Read full article on original website
Related
spectrumnews1.com
3 men convicted of supporting plot to kidnap Gov. Whitmer
Three men accused of supporting terrorism in the plot to kidnap Michigan’s governor were convicted of all charges Wednesday in a trial that focused on paramilitary drills and fierce contempt for government ahead of the 2020 election. Joe Morrison, his father-in-law Pete Musico, and Paul Bellar were found guilty...
spectrumnews1.com
Hurricane Ian's lucrative cleanup deals generate new storm
It has been a month since Hurricane Ian wiped out parts of southwest Florida. Now multimillion-dollar cleanup contracts are generating new tempests in the Category 4 storm's wake. Contractors who remove debris and perform post-storm repairs are fighting over local government contracts that could be worth tens of millions in...
spectrumnews1.com
Faith leaders bring peace to the polls ahead of 2022 election
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Faith in Public Life is a group of faith leaders that have come together to bring peace and protection to the polls. Faith in Public Life started in 2020, ahead of the presidential election. Clergy, social workers and volunteers make up the group's peacekeepers. Peacekeepers are...
spectrumnews1.com
Akron joins 10 other Ohio cities in banning conversion therapy for minors
AKRON, Ohio — Akron City Council this week approved a city-wide ban on conversion therapy for minors. Signed by Mayor Dan Horrigan and council members Tara Mosley, Nancy Holland, Shammas Malik and Sharon Connor, the ordinance was passed unanimously by City Council after several speakers representing local agencies addressed the rules committee earlier in the day.
spectrumnews1.com
UPS will spend over $330 million in Kentucky
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — UPS even bigger plans for Kentucky. Gov. Andy Beshear announced UPS will build two large-scale facilities in the state. Both projects represent an investment of over $330 million. According to UPS, both projects together will also create 435 new jobs. “We often talk about companies trusting...
spectrumnews1.com
Dandelion Energy holds ribbon cutting at new Marlborough facility
MARLBOROUGH, Mass. - Dandelion Energy, a geothermal heating company, is now offering its services in Massachusetts after opening their new warehouse in Marlborough Tuesday. The company said their goal is to help homes transition to clean heating and cooling by offering geothermal solutions. Geothermal, or ground source, heat pumps transfer heat between homes and the ground. In the winter, the pumps moves heat stored in the ground into homes and in the summer, they return heat from the home to the ground.
spectrumnews1.com
OHSAA football playoffs begin Friday
OHIO — What begins on Friday with the playoffs culminates in just seven schools winning state championships, in the Ohio High School Athletic Association football tournament. However, seven schools can already claim OHSAA 2022 football titles; winning the final Ohio high school football Associated Press poll crowns. Congratulations to...
Comments / 0