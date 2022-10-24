Coal Ridge, Rifle, Roaring Fork to host first-round games as 3A state soccer playoff pairings announced

Read full article on original website
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Coal Ridge advances to second round of state tourney with 3-1 win over Sierra
Red hot Coal Ridge soccer brushed by Sierra 3-1 Wednesday to nab a first-round state tourney win. Heading into the 2022 Colorado High School Athletics Association State Championships seeded third, the Titans now take on 19th-seeded Faith Christian on Tuesday. The Eagles are a 7-7-2 team, and they ended the regular season in fifth place in the 3A/2A Metro League.
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Roaring Fork boys soccer opens strong in 3A state title defense with 5-2 win over Bayfield
The fans weren’t about to let Roaring Fork High School’s first-round 3A state soccer title defense game get postponed due to Wednesday’s snowstorm. No sooner had the snow started to pile up that morning than parents and other community members were out shoveling the Rams’ field to get ready to welcome the Bayfield Wolverines to Carbondale.
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Coal Ridge soccer stud Ezra Williams inspired while living in Uganda
Ezra Williams was living in Uganda on a religious mission when he discovered what many call the beautiful game. “It’s the everyday culture,” Williams said. “You go home, listen to the game on the radio and play on the dirt fields. It’s every aspect of life there.”
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
PHOTOS: Coal Ridge’s 2-1 win over Rifle
Photos from Coal Ridge’s win over Rifle on Oct. 20.
Snow closes Colorado mountain school district
CARBONDALE, Colo. — A cold front that has brought another round of snow to the higher elevations of Colorado has forced one district to declare a snow day on Thursday. Roaring Fork Schools will be closed Thursday, Oct. 27 due to inclement weather conditions in the Upper Valley near Carbondale.
Snow totals: Here's how much fell around Colorado
COLORADO, USA — It might still be autumn but it feels more like winter across Colorado on Thursday. Snow began falling in Colorado's High Country overnight and snow will continue to fall Thursday morning. Winter Weather Advisories are in effect until noon Thursday for higher elevations. Four to eight...
fowlertribune.com
‘Coolest Thing Made in Colorado”: Rocky Ford business earns prestigious title
The Colorado Chamber announced Friday that the SunSpring Hybrid purification system by Innovative Water Technologies has been named the Coolest Thing Made in Colorado for 2022. The award was presented at the Colorado Chamber’s annual meeting luncheon. This content is for Print in county – Includes Online Access (1...
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Vidakovich column: A 240-mile change of pace
“The hardest distance to cover is the distance between your ears.”. — Glenwood Springs ultra-marathoner Brian Passenti. When Glenwood’s Brian Passenti goes out for a run, he may not come back for a few days. His latest jaunt started on Friday morning, Oct. 7 at 6 a.m., and lasted until 3:52 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 10. He covered a total of 240 miles in that time and came in 11th out of 248 starters at the annual Moab 240-mile Endurance Run. Passenti’s official finish time was 81 hours, 52 minutes, 21 seconds.
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Roaring Fork School District calls snow day
Roaring Fork Schools in Glenwood Springs, Carbondale and Basalt are not in session today, Oct. 27, due to the inclement weather conditions. All Roaring Fork Schools are closed for the day and all after-school activities are canceled, including parent-teacher conferences that were scheduled, according to an advisory issued by the Roaring Fork School District to district families, staff and the media.
What is Colorado’s ‘Jewel in the Rockies?’
Many Coloradans might not know that a rare example of a 15th-century castle sits high on a hill in Douglas County, overlooking the entire Front Range. But what's the story behind this massive stone castle?. The Early Years. In the 1890s, the land where the castle sits belonged to two...
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Seeing orange: Hunters fill Rifle rooms, restaurants in search of Colorado’s trophy bulls
Rifle businesses are beginning to brace for an amplified wave of elk bugles and blaze orange over the next few weeks. Colorado elk hunting enters its second season slated Oct. 29-Nov. 6, with over-the-counter tag sales having started in September. With a limited number of tags drawn for the first season, many people wait until now to hunt the Flat Tops north of Rifle, and they do so by obtaining OTC tags.
Which River is the Longest One in the State of Colorado?
America's longest river is the Missouri River which measures an amazing 2,341 miles from the Centennial Mountains of Southwestern Montana to the Mississippi river. In Colorado, our longest river isn't as long as the Missouri River, but it is the 4th longest river in America. Do you know which one is the longest in our state?
14 Items To Keep In Your Car Before Winter Arrives in Western Colorado
If you were driving on the Grand Mesa or up in Glade Park over the weekend you probably encountered a little snow. By late October, conditions in the Grand Valley allow for some early winter precipitation and some years bring more than others. This is why now is the time...
How Much Snowfall Should Western Colorado Expect in November?
The higher elevations around Grand Junction saw the first significant snowfall of the season over the weekend. Snowfall data from the NWS shows a few inches of snow fell on the Grand Mesa as well as on portions of the Colorado plateau. Climate.gov shows most communities around Grand Junction see...
10 top rated soup recipes for cold Colorado day
If the colder temperatures and snow have you thinking of making something warm for dinner, we have you covered.
Highline Lake Is Colorado’s First Body of Water Categorized As Infested
A recent discovery at Highline Lake has resulted in a change in the status of this popular western Colorado lake. Colorado Parks and Wildlife staff has discovered additional invasive zebra mussels at Highline Lake State Park north of Loma. The discovery prompted CPW to change the status of Highline from "Suspect" to "Infested." It's the first time that a body of water in the state of Colorado has been categorized with zebra mussels. CPW found a single adult zebra mussel on an artificial PVC substrate in the lake during routine invasive species sampling.
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Obituary: Virginia “Ginny” Morris
Virginia “Ginny” Marie Morris—age 83, of Centennial, Colorado and formerly Glenwood Springs—died peacefully in her sleep on October 19, 2022. Ginny grew up in Pittsburgh, PA and earned a bachelor of science degree from Carnegie Institute of Technology where she was a member of Chi Omega Sorority.
westernslopenow.com
Delta Woman Wins Major Sweepstakes
DELTA, Colo. (KREX)–Maverik-Adventure’s First Stop hosts 5 giveaway sweepstakes events every year; four smaller sweepstakes and one big, annual giveaway. This year’s grand prize for the annual sweepstakes was $25,000 cash, and a brand new, heavily-modified Toyota Four-Runner. Four people were chosen to make the trip to...
Own The First Home Ever Built in Grand Junction’s Alpine Valley Estates
How would you like to be the owner of the first home assigned to Grand Junction's Alpine Valley Estates? This 36-lot subdivision will feature houses priced in the $750,000 to $900,000 range. The home at 2537 G 3/8 Road is settled on lot 15 and will be known as the...
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Halloween treats abound in Garfield County
The bad news is, Halloween falls on a weekday this year, but the good news is the first snow happened before Halloween and isn’t expected to dump again until next weekend. In other words, you don’t necessarily have to wear a winter jacket over your costume — but you still probably should.
Comments / 0