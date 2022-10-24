Read full article on original website
Lewis County Commissioners Ban Homeless Camps on County Land
The Board of Lewis County Commissioners’ business meeting Tuesday started with a crowded room and ended with applause. After a marathon hours-long meeting of questions and comments from the public where many were in support and several others opposed, the commissioners voted 3-0 to approve an ordinance prohibiting unauthorized camping on county land and 3-0 to adopt a resolution for homeless encampment removals and site cleanups.
Chronicle
Lewis County Explains Ballot Security Measures Ahead of General Election
Lewis County this week issued a news release explaining ballot security measures ahead of the Nov. 8 general election. Ballots have been sent to Lewis County’s 54,275 registered voters, according to the county. The ballots must be postmarked and returned by mail or deposited in an official drop box...
Chronicle
Julie McDonald Commentary: Pickled Pioneer’s Resting Place Sparks Toledo Man’s Memories
In a recent column, I mentioned the 1855 journey of Prussian Dr. Wilhelm Keil, who created a utopian community in Bethel, Missouri, and ventured west to establish a new one. He promised his 19-year-old son that he could lead the wagon train. But on May 19, four days before they were to leave, young Willie Keil died, perhaps from malaria.
Chronicle
Brothers, Both Law Enforcement Veterans and W.F. West Grads, Provide Security for Chehalis Schools
It has been nearly 30 years since the Thornburg brothers graduated from W.F. West High School, but the two law enforcement veterans turned school security officers are still familiar faces on the campuses of their hometown school district. “We have a lot of connection and a lot of history with...
Chronicle
Letter to the Editor: Elect These Two Excellent Candidates for Our Top Jobs
In Lewis County, we are fortunate to have two excellent candidates for our top county leadership jobs in November’s election. Besides being genuinely nice people, Harry O. Bhagwandin and Tracy Murphy are both highly experienced and qualified, love Lewis County and want to continue their careers in public service as our Lewis County commissioner and Lewis County sheriff.
Chronicle
Community Calendar: Lewis County Area Halloween Happenings
Here's a list of Halloween happenings in the greater Lewis County area. To have an event added, send details to news@chronline.com. Oct. 27 at O’Blarney’s; 221 N. Tower Ave., Centralia; 5 to 8 p.m. Attendees can bring their own pumpkin or use one provided by O’Blarney’s.
Chronicle
Home Purchase Approved for Permanent Use by Lewis County Drug Court
A resolution was passed by the Lewis County commissioners on Tuesday morning to purchase a home on Washington Avenue in Chehalis that, for three years, has been utilized by the county’s Drug Court program. The program, according to the county website, encourages participants to make meaningful, productive changes to...
Chronicle
Trio of Beavers Qualify for State Meet
Taking a stroll through Lewis River’s cross country course near Woodland while the sun was still out, the Tenino boys and girls’ teams earned three state qualifiers at the 1A District 4 Cross Country Championships Wednesday morning. The top 21 runners advance to the state meet next week...
thurstontalk.com
1918: Olympia High School Students Go On Strike Over Old Clothes (And More)
In Fall 1918, Olympia High School was a very different institution than it is today. Only a fraction of young people in town were enrolled. The school, which had been located on what is now the state capitol campus, had burned down that summer and classes were temporarily meeting at the local Baptist, Episcopal and United Churches until a new building was completed. World War I was still raging. The flu pandemic was looming. Both students and faculty were under a lot of stress.
The Suburban Times
Steilacoom to consider request to demolish Lafayette St. building
Town of Steilacoom announcement. The Preservation and Review Board will review a request to demolish the existing building at 2014 Lafayette Street on October 26th at 6:00 PM in the Town Hall, 1717 Lafayette Street.
Chronicle
In Loving Memory of Diana Nelson: Oct. 5, 1956-Sept. 27, 2022
Diana Marie Nelson sadly lost her prolonged battle with cancer. She was preceded in death by her father Nile B. Nelson, mother Sandra L. Sticklin (Nelson/Keto/Johnson) and younger sister Darlene Nelson. Diana dearly loved her three sons, Theodore “Frank” Keithahn III, Jason Barrus and Jacob Barrus. Diana is survived by her youngest sister Christina Sivewright.
Chronicle
Chronicle
Tumwater’s Hoffer, Washougal’s Boothby Win Cross Country District Titles
In two fairly tightly-contested races, Tumwater’s John Hoffer won the 2A District 4 Cross Country individual title for the boys, and Washougal’s Sydnee Boothby won on the girls side Wednesday afternoon at Lewis River near Woodland. Hoffer led the Thunderbirds to a team title as well, running the...
Chronicle
Lewis County, ToledoTel Officially Launch Broadband Expansion Project in Winlock
Lewis County and ToledoTel officials recently met to officially kick off a private-public partnership that aims to eventually expand high-speed internet services in the Winlock area, according to a news release from the county. “A $23.5 million grant from the Washington State Broadband Office will pay the way for internet...
Chronicle
Meeting for Rural Landowners on Habitat Conservation Plan Scheduled in Rainier
Thurston County will hold a meeting to discuss its habitat conservation plan (HCP) from 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 9, at the Rainier Sportsman’s Club at 404 Alaska St. in Rainier. Those who attend the meeting can learn how farms and other rural land can provide habitat...
thetacomaledger.com
Tacoma City Council votes yes on Camping Ban Ordinance
On October 11, community members gathered for a council meeting regarding Ordinance 28831 in regards to a camping ban. In a 6-3 vote, tensions arose on October 11 as Tacoma City Council voted to pass Ordinance 28831. The ordinance, which goes into effect November 14, was proposed by Council Member John Hines back in September and will prohibit camping and the storage of personal belongings within a 10-block radius around temporary shelters.
Chronicle
Death Notices: Oct. 27, 2022
• LINDA R. NINNEMAN, 62, Olympia, died Oct. 23 at her residence. A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Nov. 2 at the Winlock Cemetery. Arrangements are under the care of Cattermole Funeral Home. • WILLIAM “BILL” E. CURREY, 65, Curtis, died Oct. 22 at his residence. Arrangements...
Chronicle
Thurston County Sheriff Race Heats Up
The Thurston County sheriff has been on the defensive in recent weeks as his challenger Derek Sanders has critiqued his handling of crime, staffing and accountability issues. Meanwhile, John Snaza has pushed back against any perceived failings and touted his years of experience on the job. These talking points have...
Chronicle
Wasson Takes District Title in Playoff
Von Wasson made things a little more exciting than they could’ve been, but in the end, that just made the Centralia junior’s victory all the sweeter, as he took home his first 2A District 4 title at Washougal’s Orchard Hills Golf Club on Tuesday. Wasson beat Columbia...
