disappearance of 27-year-old Michael Bryson.
eugeneweekly.com
Best Eugene diner people forget is actually a diner
Brails 1689 Willamette. 541-343-1542; 395 W. 5th Avenue, #2506, 541-342-2075. BrailsRestaurant.co. I’ve lived in Eugene for a little over a year, and I’d never heard of Brails before. Crazy, right? My editor mentioned that it’s a perennial winner in Eugene Weekly’s Best Of competition, so I decided I had to go and see what it was like.
247Sports
