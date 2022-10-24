ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Veterans Voices: Kent Keller, the positives of 40 years of service

By Alysia Huck
KX News
KX News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uqPXp_0il8ldLN00

“The worst part about retiring from the military is you don’t see those friends on a day to day basis anymore, or on a weekend basis anymore,” said Kent Keller, First Sergeant, North Dakota National Guard, retired.

But the memories will always remain.

And for Kent Keller, a retired First Sergeant with the North Dakota National Guard, there are many good memories.

Keller joined the National Guard at the age of 17, with full support from his parents.

“The war threat then wasn’t what the war threat is now,” Keller stated. “So saying you’re gonna join the National Guard of the military didn’t seem to be scary thoughts to the parents at the time.”

Keller trained in Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri and later went on to Fort McClellan, Alabama for military police training.

His first deployment was with the 191st Military Policy, or MPs, to Operation Desert Storm in 1991 where he was an “outside wire guard,” or “POW MP.”

“We ran a military police compound,” Keller explained. “So prisoners of war were brought in through our the compound that we held. Our sole job was to guard the outside of the wire of an MP compound.”

It was an eye opening experience for Keller, and he recognizes how different that experience can be for one soldier to another.

“I’ll never experience what my father experienced, the war that he experienced was completely different than wars than the wars I experienced,” Keller said. “I was relatively safe everywhere I was at, but again, other people from my own my own unit were not in the same position.”

And amidst the difficult times were also a number of good times.

“The first rule of the army is you don’t touch the animals. Don’t play with the animals. Leave the animals alone, but when you have a Bedouin come through with a camel, everybody wants to ride a camel,” Keller said. “When I was in Australia, yeah, we had a chance to tour and interact with the animals. And so yes, you always interact with the animals. A monkey in Honduras!”

Then came 2001.

Keller was at a military training exercise in Germany and England when the Twin Towers were hit and his unit was shipped back to the U.S.

“The call came out for National Guard support to do the operation noble eagle,” Keller explained. “It was for the security of the airports. Me and two other people throw our hands up said ‘yes, we definitely want to do this.'”

Keller worked long days with the airport security in Devil’s Lake initially, and then moved to the Bismarck airport.

His third and final deployment was Operation Enduring Freedom in Afghanistan.

Keller was around 45-years-old and he’d seen a number of countries and what was happening.

“I know deployments are hard on people know what it can do to marriages, and the children,” Keller expressed. “So I offered what I could offer for for support to, to the younger kids.”

And after 40 years of serving in the North Dakota National Guard, Keller is proud and recommends others consider serving their country as well.

“It’s a good quality of life,” Keller said. “I mean, you get a chance to see things you get a chance to do things. Stick around, it’s it’s a great retirement package too.”

Keller says the biggest challenge in most cases was communication … from accents in Missouri to English in England, to non-English, it could make for some interesting situations!

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KX NEWS.

Comments / 0

Related
KX News

“Super weed” found in three more North Dakota counties

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — An invasive and destructive weed species threatening North Dakota agriculture has been found in three more counties. That raises the total to 19 counties in North Dakota where the so-called “super weed,” also known as Palmer amaranth, has been found since it was first identified in the state four years ago, […]
NORTH DAKOTA STATE
KX News

5 arrested after SWAT team called to Fargo search warrant

FARGO, N.D. (KXNET) — The Fargo Police Department and Fire Department, in conjunction with the Red River Valley SWAT team, responded to a search warrant that led to five individuals being detained. According to the Fargo Police Department’s Facebook page, at approximately 6:03 a.m. on October 25, the Red River Valley SWAT Team was called […]
FARGO, ND
KX News

Multiple weekend felonies, arrests reported in Dickinson

DICKINSON, N.D. (KXNET) — It was a busy weekend for the Dickinson Police Department, as they were called to handle three separate calls leading to multiple arrests. According to the Dickinson Police Department, the first of these incidents resulted in the taking of three individuals into custody. An 18-year-old man was arrested after allegedly brandishing […]
DICKINSON, ND
KX News

Investigation uncovers theft ring targeting meatpacking plants in North Dakota, other Midwestern states

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — An investigation into the theft this summer of several semitrailers loaded with frozen beef from Nebraska has led to arrests and uncovered a multimillion-dollar theft ring targeting meatpacking plants in North Dakota and five other Midwestern states, federal authorities said. The U.S. Department of Homeland Security reported Tuesday that the discovery […]
NEBRASKA STATE
WECT

American Legion informs veterans about PACT Act

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - There was an informational meeting Saturday at the Wilmington American Legion that invited veterans to learn about a new law that may change their lives. In August, President Joe Biden signed the bipartisan PACT Act, marking the most significant expansion of Veterans Affairs health care in...
WILMINGTON, NC
KX News

4 Fargo officers involved in fatal shooting in Mapleton returned to duty

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — Four police officers involved in a fatal shooting in eastern North Dakota have been returned to duty following an internal investigation, officials said. Fargo Police Chief David Zibolski says the four officers did not violate any department policies in their encounter with 35-year-old Andrew Martinez on Aug. 1 in Mapleton. Police […]
FARGO, ND
KX News

Data survey ranks America’s safest states — and North Dakota doesn’t even make the top 25

(KXNET) — A new data survey offers some questionable, eyebrow-raising results on North Dakota and the definition of “safety” in the state as a whole. Personal financial information website WalletHub generated a data-driven report on 2022’s “50 Safest States in America.” The report compared the 50 states across 53 key metrics ranging from the percentage […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
KX News

Border Strike Force seizes over 50 lbs of illegal drugs in North Dakota

BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — North Dakota law enforcement agencies participating in a joint detail as part of the American Governors’ Border Strike Force recently seized more than 50 pounds of illegal drugs, including enough fentanyl to kill hundreds of thousands of people. According to North Dakota officials, during the week of August 22-28, the North […]
IOWA STATE
KX News

CYBER MADNESS: Are North Dakota high schools up to the challenge?

BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Does your school have a select group of cyber super sleuths? They might be a perfect fit for Cyber Madness. On October 24, North Dakota’s Chief Information Officer Shawn Riley announced the second upcoming annual Cyber Madness High School Tournament, established by the state government’s EduTech division. This three-round tournament is […]
NORTH DAKOTA STATE
KX News

The North Dakota winter outlook

This winter, we are favored to see on average below-normal temperatures between the months of December and February. This doesn't mean we can't have warm spells. Just that in the long run, the trends are that we'll average colder than normal.
NORTH DAKOTA STATE
KX News

KX News

9K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Western North Dakota's primary news and information resource

 https://www.kxnet.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy