Texas State

KXAN

Number of Texans using medical marijuana growing

For the last 18 months, we have seen a significant increase in the growth of patients within the program, approximately averaging about a 10 percent month-over-month growth,” Chief Wayne Mueller of the Texas Department of Public Safety said.
TEXAS STATE
texas.gov

Governor Abbott Announces $3.5 Million TWC Job Training Grant To Dallas College

Governor Greg Abbott today announced Dallas College has been awarded a Skills Development Fund grant from the Texas Workforce Commission (TWC) in partnership with 18 Texas construction businesses. The $3.5 million award will train more than 1,500 employees in construction-related courses to expand their current job responsibilities and increase productivity for employers.
TEXAS STATE
CBS DFW

What happens to the leftover food from the State Fair of Texas?

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – If you've ever wondered what happens to all the leftover food once the State Fair of Texas ends, we're here to tell you it goes to a good cause. This year, dozens of concessionaires are contributing to the State Fair Cares Food Drive benefiting local food pantries. Cornerstone Food Pantry and Kitchen is one of them.It serves 13,000 meals a month to those in need. Coming out of the pandemic and now dealing with inflation, they say this donated food from the fair is a blessing. Pastor Chris Simmons has led Cornerstone Food Pantry and Kitchen for almost 35 years. "Our...
DALLAS, TX
KENS 5

Report: Texas power grid still not ready for extreme winter weather

AUSTIN, Texas — A new report by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) indicated the Texas electric grid remains almost as vulnerable to extreme winter weather as it was back in February 2021, when the state went into a deep freeze for days. According to a new report by...
TEXAS STATE
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

Governor Abbott activates state resources ahead of severe storm threats

AUSTIN, Texas – On Monday, Governor Abbott activated state emergency resources ahead of severe storms and potential flash flooding. The severe weather is expected to move across Texas on Monday through early Tuesday morning. The storms are forecasted to bring damaging winds, large hail and potential flash flooding throughout the state. State officials encourage Texans to remain aware of local...
TEXAS STATE

