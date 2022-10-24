Read full article on original website
WIFR
Beloit woman faces felony OWI charge
BELOIT, Wis. (WIFR) - A woman with a history of OWI convictions was arrested early Wednesday by Rock County Sheriff’s deputies. Danielle Jester, 53, was stopped just after 2 a.m. near the intersection of Sixth Street and Olympian Boulevard. According to deputies, Jester displayed signs of impairment and after investigation, was arrested for Operating While Intoxicated.
WIFR
Thousands of narcotics pills, grams of cannabis found inside Roscoe business
ROSCOE, Ill. (WIFR) - A tip from concerned residents leads to a major drug bust in Winnebago County. Bradley Walters, 47, of Caledonia was taken into custody Tuesday after Winnebago County Narcotics officers executed a search warrant at Black Sheep Vintage in Roscoe. Investigators say that during the search, they...
WIFR
One dead after car crashes into ditch in Winnebago County
(WIFR) - A 57-year-old man is dead after his car landed in a ditch Wednesday night in Winnebago County. Kevin Ksiazek of Rockford was pronounced dead at 11:10 p.m. in a nearby hospital after first responders pulled him from his vehicle. Authorities say Ksiazek was the only person involved in...
WIFR
49-year-old man killed in Boone County car crash
BOONE COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - A 49-year old man is dead following a crash Monday night near Cherry Valley. Joseph Nunez of Rockford was pronounced dead at the scene after his vehicle became disabled and another car crashed into his. According to the Boone County Sheriff’s Office, the call came...
WIFR
Pecatonica American Legion is missing money, former village president’s involvement called into question
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Serious drama in the small village of Pecatonica, as thousands of dollars appear to have vanished from the American Legion Post 197, according to it’s commander. Now, 23 News has learned there is an investigation underway as to whether the Former Village President and American Legion Financial Advisor, Bill Smull, is to blame.
WIFR
Man killed in rural Cherry Valley car crash
BOONE COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - One person is dead following a crash that occurred Monday night in rural Cherry Valley. According to the Boone County Sheriff’s Office, the call came in at 8:15 p.m. on October 24 and deputies responded to the 4100 block of Cherry Valley Road. Preliminary...
WIFR
Car crashes through barricades, gets stuck under train in Rockford
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - One vehicle was involved in a crash Wednesday night at a barricaded train crossing in Rockford. The motorist appeared to have driven through traffic barricades, getting stuck under a train near Kishwaukee and Buckbee St., in Rockford. According to a tweet from the Rockford Police Department,...
WIFR
Death investigation underway after man found unconscious in Seward
SEWARD, Ill. (WIFR) - A man found unconscious in a Seward grain elevator Tuesday morning has died, according to the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department. No information on the man’s identity has been released at this time due to the open investigation. The Winnebago County Coroner confirmed with 23...
WIFR
Bell Bowl activists mark one year fighting against prairie demolition
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - It’s been one year since activists have been fighting against the demolition of one of the only prairies left in the region. The 8,000-year-old piece of land, home to natural and human history, has been under watch by the Natural Land Institute since construction was announced for an expansion project at the Rockford International Airport (RFD).
WIFR
Pecatonica American legion investigates missing funds as village president resigns
PECATONICA, Ill. (WIFR) - Thousands of dollars have vanished from the American Legion 197 in Pecatonica, and according to the legion’s commander, the former village president Bill Smull is connected to the missing funds. Smull resigned from his position as village president this week. According to Pecatonica trustee Bill...
WIFR
Winnebago County Coroner candidates run to restore trust
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - It’s not a usual race for Winnebago County Coroner. Both candidates vying for the position, Republican Jennifer Muraski and Democrat Tony Gasparini, are put to the test to restore trust within the office. “I think it was very irresponsible, to not have that cross look...
WIFR
Car gets stuck under train
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A car gets stuck under a train Wednesday night near Kishwaukee and Buckbee St., the incident happened around 6:45 p.m. Rockford Police Department tweeted that no injuries have been reported at this time. This a breaking news story, we will update you with more information when...
WIFR
Winnebago man dies at grain bin facility in Seward
SEWARD, Ill. (WIFR) - An autopsy is scheduled for Brian Lovett, 63, who died at a grain bin facility in Seward. Preliminary reports claim Lovett, an employee of ADM Grain Company, was found lying a walkway of the grain elevator by another employee around 8 a.m. Tuesday. First responders determined he was in cardiac arrest and began life saving efforts. He was pronounced dead at the scene just after 8 a.m.
WIFR
One confirmed in Seward grain elevator accident
SEWARD, Ill. (WIFR) - The man found unconscious in a Seward grain elevator Tuesday morning has died, according to the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department. No information on the man’s identity has been released at this time. The Winnebago County Coroner confirmed with 23 News that they were called...
WIFR
How Hayden Conklin became the unofficial face of Stroll on State
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - It’s downtown Rockford’s best winter showcase and now we are just one month away from Stroll on State. The Conklin family attended the first Stroll on State 10 years ago. At the end of the night, Lauren Conklin took a picture of her son and husband enjoying the event.
WIFR
Satellite crisis pregnancy clinic could open in Rockford
FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - After learning two abortion clinics could open in Rockford, Lifeline Coalition created plans to build an anti-abortion clinic for women in the area. Plans for a new Rockford satellite clinic could give women the option to choose life for their baby. This comes after a Madison, Wis. doctor announceD plans to have two abortion clinics operational in the Forest City by next year.
WIFR
City of Rockford reaffirms commitment to battling antisemitism
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Thursday, the City of Rockford reaffirms a proclamation it made last year. On October 18th, 2021, Mayor Tom McNamara officially made October 27th the Day of Action to Combat Antisemitism. In the document, the Mayor outlines the fact that antisemitism remains a major issue in the...
WIFR
Catalytic converter thefts rise by the thousands in Illinois
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - More car thieves are taking a larger interest in an exhaust device that can be melted down and sold for its valuable metal. “A few screws removed, and a quick yank and thieves are able to take your catalytic converter,” said Heather Paul with State Farm.
WIFR
YMCA Rock River Valley to expand in old Lutheran Church
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Illinois Senator Dick Durbin (D) visited Rockford’s Rock River Valley YMCA Thursday to announce a $750,000 federal fund that will go to renovating the old Lutheran Church of Good Shepherd. The church will be a youth center which will include a remodeled kitchen which will...
WIFR
Stadelman to hold worker’s rights presentation in Rockford
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Local workers will get an opportunity next week to learn how the state of Illinois protects their rights at the workplace. Senator Steve Stadelman (IL-34) along with the Illinois Attorney General’s office will host a presentation by the Worker’s Protection Bureau on workplace discrimination, protection from minimum wage and overtime violations and more.
