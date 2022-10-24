ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Centralia, WA

Chronicle

The Board of Lewis County Commissioners’ business meeting Tuesday started with a crowded room and ended with applause. After a marathon hours-long meeting of questions and comments from the public where many were in support and several others opposed, the commissioners voted 3-0 to approve an ordinance prohibiting unauthorized camping on county land and 3-0 to adopt a resolution for homeless encampment removals and site cleanups.
LEWIS COUNTY, WA
Chronicle

Lewis County Explains Ballot Security Measures Ahead of General Election

Lewis County this week issued a news release explaining ballot security measures ahead of the Nov. 8 general election. Ballots have been sent to Lewis County’s 54,275 registered voters, according to the county. The ballots must be postmarked and returned by mail or deposited in an official drop box...
Chronicle

Letter to the Editor: Elect These Two Excellent Candidates for Our Top Jobs

In Lewis County, we are fortunate to have two excellent candidates for our top county leadership jobs in November’s election. Besides being genuinely nice people, Harry O. Bhagwandin and Tracy Murphy are both highly experienced and qualified, love Lewis County and want to continue their careers in public service as our Lewis County commissioner and Lewis County sheriff.
LEWIS COUNTY, WA
Chronicle

Community Calendar: Lewis County Area Halloween Happenings

Here's a list of Halloween happenings in the greater Lewis County area. To have an event added, send details to news@chronline.com. Oct. 27 at O’Blarney’s; 221 N. Tower Ave., Centralia; 5 to 8 p.m. Attendees can bring their own pumpkin or use one provided by O’Blarney’s.
LEWIS COUNTY, WA
Chronicle

Home Purchase Approved for Permanent Use by Lewis County Drug Court

A resolution was passed by the Lewis County commissioners on Tuesday morning to purchase a home on Washington Avenue in Chehalis that, for three years, has been utilized by the county’s Drug Court program. The program, according to the county website, encourages participants to make meaningful, productive changes to...
LEWIS COUNTY, WA
Chronicle

Trio of Beavers Qualify for State Meet

Taking a stroll through Lewis River’s cross country course near Woodland while the sun was still out, the Tenino boys and girls’ teams earned three state qualifiers at the 1A District 4 Cross Country Championships Wednesday morning. The top 21 runners advance to the state meet next week...
TENINO, WA
thurstontalk.com

1918: Olympia High School Students Go On Strike Over Old Clothes (And More)

In Fall 1918, Olympia High School was a very different institution than it is today. Only a fraction of young people in town were enrolled. The school, which had been located on what is now the state capitol campus, had burned down that summer and classes were temporarily meeting at the local Baptist, Episcopal and United Churches until a new building was completed. World War I was still raging. The flu pandemic was looming. Both students and faculty were under a lot of stress.
OLYMPIA, WA
Chronicle

In Loving Memory of Diana Nelson: Oct. 5, 1956-Sept. 27, 2022

Diana Marie Nelson sadly lost her prolonged battle with cancer. She was preceded in death by her father Nile B. Nelson, mother Sandra L. Sticklin (Nelson/Keto/Johnson) and younger sister Darlene Nelson. Diana dearly loved her three sons, Theodore “Frank” Keithahn III, Jason Barrus and Jacob Barrus. Diana is survived by her youngest sister Christina Sivewright.
CENTRALIA, WA
Chronicle

Lewis County Passes Ordinance Banning Homeless Encampments on County Land

After a marathon meeting with about two hours of questions and comments from the public in where many were in support and some were opposed, the Lewis County commissioners on Tuesday voted 3-0 to approve an ordinance prohibiting unauthorized camping on county land and to adopt a resolution for homeless encampment removals and site clean ups.
thetacomaledger.com

Tacoma City Council votes yes on Camping Ban Ordinance

On October 11, community members gathered for a council meeting regarding Ordinance 28831 in regards to a camping ban. In a 6-3 vote, tensions arose on October 11 as Tacoma City Council voted to pass Ordinance 28831. The ordinance, which goes into effect November 14, was proposed by Council Member John Hines back in September and will prohibit camping and the storage of personal belongings within a 10-block radius around temporary shelters.
TACOMA, WA
Chronicle

Death Notices: Oct. 27, 2022

• LINDA R. NINNEMAN, 62, Olympia, died Oct. 23 at her residence. A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Nov. 2 at the Winlock Cemetery. Arrangements are under the care of Cattermole Funeral Home. • WILLIAM “BILL” E. CURREY, 65, Curtis, died Oct. 22 at his residence. Arrangements...
OLYMPIA, WA
Chronicle

Thurston County Sheriff Race Heats Up

The Thurston County sheriff has been on the defensive in recent weeks as his challenger Derek Sanders has critiqued his handling of crime, staffing and accountability issues. Meanwhile, John Snaza has pushed back against any perceived failings and touted his years of experience on the job. These talking points have...
THURSTON COUNTY, WA
Chronicle

Wasson Takes District Title in Playoff

Von Wasson made things a little more exciting than they could’ve been, but in the end, that just made the Centralia junior’s victory all the sweeter, as he took home his first 2A District 4 title at Washougal’s Orchard Hills Golf Club on Tuesday. Wasson beat Columbia...
CENTRALIA, WA

