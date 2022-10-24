Read full article on original website
Dallas real estate agent threatens client and is sacked when his texts go viralAsh JurbergDallas, TX
Mark Cuban Considered Running with Hillary Clinton as the Vice PresidentTom HandyDallas, TX
Man Who Killed Two Dallas Hospital Workers Was Allegedly There to See if The New Baby Was Hisjustpene50Dallas, TX
Texas cop under fire for using 'force' during a school fightVictorIrving, TX
2 Hospital Employees Killed in Dallas Methodist Hospital ShootingLarry Lease
NFL World Reacts To Unfortunate Ezekiel Elliott News
On Wednesday afternoon, the Dallas Cowboys received some bad news about running back Ezekiel Elliott. Following a tough game against the Detroit Lions, Elliott missed practice today. However, that was just the beginning of the bad news. According to a new report, Elliott is dealing with a sprained MCL and a thigh contusion.
thecomeback.com
Gisele Bundchen offers “final ultimatum” to Tom Brady
The saga of NFL quarterback Tom Brady and his estranged wife Gisele Bündchen has dominated the headlines for months. While it looks like the two sides may likely be headed for a nasty divorce with Bündchen hiring a top divorce attorney, there may still be one way that Brady can save their marriage.
Wichita Eagle
Chase Claypool Opens Up About Steelers Offensive Woes
The Pittsburgh Steelers offense isn't getting any better. This week, they'll shut down the opportunity for Calvin Austin to return and look to change something - anything - to find a spark before the bye week. Head coach Mike Tomlin doesn't feel like there's a major issue with this group...
Wichita Eagle
Odell Beckham Jr. Signing with Cowboys? WR is ‘Interested,’ Says Michael Irvin
FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys seem to have sold themselves on the idea that by the time their offensive weapons are fully healthy, there is no desperate need to trade for a receiver. But how about a need to sign one … like one named Odell Beckham Jr. “?...
Wichita Eagle
Why Lions Need to Worry about Dolphins WR Jaylen Waddle
If you're looking for speed at the wide receiver position, look no further than the Miami Dolphins. The Dolphins, which happen to be the Lions' Week 8 opponent, feature two of the quickest receivers in the entire game: Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle. They likely will pose matchup problems aplenty...
Wichita Eagle
Post Malone Makes Cowboys Tattoo Promise With Michael Irvin, 88 Club
Dallas Cowboys legends Michael Irvin, Drew Pearson, and Dez Bryant are used to posts, having undoubtedly run the route hundreds of times. Retirement and Lone Star State immortality, however, has brought a new meaning to the word. The latest meeting of the famed "88 Club" had a special guest in...
Wichita Eagle
The Dolphins-Lions Week 8 Matchup from a Fantasy Perspective
The Miami Dolphins will look to improve to 5-3 on the season when they face the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on Sunday, and one of the many ways to examine the matchup is through the fantasy football perspective. With that in mind, let's look at Sports Illustrated Fantasy Editor...
Wichita Eagle
Saints Running Game to Challenge Physical Raiders Defense
The New Orleans Saints have dealt with a short-handed offense for the last month. Quarterback Jameis Winston and WR Michael Thomas have missed the last four games, WR Jarvis Landry three, WR Deonte Harty is on injured reserve, and LG Andrus Peat could miss extended time. Alvin Kamara and Chris Olave are back after missing a combined three contests, while rookie T Trevor Penning has yet to take a snap.
Wichita Eagle
Giants’ Week 7 Moment That Hopefully Sets the Tone for Rest of Season
The Giants defied the odds and found another way to pull a victory out in a close game. That has become the modus operandi for head coach Brian Daboll and his bunch:. Bend, but don’t break on defense. Take what the defense gives you on offense. Don’t make the...
Wichita Eagle
How Adjustments Helped Aidan Hutchinson Become Disruptive Force
In college, Aidan Hutchinson was able to become a disruptive force for the Michigan Wolverines. Throughout his senior season, the talented defensive lineman was utilized in a 2-point stance and had a significant amount of success. Following his stellar performance that included three sacks against the Washington Commanders, the impact...
