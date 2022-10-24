NASHVILLE – There is no question about Jeffery Simmons’ ability to recover from an injury. The Tennessee Titans defensive lineman showed what he can do in that regard when he came back from reconstructive knee surgery in roughly seven months and played – and played well – in nine games during his rookie season. Since then, he has appeared in all but one possible contest over the last two-plus seasons, and the game he missed was due to COVID-19.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 9 HOURS AGO