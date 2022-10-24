ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why Prince Harry Was ‘Banned’ From Meghan Markle’s Recent Interview, According to Royal Correspondent

By Michelle Kapusta
 3 days ago

Meghan Markle gave an interview for the first time since returning from the U.K. following Queen Elizabeth II’s death and opened up about getting to know the late monarch when she joined the royal family. The Duchess of Sussex also spoke about her husband, Prince Harry , who was not quoted in the interview. Now a royal correspondent is claiming that’s because the Duke of Sussex was allegedly “banned” from doing so.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle walk to a car after taking a boat trip on the Rhine in Germany | Henning Kaiser/picture alliance via Getty Images

Meghan talked about a number of topics during Variety interview

Variety’s piece on Meghan was initially supposed to be published for the Power of Women event in September, but because of the queen’s death it was pushed back and the publication released their updated interview on Oct. 19.

The former Suits star discussed a number of topics including the controversial interview she did before the monarch died with The Cut. “The story was intended to support Archetypes and focus on our projects,” Meghan stated. “I’ve had some time to reflect on it. Part of me is just really trusting, really open — that’s how I move in the world. I have to remember that I don’t ever want to become so jaded that that piece of me goes away. So despite any of those things? Onward. I can survive it.”

The mother of two also spoke about her children, Archie and Lilibet, and home life with Prince Harry. But according to a royal expert, the duke was not permitted to give his own quotes for the interview.

Expert explains why Prince Harry was said to ‘banned’ from commenting

Neil Sean is a royal correspondent for several outlets including NBC News, MSNBC, and Access Hollywood. He also hosts his weekly talk show Be My Guest , and has claimed that Harry was apparently “banned” from participating in Meghan’s big interview.

“We have to say allegedly, there was one person that couldn’t be featured. That was, of course … the Duke of Sussex, Prince Harry,” Sean said per Express .

The royal expert revealed what his inside sources told him adding: “According to that good source, it was all down to the fact that they were realigning Miss Markle’s PR, you know, her personal look [and] how people viewed her. The reason why Harry apparently was banned is [because] the new PR team, and ever we have to say allegedly, feel [Harry] could be too much of a distraction.”

Correspondent believes Meghan is trying to change her image

In terms of trying to recreate her image, Sean claimed that Meghan was “trying to reaffirm herself as a fun, interesting, just [an] average mum with two children” and a “fun, giggly, more importantly friendly [and] down-to-earth kind of person.”

He concluded that “only time will tell” if the public will “buy this new remixed, revitalized rejuvenated Meghan Markle.”

Comments / 5

Happy cat
3d ago

Oh please! Markle wasn't about to share the spotlight with Harry. Especially when the article would of been more about him than her since Harry is considered more interesting. And no amount of PR will convince the public she is a "giggly, mom of two". 🙄

Reply
11
Don Stewart
2d ago

Harry's wife is having a mental breakdown in front of everyone. Harry needs to get his wife help but it appears that Harry has some mental issues of his own. Harry's wife has proclaimed she is suicidal and any push back from the Prince can cause massive damage when the suicidal issues take over.

Reply
5
lilly
3d ago

she is truly psychotic along with harry. it is fascinating to watch two people completely lost in psychosis

Reply
6
