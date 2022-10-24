Read full article on original website
Last week, a teen girl was lured outside by someone pretending to be her classmate online. She hasn't been seen since.Fatim HemrajRaynham, MA
Massachusetts witness photographs ‘blinking light’ UFOs nightlyRoger MarshMansfield, MA
Boston Book Festival Is Returning To Back Bay on October 28 And 29Abdul GhaniBoston, MA
Man Sentenced to Prison For Decade-Long Mortgage Fraud SchemeTaxBuzzSalem, MA
Don't Miss This Seminar That Could Save Your Pet's Life!Camilo DíazBrockton, MA
Doc Rivers gets brutally honest after Sixers drop to 1-4 following loss to Raptors
While only five games have passed in the new season, there is much cause for concern for the Philadelphia 76ers, a team with high hopes of competing for an NBA championship led by a core of Joel Embiid and James Harden. However, the Sixers have gone off to a less-than-ideal 1-4 start, their latest loss coming at the hands of the Toronto Raptors, and head coach Doc Rivers didn’t hold back when asked to assess his team’s struggles.
‘Where that s–t at?’ Nets star Kevin Durant reacts to Steve Nash ejection, going off at refs
Steve Nash got his first ejection as an NBA head coach on Wednesday night after going off at the referees, but Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant wasn’t surprised by his coach’s animated reaction. In fact, it seems he has been waiting for it. In his postgame presser following...
‘He can’t be worried’: Damian Lillard drops CJ McCollum truth bomb on Anfernee Simons
Trading away CJ McCollum last season signaled a changing of the guard for Damian Lillard the Portland Trail Blazers. It was a huge shakeup that felt necessary after several years of coming up short. But it was also made easier to stomach thanks to the emergence of rising star Anfernee Simons.
Klay Thompson ejection after beefing with Devin Booker has Warriors fans going bonkers
Golden State Warriors sharpshooter Klay Thompson got ejected on Tuesday night after beefing with Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker. Naturally, the whole situation sent NBA fans into frenzy. Well who wouldn’t be? First and foremost, it is Thompson’s first career ejection. After 650 regular season games and 145 playoff matches–including...
Clippers’ John Wall drops truth bomb on Russell Westbrook’s mental state with Lakers
Los Angeles Clippers guard John Wall believes the criticisms and all the negativity directed at Russell Westbrook is taking a toll on the Los Angeles Lakers star. Speaking with Sam Amick of The Athletic, Wall opened up about the Westbrook situation in LA and admitted that “what he’s going through is tough.” The Clippers playmaker then […] The post Clippers’ John Wall drops truth bomb on Russell Westbrook’s mental state with Lakers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘He’s not the same guy’: Warriors star Stephen Curry slapped with harsh Klay Thompson reality by Charles Barkley
Klay Thompson got ejected for the first time in his career on Tuesday night following a heated on-court altercation involving Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker. To make matters worse, the Golden State Warriors ended up on the wrong end of a blowout loss, 134-105. After the game, Warriors head coach Steve Kerr noted that Thompson’s […] The post ‘He’s not the same guy’: Warriors star Stephen Curry slapped with harsh Klay Thompson reality by Charles Barkley appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Celtics star Jaylen Brown shockingly backtracks on Donda Sports, Kanye West decision
For reasons unknown, Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown decided to offer his support to Kanye West amid the rap icon’s antisemitic scandal. Brown even went as far as saying that he intends to provide his “unconditional love” to the embattled hip hop mogul after West came out with some very controversial comments against the Jewish […] The post Celtics star Jaylen Brown shockingly backtracks on Donda Sports, Kanye West decision appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Klay Thompson’s shocking ejection wasn’t just about Devin Booker, per Steve Kerr
The Golden State Warriors eventually matched the Phoenix Suns’ competitive fire on Tuesday night. In their first road game of the season against another Western Conference power, though, the defending champions’ emotions boiled over, with a mix of continued defensive struggles, a tough whistle from the officials and the Suns’ brash confidence sparking an ugly […] The post Klay Thompson’s shocking ejection wasn’t just about Devin Booker, per Steve Kerr appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander puts up historic stat line vs. Clippers never seen in NBA history
NBA players usually make sure to get up a little extra against the team that traded them. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander did that to a historic extent as his Oklahoma City Thunder took on the Los Angeles Clippers on Tuesday night. SGA was a man possessed, posting a dream stat-line for all...
Brian Windhorst drops truth bomb on why Nets star Ben Simmons is ‘afraid’ of taking shots
There has been a lot of talk surrounding Ben Simmons’ aggressiveness on the offensive end, or rather, the apparent lack thereof. ESPN analyst Brian Windhorst believes that there is a compelling reason behind the Brooklyn Nets star’s unwillingness to take shots, and the renowned broadcaster has spilled the beans on Ben.
Nets’ Kevin Durant speaks out on ‘toxic’ Russell Westbrook criticism
Kevin Durant and Russell Westbrook haven’t always seen each other eye to eye, but it is nice to see that the former has the latter’s back amid the Los Angeles Lakers point guard’s struggles in the early goings of the 2022-23 NBA season. During the first episode of The Boardroom podcast The ETC’s With KD and […] The post Nets’ Kevin Durant speaks out on ‘toxic’ Russell Westbrook criticism appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘He’s blowing the roof off’: Damian Lillard reacts to Anfernee Simons’ ‘crazy’ game in Blazers vs. Nuggets
Damian Lillard had nothing but praise for Anfernee Simons after the Portland Trail Blazers youngster exploded in the third quarter of their contest against the Denver Nuggets. Simons only had seven points in the first half, but an incredibly hot shooting streak saw him drop 22 points in the penultimate period alone. He made six […] The post ‘He’s blowing the roof off’: Damian Lillard reacts to Anfernee Simons’ ‘crazy’ game in Blazers vs. Nuggets appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Nets stars Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving hit new low NBA hasn’t seen in 39 years
“When you try your best but you don’t succeed.” Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving are probably listening to Coldplay’s “Fix You” after yet another humongous effort from the Brooklyn Nets duo went to waste following a 125-129 overtime loss to the Dallas Mavericks. The talented...
Luka Doncic dominates, Nets make major lineup change in overtime loss to Mavericks
It was easy to see the Brooklyn Nets would be tested early when assessing their schedule to start the season. For the fourth-straight game, the Nets were in a dogfight Thursday night against the Dallas Mavericks. And for the third consecutive time, they came up short. Brooklyn fell 129-125 in...
Nets’ Steve Nash ejection, murder eyes at ref has NBA Twitter going nuts
Steve Nash has never been known as an angry guy, but boy did we see that side from the Brooklyn Nets head coach Wednesday night. Nash was nearly unrecognizable when he went after NBA officials and had to be restrained by fellow Nets coaches and his players apparently over a non-call in the third quarter […] The post Nets’ Steve Nash ejection, murder eyes at ref has NBA Twitter going nuts appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Bane scores 31, Morant 22 as Grizzlies beat Kings 125-110
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Desmond Bane made six 3-pointers and scored 31 points as the Memphis Grizzlies defeated the winless Sacramento Kings 125-110 on Thursday night. “Shots are falling,” Bane said. “Early on I was getting similar looks and now I kind of got my legs under me and (now) they’re falling.” Ja Morant added 22 points, six assists and five rebounds for Memphis. Earlier this week, Morant and Bane each scored 38 to help the Grizzlies beat Brooklyn 134-124.
RUMOR: Nets Ben Simmons appalling reaction to being in foul trouble, per Brian Windhorst
ESPN’s NBA guru Brian Windhorst recently revealed that the reason behind Ben Simmons’ lack of aggression on the offensive end could stem from his fer of being fouled. Apparently, the Brooklyn Nets star doesn’t want to shoot free throws. That wasn’t all that Windy said about Simmons. The renowned NBA insider also dropped a massive […] The post RUMOR: Nets Ben Simmons appalling reaction to being in foul trouble, per Brian Windhorst appeared first on ClutchPoints.
5 best Anthony Davis trade destinations if Lakers want to blow it up
The Los Angeles Lakers are off to another disappointing start in their 2022-23 campaign. An 0-4 record for a squad led by LeBron James and Anthony Davis is tough to accept for Lakers fans, but it is the roster construction that must be blamed as the primary reason for their disaster. There are still 78 […] The post 5 best Anthony Davis trade destinations if Lakers want to blow it up appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Jayson Tatum reacts to refs’ quick trigger after Steve Nash, Klay Thompson ejections
Within just 24 hours, we have already seen two notable ejections in the NBA. The first one happened Tuesday night when Klay Thomspon was sent to the showers after a verbal spat with Devin Booker in the Golden State Warriors’ loss on the road to the Phoenix Suns. And then just this Wednesday evening, Brooklyn […] The post Jayson Tatum reacts to refs’ quick trigger after Steve Nash, Klay Thompson ejections appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA Twitter reacts to disgruntled Nets fan throwing ice at Luka Doncic in loss vs. Mavs
The Brooklyn Nets’ less-than-ideal start to the season has just gone from bad to worse after they lost to the Dallas Mavericks, 125-129, on the second night of a back-to-back. Despite Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving’s best efforts to outduel Luka Doncic, the 23-year old Slovenian international gained the upper hand, dropping an insane 41 point, 11 rebound, and 14 assist triple double en route to the victory.
