Coal Ridge, Rifle, Roaring Fork to host first-round games as 3A state soccer playoff pairings announced

“The hardest distance to cover is the distance between your ears.”. — Glenwood Springs ultra-marathoner Brian Passenti. When Glenwood’s Brian Passenti goes out for a run, he may not come back for a few days. His latest jaunt started on Friday morning, Oct. 7 at 6 a.m., and lasted until 3:52 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 10. He covered a total of 240 miles in that time and came in 11th out of 248 starters at the annual Moab 240-mile Endurance Run. Passenti’s official finish time was 81 hours, 52 minutes, 21 seconds.

GLENWOOD SPRINGS, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO