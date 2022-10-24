Read full article on original website
One Good BBQ Joint in ArcadiaPeter DillsArcadia, CA
Ghost Sightings Reported by Staff at This Old Hollywood Hangout – Including a Terrifying 1930s GangsterLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
National Sandwich DayPeter DillsPasadena, CA
3 Great Steakhouses in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Ghosts of LA's Infamous 90s Past Still Haunt The Viper Room, Soon to Be DemolishedLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Wichita Eagle
Lakers News: Anthony Davis Labored Through Back Pain For 37 Minutes In An October Loss For Some Reason
Four games into the Los Angeles Lakers' season, star big man Anthony Davis has already re-aggravated his first injury this year. View the original article to see embedded media. This appears to be the moment Davis hurt his back, landing weirdly (as usual) after missing out on a rebound. After...
Wichita Eagle
76ers’ Loss to Raptors Causes Doc Rivers to Reiterate Message
Going into the 2022-2023 NBA season viewed as one of the Eastern Conference’s top dogs, the Philadelphia 76ers haven’t come close to clearing the bar of expectations early on. In the two matchups against the East’s last two conference title-holders to start the year, the Sixers came up...
Wichita Eagle
Lakers News: Famous Lakers Fan Begs Rob Pelinka To Fix Team
Following last night's listless 110-99 road loss to the Denver Nuggets, your Los Angeles Lakers fell to a brutal 0-4 record. And at least one famous L.A. fan is sick of it. View the original article to see embedded media. Red Hot Chili Peppers bassist Flea weighed in on Twitter...
Wichita Eagle
Miami Heat’s Kyle Lowry Moves Up To The 13th On Career Three-Pointers List
View the original article to see embedded media. In Wednesday's victory against the Portland Trail Blazers, Miami Heat guard Kyle Lowry moved to the No. 13 spot on the NBA's career 3-pointers made list. Lowry sits at 1,983 career 3-pointers made, passing Hall of Famer Dirk Nowitzki. Lowry is only...
Wichita Eagle
Injury Report: Brandon Ingram OUT vs. Suns, Lakers, and Clippers
View the original article to see embedded media. Still in the early stages of the league's concussion protocol, New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram will not travel with the team on their upcoming road trip. This means he will be out for at least their next three games, which come against the Phoenix Suns, LA Clippers, and Los Angeles Lakers.
Carmelo Anthony's Ex-Wife La La Anthony Breaks Her Silence On Why Things Never Worked Out With Former Knicks Star ''When We Lived Here In New York... That's When Things Got Complicated.''
La La Anthony gets real on her marriage with Carmelo Anthony during their time in New York.
Wichita Eagle
NBA Insiders Rank Thunder Eighth on Best Managed Teams List
A recent survey conducted by ESPN saw a group of NBA insiders rank Oklahoma City eighth on its list of best managed teams in league. The Miami Heat sit atop the rankings while the Orlando Magic came in at the bottom of the list. Miami has been a winning organization...
Wichita Eagle
Lakers News: Details On Sunday’s George Mikan Jersey Retirement Ceremony
Your Los Angeles Lakers will be retiring the No. 99 jersey worn by former Minnesota Lakers big man George Mikan this Sunday, October 30th, during a special pregame celebration ahead of the team's second contest against evolutionary center Nikola Jokic and his Denver Nuggets, the team announced in a press release (h/t to Jovan Buha of The Athletic).
Wichita Eagle
Dodgers News: LA Has Six Players Nominated for Silver Slugger Awards
The Dodgers were the best team in baseball in the 2022 regular season. They had a run differential of +334, which was tied for fourth all-time with the 1936 Yankees. They also led the league with a scoring average of 5.17 runs per game. So obviously, their guys deserved some recognition for their impressive seasons at the plate — and that's exactly what they got.
Wichita Eagle
Dodgers Poll: Most Fans Want LA to Re-Sign Trea Turner
For a while there, it seemed like public sentiment among Dodgers fans might be turning against Trea Turner. Trea struggled offensively over the last month or so of the regular season, and then a couple key defensive gaffes in the postseason seemed to have people wondering whether L.A. might be better off looking elsewhere for their 2023 shortstop.
