WAFF

Overturned dump truck closes multiple lanes on Hwy 72 near Moores Mill Road

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A crash on Highway 72 near Moores Mill Road caused heavy delays eastbound on Thursday morning. According to Huntsville Police Sgt. Rosalind White, officers responded to the scene of an overturned dump truck between Epworth Dr. and Moores Mill Rd. All eastbound lanes on Chapman Mountain were blocked with traffic diverted along the shoulder.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Florence preacher airlifted to hospital after falling off ladder

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Florence preacher is in the hospital following an accident on Thursday afternoon. James Senn was helping a neighbor clean out their gutters when he fell from the ladder. The Macedonia Church of Christ preacher seemed to be in good spirits as he was airlifted to...
FLORENCE, AL
WAFF

Two-vehicle accident in Huntsville leads to four people hospitalized

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Officers with the Huntsville Police Department responded to the scene of a two-vehicle accident on Tuesday afternoon. The crash happened at the intersection of Church Street and Monroe Street, the call came in at 2:09 p.m. According to HPD, one of the cars caught fire. Four...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Police respond to multi-vehicle wreck on I-65

FALKVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Law enforcement officials have responded to a multi-vehicle wreck on I-65 northbound near exit 322 in Falkville on Thursday. According to the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, I-65 northbound is closed at this time in the area of the wreck. Four vehicles were involved in the wreck and injuries have been reported.
FALKVILLE, AL
WAAY-TV

Dog dies in Madison County house fire caused by space heater

A Moores Mill family is without a place to stay after an early morning fire. The fire started shortly before 5 a.m. in the 700 block of Baltimore Hill Road NE near Amethyst Drive. According to Moores Mill Volunteer Fire Department Deputy Fire Chief Payton Daily, a space heater in...
MADISON COUNTY, AL
WAFF

Section man killed in single-vehicle crash

SECTION, Ala. (WAFF) - A Section man was killed Tuesday night in a single-vehicle crash that occurred just two miles north of Section. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), David McDonald, 45, was killed when the 2001 Ford F-150 he was driving left the road, crashed into an embankment and flipped.
SECTION, AL
WAAY-TV

1 child injured after crash involving car, golf cart in Madison

A wreck involving a car and golf cart has left one child injured in Madison. Don Webster, spokesman for Huntsville Emergency Medical Services Inc., confirmed the incident Monday evening. Webster said two children were driving their golf cart in the area of Dartford Drive and Lena Cain Boulevard when it collided with a car.
MADISON, AL
WAFF

Crews working scene of house fire near Meridianville

Car crash on Hwy. 157 claims the life of two Crane Hill residents, two injured. Car crash on Hwy. 157 claims the life of two Crane Hill residents, two injured. Decatur man gets $2 million bond for trafficking spice, fentanyl linked to overdoses. Updated: 14 hours ago. Decatur man gets...
MERIDIANVILLE, AL
WAFF

1 person arrested after hitting a house with a vehicle

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - One person was arrested by Huntsville Police Department officers after hitting a house with a vehicle on Tuesday. According to a spokesperson with HPD, the person led a vehicle pursuit before hitting a house on Salem Drive. No injuries were reported and the driver has been taken into custody.