Wichita Eagle
Source: Chiefs Trade for Giants WR Kadarius Toney
View the original article to see embedded media. The Chiefs are trading their compensatory third-round draft pick and a sixth-round pick to the Giants in exchange for wide receiver Kadarius Toney, a source toldSports Illustrated’s Albert Breer. The news was first reported by the Score’s Jordan Schultz. According...
Wichita Eagle
Cincinnati Bengals Two-Point Conversion: Dynamic Duo Heating Up
The Cincinnati Bengals continue their upward trajectory and have now gotten over .500 for the first time this season while stringing together back-to-back wins over the New Orleans Saints and Atlanta Falcons. The biggest takeaway from that stretch is how well Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase have played—and that could spell big trouble for the rest of the AFC and the NFL over the coming weeks.
Wichita Eagle
New Texans WR Tyron Johnson: ‘I Bring Speed To The Table’
HOUSTON -- Texans wide receiver Tyron Johnson has speed to burn. The New Orleans native has run the 40-yard dash in 4.34 seconds and can provide a deep threat for the Texans' offense with his ability to stretch the field. "I bring speed to the table," Johnson said inside the...
Wichita Eagle
Packers-Bills One of Most Expensive Tickets This Week
GREEN BAY, Wis. – Buffalo Bills fans have craved this moment. After years and years of losing teams since the Jim Kelly era, they’ve got a Super Bowl contender. On Sunday night, they’ll welcome the Green Bay Packers, one of the NFL’s traditional powers. Not surprisingly,...
Wichita Eagle
Fantasy Football’s Top Waiver Wire Targets | Week 8
We now find ourselves more than halfway through our fantasy football regular seasons. With this in mind, every wavier wire addition becomes more vital to your team's success and playoff chances. With more injuries steamrolling through the league and players returning from IR, the wavier wire is hotter than ever in Week 8.
Wichita Eagle
Ravens Rule Out Tight End Mark Andrews After Injury vs. Bucs
View the original article to see embedded media. Mark Andrews’s Week 8 is officially over after the Ravens ruled the tight end out for the remainder of their Thursday Night Football matchup against the Buccaneers. Andrews, who was questionable with a knee injury entering TNF, exited at the 11:25...
Wichita Eagle
The Buccaneers Were Once Handed a Unicorn. Here’s How They Blew It.
Excerpted from the bookTHE LAST FOLK HERO: The Life and Myth of Bo Jackson,by Jeff Pearlman. Copyright © 2022 by Jeff Pearlman. From Mariner Books, an imprint of HarperCollins Publishers. Reprinted by permission. All rights reserved. Sometimes people ask questions even though they know the answers. For example ...
Wichita Eagle
Thursday Injury Report: Simmons Sits for Second Day
NASHVILLE – There is no question about Jeffery Simmons’ ability to recover from an injury. The Tennessee Titans defensive lineman showed what he can do in that regard when he came back from reconstructive knee surgery in roughly seven months and played – and played well – in nine games during his rookie season. Since then, he has appeared in all but one possible contest over the last two-plus seasons, and the game he missed was due to COVID-19.
Wichita Eagle
Ravens — Buccaneers Week 8 Predictions
The pundits are split on their Ravens — Buccaneers predictions. Analysis: "Both teams are coming off a short week. The Ravens had a spirited 23-20 win over the Cleveland Browns. The Buccaneers had a deflating 21-3 loss to the lowly Carolina Panthers and there has been some unrest among the players. This is a huge game for Tampa Bay to decide the direction of their season. The Ravens have some cushion after improving to 2-0 in the AFC North and will play with confidence."
Wichita Eagle
Bengals Ja’Marr Chase to Miss Multiple Weeks, Won’t Play Against Browns
The Cleveland Browns won’t have to game plan for one of the top wide receivers in the game. Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase is going to miss multiple weeks, likely to be placed on the injured reserve, according to a report. Chase is expected to rest and...
