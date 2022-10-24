ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Six Nights Of Freaky Tiki

By Maria Dibut Galera
8 News Now
8 News Now
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wfse2_0il8mDYO00

Las Vegas(KLAS)- You’re invited to brave a haunted bar for Halloween. Roqui Theus takes us inside The Golden Tiki where things are getting a little more “freaky” than usual this week. Make a reservation or walk in for their “Six Days of Freaky Tiki” starting Wednesday through Halloween.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
8 News Now

Have A Healthy Halloween

Las Vegas(KLAS)-Who said a fun Halloween can’t be a healthy one too? Registered dietitian Mia Syn joins Roqui Theus in the kitchen with sweets and snacks for the entire family or party.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

Celebrating Halloween At The Venetian

Las Vegas(KLAS)-They’re scaring up some spirits at The Venetian, and in this case, they’re they kind you drink. Kendall Tenney is joined by Lewis Caputa from Rosina’s Cocktail Bar to show us how they’re celebrating Halloween.
LAS VEGAS, NV
cohaitungchi.com

The Top 17 THINGS TO DO in LAS VEGAS in 2023

They call it “Vegas” “Sin City” and the “gambling mecca” of the not-so-wild west. Vegas is the epicenter for all things party-related, not to mention the ostentatious and unique. You’ll have an endless supply of top things to do in Las Vegas no matter how long you’re staying. Vegas is also the closest international airport to nearby top attractions in nature such as the Hoover Dam, Grand Canyon, and Death Valley. Here are the best things to see and do while in Las Vegas, Nevada!
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

24/7 bacon-inspired restaurant opens in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Craving some bacon? There’s now an eatery in the Las Vegas Valley that’s serving up all things bacon 24/7. Dubbed “Las Vegas’ first 24/7 bacon-inspired restaurant concept,” Bacon Nation has opened its doors at The D in downtown. Bacon Nation...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

NHRA Nevada Nationals

Las Vegas(KLAS)-Some of the worlds best drivers will be in town this weekend for the NHRA Nevada Nationals at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Among them is the only female in the funny car divisions, Alexis DeJoria who joined Kendall Tenney to talk more about the event.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Las Vegas Weekly

Las Vegas’ ​​Black & Blue Diner looks to update an everyday favorite

With big portions and fair pricing, diners are pretty much essential to American cities. And Las Vegans love to have options. Veteran local chef Vic “Vegas” Moea recently teamed with Rose Tummarello to open the Black & Blue Diner, taking over an old Arby’s building on Decatur south of the 95 and transforming it into a sleek, New York-style eatery complete with a fridge of Yoo-hoo across from the bar top.
Fox5 KVVU

Formula 1 announces tickets to start at $500 for Las Vegas Grand Prix

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Formula 1 has announced ticket sale dates for the 2023 Las Vegas Grand Prix. According to a news release, pre-sale will be available on Ticketmaster to American Express Card Members from Tuesday, Nov. 1 at 10 a.m. through Thursday, Nov. 3 at 9:59 a.m. From there, organizers say “the priority interest list will receive early access to a dedicated ticket allotment beginning on Thursday, Nov. 3 at 10 a.m. PT.”
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Bruno Mars announces new set of Las Vegas shows for 2023

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Bruno Mars is continuing his series of shows on the Las Vegas Strip next year. In addition to headlining two shows over New Year’s Eve weekend, Park MGM announced Tuesday that fourteen-time GRAMMY-Award winner Bruno Mars will return to its Dolby Live theater for multiple shows next year.
LAS VEGAS, NV
travellens.co

15 Best Restaurants in Laughlin, NV

Laughlin in Clark County, Nevada, is a vibrant beachfront community at the southernmost tip of the Silver State. Its population in 2020 was estimated to be 8,658. Enjoy Las Vegas' thrills without the crowds, exorbitant prices, and limited parking at this modest gambling community on the Colorado River. The ideal...
LAUGHLIN, NV
8 News Now

8 News Now

39K+
Followers
15K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

8NewsNow.com is the most trusted local news site in Las Vegas for breaking news, weather, and traffic updates in real time, wherever you go.

 https://www.8newsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy