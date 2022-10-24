The Dodgers were the best team in baseball in the 2022 regular season. They had a run differential of +334, which was tied for fourth all-time with the 1936 Yankees. They also led the league with a scoring average of 5.17 runs per game. So obviously, their guys deserved some recognition for their impressive seasons at the plate — and that's exactly what they got.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 3 HOURS AGO