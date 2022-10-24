Read full article on original website
WSYX ABC6
Death of Donovan Lewis ruled a homicide
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — An autopsy report confirmed that a gunshot wound to the abdomen killed Donovan Lewis in August. The unarmed 20-year-old was shot and killed by officer Ricky Anderson as officers served a warrant for his arrest at a west Columbus apartment. Lewis was unarmed and in...
Group pushes back on 2 school issues in one of Ohio's wealthiest districts
WORTHINGTON, Ohio (WSYX) — When Erin Sogal went to Worthington Kilbourne High School, the building was brand new. But now she’s campaigning for two school money issues to make major renovations to her alma mater and another school in the district. Some in the district, however, say this is not the time to be asking taxpayers for more money.
Suspect charged in north Columbus stabbing
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A suspect in a north Columbus stabbing that left a man in critical condition is in custody. Columbus police said Najah Ahmed Mohamed, 34, turned himself into Clinton Township police Wednesday afternoon. He is charged with felonious assault in connection with the stabbing that took...
Man charged after stabbing married couple at assisted living facility in Powell
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A 66-year-old man has been charged after allegedly stabbing a married couple at an assisted living facility in Delaware County Wednesday. Gebru Berihun is charged with two counts of felonious assault, according to police. He is currently at the Delaware County Jail. He is accused...
After release of autopsy, Donovan Lewis's mother describes being in limbo
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — An autopsy report confirmed that a gunshot wound to the abdomen killed Donovan Lewis in August. "I have good days and I have bad days," Donovan's mother, Rebecca Duran, said. "Some days I am able to smile at his memories, some days I spend more time crying than not. Ultimately, the goal is to get his justice."
Columbus City Council to host talks with small businesses on possible flavored tobacco ban
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — After a large crowd turned out for a town hall discussion on a potential ban on flavored tobacco, including many who were turned away, Columbus City Council said it plans to have more talks with small businesses. Photos shared on social media Tuesday shows a...
Local drop-off sites for National Prescription Drug Take Back Day
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Saturday is the annual National Prescription Drug Take Back Day, which aims to prevent addiction and reduce overdose deaths. The goal of the annual take-back event is to provide a safe, convenient, and responsible means of disposing of prescription drugs, while also educating the general public about the potential for abuse of medications.
Kia and Hyundai thefts impact victims' mental health
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Along with the inconvenience and financial stress that comes from a car theft, victims said the crime takes a mental toll on them too. In Central Ohio, police blame a group of juveniles called the "Kia Boys" for the surge of Kia and Hyundai thefts.
Woman found dead in southeast Columbus home, police investigating mysterious homicide
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police homicide detectives are investigating a woman’s death on the southeast side, but details about what happened to her remain a mystery. A family member called police at 6:41 p.m. Wednesday after visiting a home in the 4800 block of Carbondale Drive for...
Community group helping people pursue a new career path after age 50
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A long-time Columbus community agency says it's busier than ever connecting people aged 50 and over with prospective employers. "At the beginning of the year, our clients were like one or two a month," Executive Director with MatureWorks, Edna Mae Berkey, said. "Now we are up to 20-25 a month, and we are seeing a lot of people getting hired."
Grandmother's killer on the loose after police find her body in southeast Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A woman’s mysterious death is raising many questions on the southeast side. Police are calling the death of Lisa Rocker, 58 a homicide. Rocker had four grown children and many grandchildren. You can see chalk drawings on the driveway and Halloween decorations in the front yard.
Child rushed to hospital following bad accident in southeast Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Officials are on the scene of a bad accident in southeast Columbus Thursday morning. The accident happened at Noe Bixby Road and East Livingston Avenue just before 6 a.m. A child was taken to Nationwide Children's Hospital in life-threatening condition, police said. Noe Bixby Road...
Boys & Girls Club of Central Ohio stepping in to help teens succeed with support program
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Boys & Girls Club of Central Ohio is launching a new program aimed at helping teens graduate by offering personal coaches and academic support. The effort comes as Central Ohio is seeing more teens less engaged with learning inside the classroom. Germaine McAlpine is...
Westerville Central teacher, coach placed on leave as school investigates video
WESTERVILLE, Ohio (WSYX) — A teacher and coach at Westerville Central High School has been placed on administrative leave after a video circulated among students that raised concerns with the district. The district said Justin Christoff was placed on administrative leave Thursday afternoon. According to the district, school officials...
2 people escape house fire in Milo-Grogan neighborhood
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Two people survived a house fire in the Milo-Grogan neighborhood early Tuesday morning. Firefighters responded to the house along St. Clair Avenue around 3:30 a.m. Two people escaped the house and are okay. Officials said the fire caused about $30,000 in damage. There is no...
City of Columbus hosts first-ever pumpkin drop-off event to encourage composting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — For the first time ever the city of Columbus is hosting a pumpkin drop-off event to encourage composting. The drop-off will run through the whole month of November. Every Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Division of Refuse Collection. The event will not be held on Veterans Day and Thanksgiving Day.
Columbus teacher makes hijabs to match students' uniforms
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A Columbus City Schools teacher added her school's logo to hijabs for her students. Amanda Guglielmi, a second-grade teacher at Avalon Elementary School, said she first saw the idea in the news. Then, she bought a few hijabs and used her Cricut machine to add the school's logo to them, so they matched the students' uniforms.
Fairfield Co. deputies searching for teen last seen leaving Canal Winchester High School
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Fairfield County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing 15-year-old girl who was last seen Monday leaving Canal Winchester High School. The sheriff's office said Honesty Jones, 15, was last seen on school surveillance video around 8:10 a.m. She was wearing blue jeans and...
Man arrested in deadly shooting outside east Columbus bar
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A man has been charged with murder in a deadly shooting outside a bar in east Columbus. Charles B. Williams Jr., 35, is charged with murder in the death of 40-year-old Jeffrey Chandler, according to court documents. According to court documents, Williams, Chandler, and two...
1 person killed in fiery southwest Columbus crash involving stolen car
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — One person is dead after a stolen car crashed into a pole and caught fire in southwest Columbus Wednesday morning. Police are investigating the deadly crash which happened just after 2 a.m. at the corner of Sullivant Avenue and Georgesville Road. A passerby notified police...
