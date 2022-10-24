Read full article on original website
numberfire.com
NBA Betting Guide for Wednesday 10/26/22: Can the Cavaliers Cover?
Betting on the NBA can get a little overwhelming throughout the season because there are games every day, and there's just a lot to track throughout the season and entering every night -- spreads, over/unders, injuries, and so on. But you can rely on numberFire to help. We have a...
Hawks' Justin Holiday (illness) questionable on Wednesday
Atlanta Hawks guard/forward Justin Holiday (illness) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Detroit Pistons. Holiday is dealing with a non-COVID illness and is questionable to face the Pistons on Wednesday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 22.8 minutes against Detroit. Holiday's Wednesday projection includes 8.9...
Jaden Ivey (illness) questionable for Pistons Friday night
Detroit Pistons guard Jaden Ivey is considered questionable to play Friday in the team's game agains the Atlanta Hawks. Ivey is dealing with a non-COVID illness, which is why he sat out Wednesday night. Now, he is carrying a questionable tag into Friday's contest for the same reason. Keep a close eye on his status over the next 24 hours. If Ivey sits out again, expect Cory Joseph to remain in the starting lineup.
Paul George starting for Clippers on Thursday, Terance Mann coming off the bench
Los Angeles Clippers forward Paul George is in the starting lineup for Thursday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. George will return to the lineup on Thursday after missing Los Angeles' last game with an illness. Terance Mann moves to the bench. Our models expect him to play 30.0 minutes against Oklahoma City.
Collin Sexton (oblique) questionable for Utah on Friday
Utah Jazz point guard Collin Sexton (oblique) is questionable for Friday's game against the Denver Nuggets. Sexton left Wednesday's game early with an oblique injury and is questionable to recover in time to face Denver on Friday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 18.8 minutes against Denver.
Anthony Davis (back) active for Lakers on Wednesday
Los Angeles Lakers forward / center Anthony Davis (back) is starting in Wednesday's game against the Denver Nuggets. Davis will play after he was listed as probable with back soreness. In an opportunity versus a Denver unit ranked 28th in defensive rating, our models project Davis to score 46.9 FanDuel points.
Dyson Daniels (ankle) questionable for New Orleans Friday night
New Orleans Pelicans guard Dyson Daniels is considered questionable to play Friday in the team's game against the Phoenix Suns. Daniels is dealing with a sprained left ankle. As a result, the team has listed him questionable to suit up in Friday night's contest to kick off the weekend. Keep a close eye on his status over the next 24 hours.
Cody Martin (quad) again doubtful for Hornets Friday night
Charlotte Hornets guard Cody Martin is considered doubtful to play Friday in the team's game against the Orlando Magic. Martin continues to deal with left quad soreness, and as a result, he is expected to miss another game. It's unclear when he'll be ready to return to the court. Martin...
Rudy Gay (health protocols) out Friday for Utah
Utah Jazz forward Rudy Gay will not play Friday in the team's game against the Denver Nuggets. Gay has entered the NBA's health and safety protocols - as has Simone Fontecchio - and will be forced to miss Friday's game, and likely more. In 5 games this season, Gay is...
Tim Hardaway Jr. (foot) will play Thursday for Mavericks
Dallas Mavericks guard Tim Hardaway Jr. will suit up Thursday in the team's game against the Brooklyn Nets. Hardaway is dealing with soreness in his right foot, which is why he entered the day with a questionable tag. Despite that, he has received clearance from the training staff to take the court. Expect him to slot in as a scoring option for the second unit.
Devin Vassell (knee) out again Friday for Spurs
San Antonio Spurs guard Devin Vassell will not play Friday in the team's game against the Chicago Bulls. Vassell continues to deal with left knee soreness. As a result, he will miss Friday's game after missing Wednesday's affair. Josh Richardson will likely remain in the starting five on the wing.
Jose Alvarado (back) questionable Friday for New Orleans
New Orleans Pelicans guard Jose Alvarado is considered questionable to play Friday in the team's game against the Phoenix Suns. Alvarado is dealing with lower back spasms. As a result, the team has given him a questionable tag for Friday night's contest. Keep a close eye on his status over the next 24 hours.
Denver's Michael Porter Jr. (injury management) inactive on Wednesday, Bruce Brown to start
Denver Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr. (injury management) will not play in Wednesday's game against the Los Angeles Lakers. Porter Jr. will sit on Wednesday night for injury management reasons. Expect Bruce Brown to play more minutes at the forward positions against a Lakers' team ranked second in defensive rating.
LaMelo Ball (ankle) still out for Charlotte Friday night
Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball will not play Friday in the team's game against the Orlando Magic. Ball is still recovering from the sprained left ankle he suffered in the preseason. While the original timeline estimated he'd likely miss 2-3 games, this will now be his fifth consecutive absence with no estimated date of return currently known.
Dewayne Dedmon (foot) ruled out for Heat Thursday night
Miami Heat center Dewayne Dedmon will not play Thursday in the team's game against the Golden State Warriors. This was foreshadowed when Dedmon was downgraded to questionable just 90 minutes before tipoff. Due to plantar fasciitis in his left foot, the veteran big will not suit up. Expect more minutes for Nikola Jovic.
Raptors' Otto Porter (personal) to be 'out a while'
Toronto Raptors small forward Otto Porter (personal) will be "out a while", according to head coach Nick Nurse. Porter has yet to play this season while dealing with personal matters. Precious Achiuwa, Chris Boucher, and Christian Koloko will continue to handle most of the Raptors' bench minutes. Achiuwa is averaging...
Nuggets' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (ankle) questionable for Friday
Denver Nuggets shooting guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (ankle) is questionable to play on Friday against the Utah Jazz. Caldwell-Pope injured his ankle in the second half of Wednesday's contest versus the Los Angeles Lakers. Bones Hyland, Bruce Brown, and rookie Christian Braun will have more minutes available if Caldwell-Pope is ruled out.
Rockets' Alperen Sengun (illness) probable on Friday
Houston Rockets center Alperen Sengun (illness) is probable for Friday's game against the Portland Trail Blazers. Sengun is listed as probable and expected to play against Portland on Friday. Our models expect him to play 26.8 minutes against the Trail Blazers. Sengun's Friday projection includes 12.0 points, 7.5 rebounds, 3.4...
76ers' De'Anthony Melton (adductor) available on Wednesday
Philadelphia 76ers point guard De'Anthony Melton (adductor) is available for Wednesday's game against the Toronto Raptors. Melton has been upgraded to available and will play against Toronto on Wednesday. Our models expect him to play 18.1 minutes against the Raptors. Melton's Wednesday projection includes 7.1 points, 3.2 rebounds, 1.9 assists,...
