MARLBOROUGH, Mass. - Dandelion Energy, a geothermal heating company, is now offering its services in Massachusetts after opening their new warehouse in Marlborough Tuesday. The company said their goal is to help homes transition to clean heating and cooling by offering geothermal solutions. Geothermal, or ground source, heat pumps transfer heat between homes and the ground. In the winter, the pumps moves heat stored in the ground into homes and in the summer, they return heat from the home to the ground.

MARLBOROUGH, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO