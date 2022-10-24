A Weekend of Haunted Delights in Downtown Summerlin
Las Vegas(KLAS)- This week Downtown Summerlin will be filled with Haunted Delights with the debut of Vegas Haunt and Vegas Halloween Town. It all kickoffs tomorrow and runs through October 31st. JC Fernandez is joined by Bird Saylor.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.
Comments / 0