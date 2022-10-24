ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - It’s been one year since activists have been fighting against the demolition of one of the only prairies left in the region. The 8,000-year-old piece of land, home to natural and human history, has been under watch by the Natural Land Institute since construction was announced for an expansion project at the Rockford International Airport (RFD).

