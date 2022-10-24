ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uptown Jackson’s Christmas parade scheduled for Dec. 4

JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - Uptown Jackson’s annual Christmas parade will be Sunday, December 4. According to a release from Uptown Jackson, the theme this year is “A Toyland Christmas.”. It will be begin at 5 p.m. at Southern Bank on Main/Farmington Road and end at the Frozen Food...
KFVS12

Cape Girardeau Roller Derby set to host only home bout of 2022

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Cape Girardeau Roller Derby is coming back, but for only one home match of this year. On November 12, the CGRD will be take on Clarksville Roller Derby. Taking place at the AC Brase Arena building, doors will open at 5 p.m., and the first whistle blows at 6 p.m. .
KFVS12

Cape Girardeau Urban Deer Hunting closing some parks

KFVS12

Mo. Dept. of Conservation: Tower Rock may be inaccessible by foot soon

PERRY COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - You may not be able to walk to Tower Rock by this weekend. According to a Facebook post by the Missouri Department of Conservation, due to the projected 3.5 feet at the Mississippi River Chester gauge, Tower Rock Natural Area may be inaccessible by foot soon.
KFVS12

Parking restrictions set for Southeast Mo. State Homecoming parade

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Parking will be restricted on several streets in Cape Girardeau ahead of and during Southeast Missouri State University’s Homecoming parade. The parade is scheduled to start at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, October 29. Beginning at 5:30 a.m. on Saturday, parking will not be allowed...
KFVS12

Man injured in early morning shooting in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Cape Girardeau Police are investigating an early morning shooting on Thursday, October 27. Officers responded at 1:25 a.m. to the intersection of William Street and West End Boulevard after hearing gunfire nearby. When they arrived, officer found a man had been shot. The victim was...
KFVS12

Southern Ill. educators skydive with U.S. Army Golden Knights

MOUNT VERNON Ill. (KFVS) - Some southern Illinois educators skydived with the U.S. Army Golden Knights on Wednesday, October 26. According to a release from Vienna High School Superintendent Joshua Stafford, the Golden Knights flew in from Fort Bragg, North Carolina on a Viking Air UV-18 Twin Otter. Educators from...
KFVS12

3 juveniles accused of robbing convenience store

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Three juveniles are accused of robbing and stealing vaping products from a convenience store. According to Paducah police, the juveniles, ages 13, 17 and 16, were taken into custody on charges of robbery and theft by unlawful taking. They say the owner of Superway on N....
KFVS12

Cape Girardeau man facing 6 counts of weapon, drug delivery charges

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A man was arrested on multiple drug and gun charges after a traffic stop near Broadway and Clark Street. Kaydence Kyler Robertson, 20, from Cape Girardeau, Mo. was arrested on October 23. The Cape Girardeau County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office issued an arrest warrant charging Robertson...
KFVS12

2 arrested in connection with Sikeston shooting

KFVS12

Tower Rock water levels expected to rise

PERRY COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - According to the Missouri Department of Conservation, the water levels around tower rock are expected to rise by the weekend. They made a post that said, “Due to a projected 3.5 feet at the Mississippi River Chester gauge, the vertical geological formation at Tower Rock Natural Area may be inaccessible by foot heading into this weekend.
KFVS12

Man sentenced for 1st degree murder of Carbondale man

KFVS12

Carbondale man indicted on 1st degree murder charges

