Texas man arrested in New Braunfels on additional human trafficking charge, other victims possible
KXAN has learned new details about a 58-year-old retired U.S. Air Force colonel who has been arrested twice in New Braunfels over the last week on two separate charges of human trafficking.
Democrats Demand Investigation of Abbott’s Parole Board Following Dallas Hospital Shooting
Rep. Rafael Anchía, a Dallas Democrat, will ask a state auditor to launch a full investigation into the Board of Pardons and Parole for allowing Nestor Oswaldo Hernandez to be allowed out on parole. Hernandez not only assaulted his girlfriend in a Dallas area hospital to give birth to his child, but also committed cold-blooded double homicide.
Texas lawmaker calls for investigation into Board of Pardons and Parole and TDCJ about release of alleged hospital shooter
DALLAS — State Rep. Rafael Anchia is demanding answers after a man on parole walked into Methodist Medical Center in Dallas and allegedly assaulted his girlfriend and fatally shot two hospital employees who tried to intervene. "There is no way he should have been eligible for any type of...
Teen accused of killing his mother released from hospital in Nebraska, awaits extradition to Texas
The 17-year-old led Nebraska State Troopers on a chase that ended in a crash, leading officials to a spine-chilling discovery. Here's a breakdown of the series of events.
KENS 5
'Foster change in the prison population' | Program helps prisoners become entrepreneurs, reintegrate
HOUSTON — A non-profit is helping men who are in prison become entrepreneurs. The non-profit PEP, or Prison Entrepreneurship Program, partners with local businesses to mentor prisoners and reintegrate them back into society. "I had been in trouble since I was 12 years old because I didn’t grow up...
Texas Residents Have Until May 23 2023, To Get a REAL ID-Driver License
The front page of the Texas REAL ID website makes it clear: " Starting May 3, 2023, you’ll need a REAL ID-compliant driver license with a gold star, a valid passport, or U.S. military ID to travel by air in the U.S."
Number of Texans using medical marijuana growing
For the last 18 months, we have seen a significant increase in the growth of patients within the program, approximately averaging about a 10 percent month-over-month growth,” Chief Wayne Mueller of the Texas Department of Public Safety said.
KWTX
O’Rourke visits Central Texas polling sites to rally supporters during early voting period
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - With early voting starting this past Monday and election day a little less than two weeks away, democratic nominee Beto O’Rourke made his way around Central Texas polling sites today to galvanize supporters ahead of November 8th. Some of his stops included the Waco Multi-Purpose...
Texas Lottery Powerball prize increases to $700 million
AUSTIN, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials from the Texas Lottery announced that the jackpot for the Powerball drawing continues to increase, as no one has won the grand prize yet in the state. According to a news release from the Texas Lottery, Wednesday evening’s drawing now stands at an estimated annuitized $700 million, the largest grand […]
texas.gov
Governor Abbott Announces $3.5 Million TWC Job Training Grant To Dallas College
Governor Greg Abbott today announced Dallas College has been awarded a Skills Development Fund grant from the Texas Workforce Commission (TWC) in partnership with 18 Texas construction businesses. The $3.5 million award will train more than 1,500 employees in construction-related courses to expand their current job responsibilities and increase productivity for employers.
What you need to know about Thursday night’s storms in North Texas
Thursday night football will be played around Texas ahead of the Friday night lights but it might be a wet one if that ball is being played around North Texas.
$1 Million Powerball Ticket Sold In Texas, But Did Anyone Win The Jackpot?
A winning Powerball ticket worth $1 million was sold in Texas.
What happens to the leftover food from the State Fair of Texas?
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – If you've ever wondered what happens to all the leftover food once the State Fair of Texas ends, we're here to tell you it goes to a good cause. This year, dozens of concessionaires are contributing to the State Fair Cares Food Drive benefiting local food pantries. Cornerstone Food Pantry and Kitchen is one of them.It serves 13,000 meals a month to those in need. Coming out of the pandemic and now dealing with inflation, they say this donated food from the fair is a blessing. Pastor Chris Simmons has led Cornerstone Food Pantry and Kitchen for almost 35 years. "Our...
President Trump Made Stops in South Texas Campaigning For Local Representatives
Former President Donald Trump made a stop on the outskirts of San Antonio. Trump joined the “Save America” rally on Saturday in Corpus Christi and other parts of South Texas.
KENS 5
Report: Texas power grid still not ready for extreme winter weather
AUSTIN, Texas — A new report by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) indicated the Texas electric grid remains almost as vulnerable to extreme winter weather as it was back in February 2021, when the state went into a deep freeze for days. According to a new report by...
Gilmer Mirror
Greg Abbott ran as a small-government conservative. But the governor’s office now has more power than ever.
“Greg Abbott ran as a small-government conservative. But the governor’s office now has more power than ever.” was first published by The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues.
Rain, cold and possible severe weather headed to Texoma
Weather change is expected to come to Texoma Thursday, October 27, 2022 bringing with it cold, rainy, and severe weather.
Governor Abbott activates state resources ahead of severe storm threats
AUSTIN, Texas – On Monday, Governor Abbott activated state emergency resources ahead of severe storms and potential flash flooding. The severe weather is expected to move across Texas on Monday through early Tuesday morning. The storms are forecasted to bring damaging winds, large hail and potential flash flooding throughout the state. State officials encourage Texans to remain aware of local...
Food Stamps Schedule: Texas Lone Star Card November 2022 Benefits and Where To Use SNAP EBT for Discounts
Texas SNAP benefits are administered by the Texas Health and Human Services Commission and distributed once per month to Texas Lone Star Cards, the state's EBT card. Benefits, including November food...
This Texas Restaurant Has The Best Chicken Fried Steak In The World
One report ranked this Texas restaurant above all others.
Comments / 0