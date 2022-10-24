In Fall 1918, Olympia High School was a very different institution than it is today. Only a fraction of young people in town were enrolled. The school, which had been located on what is now the state capitol campus, had burned down that summer and classes were temporarily meeting at the local Baptist, Episcopal and United Churches until a new building was completed. World War I was still raging. The flu pandemic was looming. Both students and faculty were under a lot of stress.

