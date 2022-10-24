Read full article on original website
Chronicle
Meeting for Rural Landowners on Habitat Conservation Plan Scheduled in Rainier
Thurston County will hold a meeting to discuss its habitat conservation plan (HCP) from 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 9, at the Rainier Sportsman’s Club at 404 Alaska St. in Rainier. Those who attend the meeting can learn how farms and other rural land can provide habitat...
Chronicle
Community Calendar: Lewis County Area Halloween Happenings
Here's a list of Halloween happenings in the greater Lewis County area. To have an event added, send details to news@chronline.com. Oct. 27 at O’Blarney’s; 221 N. Tower Ave., Centralia; 5 to 8 p.m. Attendees can bring their own pumpkin or use one provided by O’Blarney’s.
Chronicle
Trio of Beavers Qualify for State Meet
Taking a stroll through Lewis River’s cross country course near Woodland while the sun was still out, the Tenino boys and girls’ teams earned three state qualifiers at the 1A District 4 Cross Country Championships Wednesday morning. The top 21 runners advance to the state meet next week...
Chronicle
Julie McDonald Commentary: Pickled Pioneer’s Resting Place Sparks Toledo Man’s Memories
In a recent column, I mentioned the 1855 journey of Prussian Dr. Wilhelm Keil, who created a utopian community in Bethel, Missouri, and ventured west to establish a new one. He promised his 19-year-old son that he could lead the wagon train. But on May 19, four days before they were to leave, young Willie Keil died, perhaps from malaria.
q13fox.com
Windy Thursday for North Sound, coast
It will be a gusty day in some backyards today, especially along the North Sound, Salish Sea and North Coast. The evening commute could be sloppy for those same communities. For the most part, the rain will not arrive in places like Everett, Seattle, Tacoma and Olympia until after the sun sets.
Chronicle
Lewis County Commissioners Ban Homeless Camps on County Land
The Board of Lewis County Commissioners’ business meeting Tuesday started with a crowded room and ended with applause. After a marathon hours-long meeting of questions and comments from the public where many were in support and several others opposed, the commissioners voted 3-0 to approve an ordinance prohibiting unauthorized camping on county land and 3-0 to adopt a resolution for homeless encampment removals and site cleanups.
Chronicle
Death Notices: Oct. 27, 2022
• LINDA R. NINNEMAN, 62, Olympia, died Oct. 23 at her residence. A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Nov. 2 at the Winlock Cemetery. Arrangements are under the care of Cattermole Funeral Home. • WILLIAM “BILL” E. CURREY, 65, Curtis, died Oct. 22 at his residence. Arrangements...
Chronicle
Tumwater’s Hoffer, Washougal’s Boothby Win Cross Country District Titles
In two fairly tightly-contested races, Tumwater’s John Hoffer won the 2A District 4 Cross Country individual title for the boys, and Washougal’s Sydnee Boothby won on the girls side Wednesday afternoon at Lewis River near Woodland. Hoffer led the Thunderbirds to a team title as well, running the...
Chronicle
‘This is a Whole New Game’: Tumwater, Black Hills Both on Rise Heading into Pioneer Bowl
For the first time in a few years, Tumwater and Black Hills are going into the Pioneer Bowl in similar directions. That wasn’t always going to be the case. Black Hills last beat Tumwater in 2018. In the three years since, the Wolves went a combined 5-19, while the T-Birds went 30-3, won a state title, and played for another. In those three years, Tumwater won all three Pioneer Bowls — one by forfeit — and didn’t allow a point in the process.
kptv.com
2 accused after Portland hiker and dog found dead in Lewis County
LEWIS COUNTY Wash. (KPTV) – Two people are being referred on manslaughter and animal cruelty charges following the death of a Lewis County hiker and his dog. The body of Aron Christensen, 49, of Portland, was found Aug. 20 on the 101 trail approximately 3 to 4 miles from Walupt Lake in eastern Lewis County.
