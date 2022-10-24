ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tooele, UT

Gephardt Daily

Update: Missing Holladay teen found safe

HOLLADAY, Utah, Oct. 26, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A missing Holladay teen with autism has been found safe. “He is cold but otherwise fine,” says an 8:23 a.m. Wednesday update from Unified Police officials. The 16-year-old boy had been missing since 3 p.m. Tuesday, when he went outside...
HOLLADAY, UT
Gephardt Daily

Update: Salt Lake City police cancel Silver Alert for missing man

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Oct. 25, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A Silver Alert issued by Salt Lake City police Tuesday evening for a 78-year-old man has been canceled. Police issued a Silver Alert just before 6 p.m. for Robert Kelley, who had been missing since 10 a.m. The alert was canceled about 7:15 p.m.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kjzz.com

3 Utahns charged with armed robbery of Salt Lake USPS carrier

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Three suspects have now been federally charged for an armed robbery involving a US mail carrier in Salt Lake City. A federal grand jury in the District of Utah charged, Nathan Suaste, 19, of West Valley City, Exodus Matua, 18, and Lorenzo Saavedra, 18, both of Saratoga Springs, for robbing a letter carrier for the United States Postal Service.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KSLTV

Deputies searching for Utah County Jail inmate

UTAH COUNTY, Utah — Deputies are asking for the public’s help in locating an inmate who did not return to the Utah County Jail after her furlough. Lorilyn Homer, 53, of Provo, was in jail for felony theft charges, according to a Thursday afternoon tweet from the Utah County Sheriff’s Office.
UTAH COUNTY, UT
Gephardt Daily

Man shot dead, suspect in custody after possible road rage incident ending in Sandy

SANDY, Utah, Oct. 26, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A man is dead after a possible road rage incident that began on Interstate 15 before the men involved exited at 10600 South. Sgt. Greg Moffitt, Sandy City Police Department, said officers were dispatched to the scene at 9:33 a.m. Wednesday, and responded to the area of 10640 S. Holiday Park Drive.
SANDY, UT
ksl.com

Littering incident in Provo ends in assault on police officers

PROVO — A simple littering incident ended with a man allegedly throwing softball-sized rocks at police and being tazed by officers. Francisco Antonio-Mishenko, 42, of Mesa, Arizona, was charged Friday in 4th District Court with two counts of assault on a police officer, a third-degree felony; failing to stop at the command of police, a class A misdemeanor; interfering with an arresting officer, a class B misdemeanor; and littering, an infraction.
PROVO, UT
KSLTV

Police: Suspect wanted robbery, parole violation leads police in slow-speed chase

SALT LAKE CITY — A man fled from police after allegedly stealing from a store and confronting employees on Monday. Jose Benito Guanajuato, 37, was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail for four felony offenses of failing to respond to officers’ signal to stop, one felony offense of robbery, and a misdemeanor offense of interfering with a peace officer, according to arrest documents.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Semi truck and train collide in Tooele County

TOOELE, Utah — A semi-truck and a Union Pacific train have collided in Tooele County. The crash happened at Canyon Road and Foothill Drive in Lake Point, Utah. KSL TV’s Derek Peterson reported from the scene that a train hit a semi that had stalled on the tracks.
TOOELE COUNTY, UT
KSLTV

One injured, US 6 closed in both directions due to crash

UTAH COUNTY, Utah — Both directions of U.S. Highway 6 are shut down near mile marker 193 in Utah County due to a two-car crash. Sgt. Cam Roden with the Utah Highway Patrol told KSL the crash happened on the eastbound side of the highway. One person is in...
UTAH COUNTY, UT

