ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

‘Around the Second Week of Camp’: Marvin Jones Quickly Realized Urban Meyer Was a Mistake

By Brett Hawn
JaguarReport
JaguarReport
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uv6pW_0il8lvzD00

The longtime collegiate coach embarked on an NFL rollercoaster, one mired with controversy and ineptitude.

“Wow, that really happened.” This phrase alone is enough to summarize the chaos that was Urban Meyer’s lone season in Jacksonville.

Long before dancing at an Ohio bar with younger women and making national headlines for not knowing who number 99 was on the Los Angeles Rams, players quickly caught on that Urban Meyer was not going to last very long at the professional level.

For veteran wide receiver Marvin Jones, that realization came shortly into Jaguars training camp.

“Around like the second week of camp,” Jones said in an interview with The Volume. “You know, the vibes, and like when the meetings, you know if you said one thing and it wouldn’t be true.

"I was like look, everybody in the league we all have phones and we can all fact-check. Just be real. That’s one of the big things, somebody that’s transparent and somebody that’s real. You know, tell us the truth. Especially in this day in age because you can look up everything and see if it was right or not.”

It’s safe to say that Jones's inclinations were correct. Meyer didn’t even make it through his lone season, being fired with four games remaining in the 2021 campaign. His Jaguars coaching stint saw him finish with a 2-11 record and a media circus for all the wrong reasons.

From benching James Robinson, to allegedly being involved in a minor physical altercation with kicker Josh Lambo, Meyer’s NFL tenure was not without its head-scratching moments. Some argue that Meyer’s time as coach of the Jaguars may be the worst coaching performance of all time.

Suffice to say, regardless of how the Doug Pederson era in Jacksonville ends up, it will never top the living nightmare that is Urban Meyer.

Comments / 12

Harold Miles
1d ago

Meyer was or is an excellent college coach, but coaching in the pros is a different beast . at least he had his big shot ,

Reply(2)
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Look: Barry Switzer Names The Best Player He Ever Coached

Barry Switzer coached plenty of phenomenal players during his 16 seasons at Oklahoma and four with the Dallas Cowboys. For all the talent he led across two decades, he identified former defensive lineman Lee Roy Selmon as "the best player I ever coached and probably the best to ever play" at Oklahoma.
OKLAHOMA STATE
People

Former NFL QB Kurt Warner Says Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers Look 'Exhausted': 'It's OK to Walk Away'

The Hall of Fame quarterback shares his thoughts on the struggling players this season as he opens up about his personal retirement journey to PEOPLE Former NFL quarterback Kurt Warner has some observational notes and words of wisdom for Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers. "I think both of those guys look like they're exhausted," the NFL commentator tells PEOPLE exclusively. "It's OK to go, 'You know what? It's not how it used to be. I may not be who I used to be, or, it's just too hard...
TMZ.com

Gisele Bündchen Hits Gym In Miami Amid Rumored Issues With Tom Brady

Gisele Bündchen is still riding solo in South Beach -- the supermodel was spotted at a Miami gym by herself Monday morning ... days after she and Tom Brady reportedly decided to remain separated during Hurricane Ian. Gisele and Brady were forced to evacuate Tampa Bay as the tropical...
MIAMI, FL
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

J.J. and Kealia Watt announce birth of first child, Koa

One of football's biggest families just got a little bit bigger. Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt and his wife, Chicago Red Stars midfielder Kealia Watt, announced Tuesday the arrival of their son Koa James Watt, who was born on Sunday. Fortunately for J.J., the Cardinals were playing "Thursday Night Football" last week.
The Spun

Cowboys Make Rare Uniform Decision For Sunday's Game

The Dallas Cowboys will be sporting a rare look for Sunday's home game against the Bears. According to ESPN's Todd Archer, "The Cowboys will wear their navy jerseys with silver pants Sunday against Chicago at AT&T Stadium. A rarity for a non-holiday/primetime game." Dallas' home whites were once unheard of...
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