Chronicle
Fusion Power in Centralia? Startup Company Zap Energy Holds Presentation at TransAlta Plant
Around 30 officials from the Centralia city government and other local entities attended a presentation hosted by Zap Energy, TransAlta and the Centralia Coal Transition Board this week to assess the feasibility of putting a Zap Energy fusion pilot plant at the site of the TransAlta Big Hanaford Road gas power plant.
thejoltnews.com
Street closed tomorrow for ‘final’ exodus from Ensign Road in Olympia
Ensign Road will be closed off from Martin Way to Providence Lane tomorrow, October 27, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. for what Olympia’s Homeless Response Team assures will be its final round of clearing operations of vehicles parked along the road. According to the city’s press release, up...
Chronicle
Letter: Statement on COVID-19 Restrictions in Thurston County Correctional Facilities
In recent months, there have been questions about the impact of COVID-19 mitigation measures in Thurston County correctional facilities. Thurston County Public Health and Social Services (TCPHSS), like other local health jurisdictions across the state, provide guidance and recommendations to the sheriff’s office. Guidance is based on recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Washington State Department of Health, Washington State Department of Labor and Industries, and the operational experience TCPHSS has gained during the past two years of emergency response dedicated to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Chronicle
Lewis County, ToledoTel Officially Launch Broadband Expansion Project in Winlock
Lewis County and ToledoTel officials recently met to officially kick off a private-public partnership that aims to eventually expand high-speed internet services in the Winlock area, according to a news release from the county. “A $23.5 million grant from the Washington State Broadband Office will pay the way for internet...
Chronicle
Home Purchase Approved for Permanent Use by Lewis County Drug Court
A resolution was passed by the Lewis County commissioners on Tuesday morning to purchase a home on Washington Avenue in Chehalis that, for three years, has been utilized by the county’s Drug Court program. The program, according to the county website, encourages participants to make meaningful, productive changes to...
Chronicle
Outdoor Burn Ban to Be Lifted Tuesday in Unincorporated Lewis County
Outdoor burning in the unincorporated areas of Lewis County will be permitted again, effective at 8 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 25. According to a news release from the county, the county commissioners and Lewis County Fire Marshal decided to lift the current burn restrictions after careful review of the current and extended weather forecast.
q13fox.com
Puget Sound Naval Shipyard looks to hire 1,500 workers in weekend hiring fair
PUYALLUP, Wash. - Puget Sound Naval Shipyard is looking to hire 1,500 employees in a hiring fair in Puyallup this weekend. Puget Sound Naval Shipyard & Intermediate Maintenance Facility (PSNS) is holding the job fair from Oct. 27–28 at the Washington State Fairgrounds Expo Hall. The agency hopes to fill hundreds of entry-level and journey-level federal positions, all of them full time.
Chronicle
Lewis County Animal Shelter Has Been at Capacity for Months
One edition of The Chronicle in August 2021 showed a front page photo of a stray kitten standing in a food bowl on a back porch in Chehalis. The gray kitten was named Jax after being adopted by a staff member at the paper. But others of Jax’s generation haven’t had such an opportunity. His birth came during the pet equivalent of the baby boom.
travelawaits.com
This Writer Loves Her Retirement Hometown So Much She Wrote A Book About It
All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links. In the shadow of Mt. Rainier, overlooking the Puget Sound, my husband and I fell in love with the Greater Tacoma area while stationed at Joint Base Lewis-McChord. It turned out to be the perfect location for our forever home. I found so many fun things to see and do in the area that I thought it was also a great tourist destination. It is a gateway to all the Pacific Northwest has to offer.
thetacomaledger.com
Over a century later, the “Tacoma Method” still stains our history
This November will be the 137th anniversary of one of the worst episodes of racial violence Tacoma has ever seen. On the morning of November 3, 1885, a riot of over 500 people led by Tacoma’s then-mayor Jacob Weisbach and other prominent white residents flooded Tacoma’s Little Canton China Town. The violent mob dragged Chinese and Chinese-American residents out into the streets. They stormed homes and businesses, forcing residents to march to the waterfront. Tacoma’s Chinese population was then herded onto trains headed to Portland, Oregon. Many Chinese and Chinese-American residents were expelled with just the clothes on their back. Once these residents were driven out of town, the mob spent the next few days burning down Chinese owned homes and businesses. This horrific episode of government official-sanctioned violence is known as the 1885 Tacoma Chinese Expulsion. At the peak of 19th century Chinese prejudice in the United States, the “Tacoma Method” was praised as an effective method to subdue Chinese communities on the West Coast.
