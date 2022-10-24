ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Farmers hopeful as rain hits parts of Kansas

By Samantha Boring
KSN News
KSN News
 3 days ago

SEDGWICK, Kan. (KSNW) – Monday’s rain was a hot topic after much of the state is in dire need of moisture following a wild weekend of fires. Farmers are hoping this rainfall could help their crops and make an impact on the dry conditions.

The owner of Serenity Farm in Sedgwick, Tiffany Dilts, said the rain is a blessing after months of little rainfall.

But some parts of the state are still not seeing moisture.

“We’ve gotten about two and a quarter inches since the first part of July,” said Dilts.

It’s been a tough year for Kansas farmers. Many farmers are finishing up harvest and are transitioning to fall and winter production.

“Working on cool weather crops, so lots of greens and root vegetables and keeping a lot of positive attitudes that this will do something,” said Dilts.

Storm Track 3 Forecast: Rain moves out, crisp fall feel holds strong

After last week’s freeze, Serenity Farm needed to finish up its sweet potato harvest to avoid losing any crops.

“Actually, this rain will really help us to get them out of the ground a lot easier hopefully won’t be so back-breaking,” said Dilts.

But over in Western Kansas, it is still dry.

“A lot of sorghum/milo that is not going to yield near of what it should of some of it even flashed and burned up and didn’t yield anything,” said Gray County Extension Office Ag & Natural Resources/4-H Agent Kurt Werth.

If moisture doesn’t come soon, it could impact the next planting season.

“We have no profile for the crops next year. That’s our biggest scare,” said Werth.

“I really hope that we are turning a corner for the fall and that this is really the start of our wet season,” said Dilts.

Werth said he is worried if Western Kansas doesn’t get rain soon, dirt will be blowing around all winter and make it difficult to plan for spring crops.

This could determine how much milo is planted as well as other crops, which in turn could raise prices for consumers.

