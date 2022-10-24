ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cortland, NY

Vestal’s Rob Matthews Nominated for TIME Dealer of the Year

On Tuesday, TIME announced that Rob Matthews, President of Matthews Cadillac in Vestal, had been nominated for the 2023 TIME Dealer of the Year award. Matthews along with 47 other nominees will be honored at the National Automobile Dealers Association show in January of 2023. According to the press release, the award recognizes the nation's most successful auto dealers who also demonstrate a long-standing commitment to community service.
VESTAL, NY
It Costs How Much to Live in Binghamton?

Is it expensive to live in Binghamton? Well, since just about everything has gone up in price since the pandemic, it would probably be safe to say it's expensive to live almost anywhere these days. In addition to food and gas price increases, over the past year, I've experienced increases...
BINGHAMTON, NY
These Are Binghamton’s Most Popular Halloween Costumes

What do witches, rabbits, and dinosaurs have in common?. The answer? According to Google's highly scientific data-gathering website, Frightgeist, witches, rabbits, and dinosaurs are the top three most-searched-for Halloween costumes this year in the United States. For several years, Google has released results from its special “Google Frightgeist” website which...
BINGHAMTON, NY
This Popular Sidney, New York Grocery Store Is Closing

A community has expressed disbelief and sadness at the news that a much loved locally owned and operated grocery store will be closing its doors before the end of the year. Residents of Sidney, New York had heard rumblings that the Great American Food Store may be closing and the rumors were confirmed on Friday, October 21 when the food store posted a lengthy message to its loyal customers on social media.
SIDNEY, NY
Syracuse Woman Attacked with 70-Inch Television

According to a report by Rylee Kirk of Syracuse.com, a Syracuse woman was hospitalized after being attacked with a 70-inch television in front of her children. According to the report, 29-year-old Henry Bradford III of Syracuse allegedly used the television to attack the woman in an apartment on October 7th. Bradford also allegedly choked the woman in front of her children, and the television, which belonged to the victim, was broken beyond repair.
SYRACUSE, NY
Tompkins County Health Department Looking for Woman Bit by Skunk

The Tompkins County Health Department is looking for a woman who was bitten by a skunk on Tuesday after she reportedly tried to pet or feed the animal. An alert from the Tompkins County Health Department described the woman as middle aged or older, wearing a long, hood sweater and carrying a backpack. A resident witnessed the skunk bite the woman and urged her to contact the health department as wild animal bites can transmit rabies. It was one of two reported bites in the downtown Ithaca area with reports of two skunks approaching and following people around the area.
How To Properly Dispose Your Household Batteries

Yes, I admit it. I have thrown away batteries in the garbage in the past. Sure, there are places to drop off your old batteries, but you know how we sometimes don't feel like taking that extra step. Well, we need to take that extra step. Now with so many...
