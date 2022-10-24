Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 New Trader Joe's Locations In 2023Bryan DijkhuizenDraper, UT
4 Great Steakhouses in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
4 Great Burger Places in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
Greek Souvlaki is a Restaurant in Downtown Salt Lake CityS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
L & P Bakery Cafe is Located in Sandy, UtahS. F. MoriSandy, UT
Related
Gephardt Daily
UTA Police: Man in custody after alleged criminal mischief, attempted tanker theft
WEST JORDAN, Utah, Oct. 27, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A 28-year-old man is in custody after he allegedly threw a rock at a TRAX train he missed, fled Utah Transit Authority police after exiting a bus, and tried to steal a gas tanker. The incident began in the 8...
Gephardt Daily
Update: Missing Holladay teen found safe
HOLLADAY, Utah, Oct. 26, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A missing Holladay teen with autism has been found safe. “He is cold but otherwise fine,” says an 8:23 a.m. Wednesday update from Unified Police officials. The 16-year-old boy had been missing since 3 p.m. Tuesday, when he went outside...
Gephardt Daily
Court documents reveal name of suspect arrested after fatal ‘road rage’ shooting in Sandy
SANDY, Utah, Oct. 27, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Court documents reveal the name of the suspect arrested after a “road rage” killing in Sandy Wednesday morning. Rodrigo A. Monroy Jr., 32, has been booked into jail on suspicion of:. Murder, a first-degree felony. Felony discharge of a...
UPDATE: Victim of fatal Sandy road rage incident identified as loving father, husband
One person is dead and another is in police custody after an alleged road rage incident on I-15 spilled over on Sandy city streets, according to police.
ksl.com
Woman critically injured after being hit by vehicle in Salt Lake City
SALT LAKE CITY — A woman was critically injured after being hit by a car in Salt Lake City. The crash happened near the intersection of 400 South and 400 West. Salt Lake Police Sgt. Mark Wian said it appears the woman was not in a designated crossing walk and was crossing traffic against the traffic lights.
Gephardt Daily
Davis County detectives seeking information on vandalism at South Weber park
SOUTH WEBER, Utah, Oct. 25, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Detectives in Davis County are asking for the public’s help identifying suspects in recent vandalism at a South Weber park. The Davis County Sheriff’s Office shared surveillance photos Tuesday on Facebook of persons of interest in vandalism discovered Oct....
Gephardt Daily
Update: Salt Lake City police cancel Silver Alert for missing man
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Oct. 25, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A Silver Alert issued by Salt Lake City police Tuesday evening for a 78-year-old man has been canceled. Police issued a Silver Alert just before 6 p.m. for Robert Kelley, who had been missing since 10 a.m. The alert was canceled about 7:15 p.m.
kjzz.com
3 Utahns charged with armed robbery of Salt Lake USPS carrier
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Three suspects have now been federally charged for an armed robbery involving a US mail carrier in Salt Lake City. A federal grand jury in the District of Utah charged, Nathan Suaste, 19, of West Valley City, Exodus Matua, 18, and Lorenzo Saavedra, 18, both of Saratoga Springs, for robbing a letter carrier for the United States Postal Service.
Gephardt Daily
Driver critically injured in collision with stolen pickup truck; police SUV clipped in crash
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Oct. 27, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Police arrested one of two suspects in a stolen pickup truck Wednesday after the driver ran a stop sign, hit a passenger car, then clipped a police SUV. A woman in the passenger car suffered critical injuries, according to...
KSLTV
Deputies searching for Utah County Jail inmate
UTAH COUNTY, Utah — Deputies are asking for the public’s help in locating an inmate who did not return to the Utah County Jail after her furlough. Lorilyn Homer, 53, of Provo, was in jail for felony theft charges, according to a Thursday afternoon tweet from the Utah County Sheriff’s Office.
Gephardt Daily
Man shot dead, suspect in custody after possible road rage incident ending in Sandy
SANDY, Utah, Oct. 26, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A man is dead after a possible road rage incident that began on Interstate 15 before the men involved exited at 10600 South. Sgt. Greg Moffitt, Sandy City Police Department, said officers were dispatched to the scene at 9:33 a.m. Wednesday, and responded to the area of 10640 S. Holiday Park Drive.
Driver slams into Woods Cross home after medical issue
No injuries were reported after a truck slammed into a Woods Cross home on Wednesday when the driver suffered a seizure
ksl.com
Littering incident in Provo ends in assault on police officers
PROVO — A simple littering incident ended with a man allegedly throwing softball-sized rocks at police and being tazed by officers. Francisco Antonio-Mishenko, 42, of Mesa, Arizona, was charged Friday in 4th District Court with two counts of assault on a police officer, a third-degree felony; failing to stop at the command of police, a class A misdemeanor; interfering with an arresting officer, a class B misdemeanor; and littering, an infraction.
KSLTV
Police say suspects in Salt Lake killing are linked to unsolved 2020 Millcreek killing
MILLCREEK, Utah — Unified police detectives believe they are closer to solving the fatal shooting of a man near a Millcreek car wash in 2020. And they say one of their key suspects is a man currently charged with murder for allegedly shooting and killing a man outside the Salt Palace Convention Center last month.
KSLTV
Police: Suspect wanted robbery, parole violation leads police in slow-speed chase
SALT LAKE CITY — A man fled from police after allegedly stealing from a store and confronting employees on Monday. Jose Benito Guanajuato, 37, was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail for four felony offenses of failing to respond to officers’ signal to stop, one felony offense of robbery, and a misdemeanor offense of interfering with a peace officer, according to arrest documents.
West Valley man charged with attempted murder after hammer attack
A West Valley man has been charged after allegedly assaulting multiple individuals with a hammer last Saturday. Oct. 22.
Midvale mother upset with her husband allegedly beat their children with a hanger, police say
A 32-year-old Midvale woman has been arrested after allegedly beating her children while on a FaceTime phone call with her husband.
kslnewsradio.com
Semi truck and train collide in Tooele County
TOOELE, Utah — A semi-truck and a Union Pacific train have collided in Tooele County. The crash happened at Canyon Road and Foothill Drive in Lake Point, Utah. KSL TV’s Derek Peterson reported from the scene that a train hit a semi that had stalled on the tracks.
KSLTV
One injured, US 6 closed in both directions due to crash
UTAH COUNTY, Utah — Both directions of U.S. Highway 6 are shut down near mile marker 193 in Utah County due to a two-car crash. Sgt. Cam Roden with the Utah Highway Patrol told KSL the crash happened on the eastbound side of the highway. One person is in...
KSLTV
‘Extremely impaired’ woman arrested after going 110 mph on freeway
NEPHI, Utah — A woman who law enforcers say was so high on drugs that she should be held in custody at least two days before being allowed back in public, was arrested Wednesday after going over 100 mph on the freeway, according to the Utah Highway Patrol. Veda...
Comments / 0