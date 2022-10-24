Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Without Cluster Mailboxes, Homebuilders Blame the USPS After Bermuda Lakes Homes in Meridianville Stopped Getting MailZack LoveMeridianville, AL
Huntsville Animal Services Hosts First 'Howl-o-ween' Trunk or Treat Event on October 29, 2022 for a Dog-gone Fun TimeZack LoveHuntsville, AL
The 'Largest Starbucks in Alabama' is Set for the Future Autograph Collection Hotel by Marriot in Downtown HuntsvilleZack LoveHuntsville, AL
Alligators In The Tennesse Valley? Read About the Latest Sightings!April KillianFlorence, AL
Huntsville, AL Man Loses $20K in 'Comcast Scam' & Bloomington, IN Woman Becomes a Victim in a 'Tech Support' ScamZack LoveHuntsville, AL
Related
Dump truck accident blocks lanes on Highway 72
An overturned dump truck has blocked the eastbound lanes of Hwy 72 in Huntsville.
WAFF
Overturned dump truck closes multiple lanes on Hwy 72 near Moores Mill Road
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A crash on Highway 72 near Moores Mill Road caused heavy delays eastbound on Thursday morning. According to Huntsville Police Sgt. Rosalind White, officers responded to the scene of an overturned dump truck between Epworth Dr. and Moores Mill Rd. All eastbound lanes on Chapman Mountain were blocked with traffic diverted along the shoulder.
WAFF
Act of alleged vandalism causes chemical reaction at Huntsville High School
Crews working scene of house fire near Meridianville. One person unaccounted for following house fire near Meridianville. Car crash on Hwy. 157 claims the life of two Crane Hill residents, two injured. Updated: 20 hours ago. Car crash on Hwy. 157 claims the life of two Crane Hill residents, two...
WAFF
Florence preacher airlifted to hospital after falling off ladder
FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Florence preacher is in the hospital following an accident on Thursday afternoon. James Senn was helping a neighbor clean out their gutters when he fell from the ladder. The Macedonia Church of Christ preacher seemed to be in good spirits as he was airlifted to...
WAFF
Two-vehicle accident in Huntsville leads to four people hospitalized
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Officers with the Huntsville Police Department responded to the scene of a two-vehicle accident on Tuesday afternoon. The crash happened at the intersection of Church Street and Monroe Street, the call came in at 2:09 p.m. According to HPD, one of the cars caught fire. Four...
45-year-old Section man killed in rollover crash
A single-vehicle crash has claimed the life of a 45-year-old man in Jackson County, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.
Three-vehicle accident shuts down lane on Parkway Access Road
A three-vehicle accident has left one lane closed near Memorial Parkway and Governor's Drive.
2 children involved in golf cart accident in Madison
Two children were involved in an accident on Monday when a car hit a golf cart in Madison.
Police: Albertville teen assaulted while trying to protect mother
One man is behind bars after police say his 17-year-old stepson flagged officers down in Albertville earlier this week.
WAFF
Police respond to multi-vehicle wreck on I-65
FALKVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Law enforcement officials have responded to a multi-vehicle wreck on I-65 northbound near exit 322 in Falkville on Thursday. According to the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, I-65 northbound is closed at this time in the area of the wreck. Four vehicles were involved in the wreck and injuries have been reported.
WAAY-TV
Dog dies in Madison County house fire caused by space heater
A Moores Mill family is without a place to stay after an early morning fire. The fire started shortly before 5 a.m. in the 700 block of Baltimore Hill Road NE near Amethyst Drive. According to Moores Mill Volunteer Fire Department Deputy Fire Chief Payton Daily, a space heater in...
WAFF
Section man killed in single-vehicle crash
SECTION, Ala. (WAFF) - A Section man was killed Tuesday night in a single-vehicle crash that occurred just two miles north of Section. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), David McDonald, 45, was killed when the 2001 Ford F-150 he was driving left the road, crashed into an embankment and flipped.
WAFF
Car crash on Hwy. 157 claims the life of two Crane Hill residents, two injured
CULLMAN CO., Ala. (WAFF) - A two-car crash on Wednesday afternoon claimed the lives of two Crane Hill people. Charles Johnson, 71 and Connie Johnson, 74 were fatally injured when their Chevrolet Cruze was struck by a Hyundai Sonata, driven by Monica Williford, 24. The Johnson’s were pronounced dead on...
4 injured after deck collapsed in Madison County
Authorities confirmed four people were injured when a deck collapsed at a home in Madison County.
WAAY-TV
1 child injured after crash involving car, golf cart in Madison
A wreck involving a car and golf cart has left one child injured in Madison. Don Webster, spokesman for Huntsville Emergency Medical Services Inc., confirmed the incident Monday evening. Webster said two children were driving their golf cart in the area of Dartford Drive and Lena Cain Boulevard when it collided with a car.
WAFF
Crews working scene of house fire near Meridianville
Car crash on Hwy. 157 claims the life of two Crane Hill residents, two injured. Car crash on Hwy. 157 claims the life of two Crane Hill residents, two injured. Decatur man gets $2 million bond for trafficking spice, fentanyl linked to overdoses. Updated: 14 hours ago. Decatur man gets...
Two killed in Cullman County crash
Two people were killed in a crash in Cullman County on Wednesday afternoon.
HPD: Truck crashes into Huntsville home during police chase, suspect in custody
One person was taken into custody following a police chase that ended near Alabama A&M University on Tuesday.
WAFF
1 person arrested after hitting a house with a vehicle
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - One person was arrested by Huntsville Police Department officers after hitting a house with a vehicle on Tuesday. According to a spokesperson with HPD, the person led a vehicle pursuit before hitting a house on Salem Drive. No injuries were reported and the driver has been taken into custody.
WAAY-TV
Firefighters investigating 2 fires within 2 days at South Huntsville home
Huntsville Fire & Rescue crews responded to a fire at a South Huntsville home twice in two days. Crews were called out to Argent Circle about 4 a.m. Wednesday. Investigators said the homeowners are out of town, so no one was inside when the fire started. The home is a total loss.
Comments / 0