NFL Star Likely To Be Traded If Team Loses Next Game

With the trade deadline just a week away, the Denver Broncos may decide to move on from Bradley Chubb. According to Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk, the Broncos will most likely deal Chubb at the deadline if they lose in Week 8 to the Jaguars. Chubb, a former first-round pick out...
DENVER, CO
shefinds

Tom Brady Just Issued A Career Announcement Amid Retirement Questions

Tom Brady has finally spoken out about whether he will retire from professional football, just a few days after football insiders were contemplating whether he would quit the NFL mid-season!. The 45-year-old Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback has been hitting the headlines for so many reasons these days; in particular, his...
TAMPA, FL
Athlon Sports

Mike McCarthy Reacts To Cowboys' Big Trade On Tuesday

On Tuesday, the Cowboys acquired defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins and a 2024 seventh-round pick from the Raiders in exchange for Dallas' 2023 sixth-round pick.  When asked today about how Hankins' arrival will impact current Cowboys' defensive tackle Neville Gallimore, head coach Mike ...
DALLAS, TX
thecomeback.com

Gisele Bundchen offers “final ultimatum” to Tom Brady

The saga of NFL quarterback Tom Brady and his estranged wife Gisele Bündchen has dominated the headlines for months. While it looks like the two sides may likely be headed for a nasty divorce with Bündchen hiring a top divorce attorney, there may still be one way that Brady can save their marriage.
The Spun

JJ Watt, Wife Kealia Announce Major Personal News

The next great athlete to come from the Watt family is finally here. Star soccer player Kealia and NFL star JJ Watt welcomed their first child together tonight. Koa James Watt - if he so chooses - could become the next great Watt in a line of star athletes. "Love...
FanSided

Dallas Cowboys: Did Jerry Jones just hint at a big CB trade?

The NFL isn’t a very active trading league. Unlike the NBA, MLB, and even NHL, professional football teams are blatantly apprehensive to trade players. Partially because of tradition, the salary cap structure, and a dash of atychiphobia, NFL teams like the Dallas Cowboys are adverse to trading away players, unless a no-brainer return is on the table.
RadarOnline

‘I Moved On From That’: Tom Brady Jabs Gisele Bündchen By Revealing NFL Retirement Is Off The Table After Supermodel Hires Divorce Lawyer

Tom Brady has given up all hope of reconciling his marriage to Gisele Bündchen and has been putting all of his energy into football, RadarOnline.com has learned. Brady, 45, dished about his plans on the latest episode of his podcast, “Let’s Go! With Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray.” The NFL quarterback talked about his rough season with the Buccaneers and how he has no plans to step off the field after the season. Brady said that the locker room isn’t the happiest place given the team’s record so far this season. Brady said, “I don't think you're flying...
FLORIDA STATE
The Spun

Cowboys Announce Halftime Performer For Thanksgiving Game

The Dallas Cowboys are giving millennials a throwback with this year's Thanksgiving halftime performance. Per Yahoo Sports' Jori Epstein, "The Jonas Brothers will be performing at halftime show of Cowboys-Giants Thanksgiving game, they announced." Adding, the performance will be in conjunction with the Salvation Army's Red Kettle campaign as usual.
The Spun

Cowboys, Raiders Have Reportedly Agreed To Trade

The Dallas Cowboys and Las Vegas Raiders have reportedly hooked up for a trade on Tuesday afternoon. According to Ian Rapoport, the Raiders are trading defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins to the Cowboys. Tom Pelissero then added to the report that the Cowboys are giving up a 2023 sixth-round pick for...
NEW YORK STATE
JaguarReport

JaguarReport

Jacksonville, FL
994
Followers
1K+
Post
150K+
Views
ABOUT

JaguarReport is a FanNation channel dedicated to covering the Jacksonville Jaguars

Comments / 0

Community Policy