ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
brproud.com

Fifolet Halloween Festival returns to Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — It’s fun for everyone. The Fifolet Halloween Festival returns to Baton Rouge starting Oct. 27 through Oct. 30. King of the Festival Lance Parker stopped by WVLA studios and said the festival returns after two years. The festival did not take place in the last two years because of the pandemic.
BATON ROUGE, LA
iheart.com

This Is The Best Cheap Restaurant In Louisiana

Splurging on a meal out at a restaurant always seems like a great idea until the check comes and you see just how much money you have to give up. That is what makes finding a great restaurant that is also affordable even more special. Cheapism knows how important saving...
LOUISIANA STATE
brproud.com

Baton Rouge Police invite public to ‘Boo with the Blue’

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department (BRPD) is hosting a family-friendly Halloween event this week. BRPD’s annual ‘Boo with the Blue’ has returned for another year of festivities that include a costume contest, a haunted house, as well as plenty of food and candy for guests.
BATON ROUGE, LA
KPEL 96.5

Buy Lafayette’s Best Meat Pies Straight From the Oven on Thursday

If you've never had an original Kane River meat pie from D.R.E.A.M.S. here in Lafayette, you haven't had the best meat pie in the world. And this Thursday, you're in for a treat!. The D.R.E.A.M.S. (Disability, Resources, Education, Activities, Management, and Services) Foundation of Acadiana, a 501 (c)(3) non-profit organization,...
LAFAYETTE, LA
theadvocate.com

Greater Baton Rouge State Fair opens in Gonzales for first time this week

The annual Greater Baton Rouge State Fair is getting ready to open its doors Thursday, although – for the first time in its history – not in East Baton Rouge Parish. The fair's move to Gonzales's Lamar Dixon Expo Center was prompted by construction work at the usual BREC-owned Airline Highway site, where the fair has been held since 1973. Fair president Cliff Barton said while the move was exciting, opening up potential expansion options, it was unclear whether a return to the fair's previous location was in the cards.
GONZALES, LA
fox8live.com

Video of painted dress to match artwork by Ponchatoula artist goes viral

PONCHATOULA, La. (WVUE) - Thanks to a viral video online, an artist in Ponchatoula is trying to meet the demand of requests coming in all over the world. Mandy Mae Poche is headquartered at her studio, Mandy Mae Fine Art, located on West Pine Street in Downtown Ponchatoula. Her customers are based all over South Louisiana but now she’s shipping off artwork to places as far away as Australia and the United Kingdom.
PONCHATOULA, LA
theadvocate.com

Food trucks and live music come to Port Allen for the West Baton Rouge Food Truck Festival

The gates of the West Baton Rouge Food Truck Festival & Car Show will open at 11 a.m. this Saturday, Oct. 29, in Port Allen with live music and 23 food trucks. Thanks to sponsors like Dow Chemical and ServPro, admission to the festival is free. Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs, umbrellas and wear "stretchy pants and dancing shoes," per Cajun Country Jam's Facebook post.
PORT ALLEN, LA
brproud.com

Where to get rid of old medications on Saturday in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana, and the Baton Rouge Health District are asking Louisianians who have unused or expired prescription drugs to drop them off on Saturday. Fall 2022 Prescription Drug Take-Back Day is a semi-annual event...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

What time does the Halloween Parade in downtown Baton Rouge start?

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Fifolet Halloween Parade returns to downtown Baton Rouge this upcoming Saturday, Oct. 29. Here’s what you need to know before going. This year’s theme is “Fifolet’s Believe It or Not.” The nonprofit 10/31 Consortium says krewes, local businesses, and organizations will throw candy from floats to crowds dressed in their best Halloween attire.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Livingston Parish Library Comic Con returns next year

DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (BRPROUD) – The Livingston Parish Library Comic on is coming back next year!. The 8th Annual Livingston Parish Library Comic Con is scheduled for February 11, 2023. Comic book lovers, movie enthusiasts, or anyone who loves pop culture is invited to show their best cosplay and celebrate.
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA
brproud.com

Trunk or Treats in East Baton Rouge, surrounding parishes

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Have a safe, family-friendly Halloween with the kids at a Trunk or Treat in the Capital Region. State Senator Regina Barrow is sponsoring a Trunk or Treat event on Friday, Oct. 28 from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at 4811 Harding Boulevard. Flu and COVID-19 vaccines will also be available.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

No tickets bought via third-party for JSU vs. SU game will be accepted

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Days before kickoff, football fans are told that tickets bought through a third-party site will not be accepted for the upcoming Jackson State University vs. Southern University football game. Jackson State Athletics said tickets must be purchased through Impact Tickets to be honored. Tickets...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Raising Canes River Center upgrades approved by the EBR metro council

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The East Baton Rouge Metro Council decided to approve the $2.3 million upgrades for the Raising Canes River Center. After the vote, Raising Canes General Manager Wanye Hodes says he feels “Very fortunate and it’s wonderful for the community.”. Proposed improvements included...
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

How one Baton Rouge company grew to be a nationwide operator of health care clinics

Since starting in 1999, Baton Rouge-based Premier Health has grown to be nationwide operator of urgent care clinics, treating about 1 million patients annually. The company's model is based on joint-venture partnerships with well-respected local health care systems, such as Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center and LCMC Health. The company offers a range of services from choosing sites for after hours clinics, to recruiting doctors and staff for the clinics, IT, billing insurance companies and collecting payments from patients. Premier Health will soon have 85 clinics in 13 states stretching from Oregon to Florida. In Louisiana, the company operates 46 urgent care and occupational medicine clinics.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

LifeShare to hold mobile blood drive at BRPROUD studio

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – BRPROUD and LifeShare will host a blood drive on Friday, Oct. 28. A LifeShare Bloodmobile will be at 10,000 Perkins Road from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. to collect blood donations. Donors will receive a free t-shirt. Donors will need to show a photo ID and undergo a mini-exam to check their temperature, blood pressure, heart rate, and iron level.
BATON ROUGE, LA
thelouisianaweekend.com

Hilton’s First Ever Masquerade Ball is Saturday

BATON ROUGE, La. (THE LOUISIANA WEEKEND) - The beautiful Heidelberg Ballroom at the Hilton Capitol Center downtown Baton Rouge is the setting for the Hilton Masquerade Ball on Saturday, October 29th from 7:00pm until 10:00pm. Here’s what you need to know. There will be a 3-hour premium open bar for...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Big Lots opening in Denham Springs

DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (BRPROUD) — A new Big Lots in Denham Springs is opening its doors on Saturday. The new store will be located at 2354 South Range Avenue in Denham Springs. A grand opening will be celebrated on Saturday, Oct. 29 at 8:45 a.m. “We’re thrilled to be...
DENHAM SPRINGS, LA
brproud.com

Baton Rouge doctor explains men’s fear of the white coat

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Dr. Gerald Miletello with the Hematology Oncology Clinic in Baton Rouge says many women ask him to tell their husbands to make an appointment. Dr. Miletello said the negative attitude many men have about seeking medical care is a huge problem, especially when it comes to colonoscopies and prostate exams.
BATON ROUGE, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy