Los Angeles, CA

Wichita Eagle

76ers’ Loss to Raptors Causes Doc Rivers to Reiterate Message

Going into the 2022-2023 NBA season viewed as one of the Eastern Conference’s top dogs, the Philadelphia 76ers haven’t come close to clearing the bar of expectations early on. In the two matchups against the East’s last two conference title-holders to start the year, the Sixers came up...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Wichita Eagle

Lakers News: Famous Lakers Fan Begs Rob Pelinka To Fix Team

Following last night's listless 110-99 road loss to the Denver Nuggets, your Los Angeles Lakers fell to a brutal 0-4 record. And at least one famous L.A. fan is sick of it. View the original article to see embedded media. Red Hot Chili Peppers bassist Flea weighed in on Twitter...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Wichita Eagle

Miami Heat’s Kyle Lowry Moves Up To The 13th On Career Three-Pointers List

View the original article to see embedded media. In Wednesday's victory against the Portland Trail Blazers, Miami Heat guard Kyle Lowry moved to the No. 13 spot on the NBA's career 3-pointers made list. Lowry sits at 1,983 career 3-pointers made, passing Hall of Famer Dirk Nowitzki. Lowry is only...
MIAMI, FL
Wichita Eagle

Injury Report: Brandon Ingram OUT vs. Suns, Lakers, and Clippers

View the original article to see embedded media. Still in the early stages of the league's concussion protocol, New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram will not travel with the team on their upcoming road trip. This means he will be out for at least their next three games, which come against the Phoenix Suns, LA Clippers, and Los Angeles Lakers.
PHOENIX, AZ
Wichita Eagle

NBA Insiders Rank Thunder Eighth on Best Managed Teams List

A recent survey conducted by ESPN saw a group of NBA insiders rank Oklahoma City eighth on its list of best managed teams in league. The Miami Heat sit atop the rankings while the Orlando Magic came in at the bottom of the list. Miami has been a winning organization...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Wichita Eagle

Lakers News: Details On Sunday’s George Mikan Jersey Retirement Ceremony

Your Los Angeles Lakers will be retiring the No. 99 jersey worn by former Minnesota Lakers big man George Mikan this Sunday, October 30th, during a special pregame celebration ahead of the team's second contest against evolutionary center Nikola Jokic and his Denver Nuggets, the team announced in a press release (h/t to Jovan Buha of The Athletic).
LOS ANGELES, CA
Wichita Eagle

Dodgers News: LA Has Six Players Nominated for Silver Slugger Awards

The Dodgers were the best team in baseball in the 2022 regular season. They had a run differential of +334, which was tied for fourth all-time with the 1936 Yankees. They also led the league with a scoring average of 5.17 runs per game. So obviously, their guys deserved some recognition for their impressive seasons at the plate — and that's exactly what they got.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Wichita Eagle

Dodgers Poll: Most Fans Want LA to Re-Sign Trea Turner

For a while there, it seemed like public sentiment among Dodgers fans might be turning against Trea Turner. Trea struggled offensively over the last month or so of the regular season, and then a couple key defensive gaffes in the postseason seemed to have people wondering whether L.A. might be better off looking elsewhere for their 2023 shortstop.
LOS ANGELES, CA

