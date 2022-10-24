Read full article on original website
‘Call Me Kat’ Airs Tearjerking Tribute to Leslie Jordan During New Episode
Just days after his tragic passing, Fox aired a tribute to Leslie Jordan during Thursday night’s (Oct. 28) episode of Call Me Kat. The actor, who was involved in a fatal car crash on Monday (Oct. 24), starred on the Mayim Bialik-led show since its start in 2021. The 30-second tribute featured a montage of Jordan in a variety of Fox shows: The Masked Singer, Fantasy Island, The Cool Kids, and Lego Masters. It concluded with a clip from Call Me Kat, where Jordan says, “I’m a big believer in celebrating every moment,” before text that read, “Forever a part of the Fox family,” appeared on the...
Wendy Williams Shows Up At Pal's Home 'Looking For People To Party With' In Bizarre First Outing After Rehab
Wendy Williams has been accused of showing up at her friend's home "looking for people to party with" after spending three months in rehab for alcoholism. The same day it was revealed the former talk show host, 58, had left rehab, Wendy rocked up to a pal's place in New York City "looking to party," RadarOnline.com has learned. A photo seen by this website showed Wendy at an apartment surrounded by four men during the intimate gathering on October 19, but insiders claimed her drop-by caused concern. "Wendy came out totally by herself," a source revealed, adding, "She was looking...
Stream It or Skip It: ‘A Cozy Christmas Inn’ on Hallmark Proves Jodie Sweetin Is the Holiday’s Next Big Star
Hallmark kicks off its second weekend of holiday movies with A Cozy Christmas Inn. The film marks the return of the iconic Jodie Sweetin to Hallmark’s holiday slate and pairs her with leading man David O’Donnell. A Cozy Christmas Inn has all the trappings of a classic Hallmark movie, but can Sweetin and O’Donnell take this one to the next level and turn out a top-tier holiday movie? A COZY CHRISTMAS INN: STREAM IT OR SKIP IT? The Gist: Jodie Sweetin plays Erika, a big city real estate exec whose boss Sharon (Vivica A. Fox) gives her a very important mission: fly...
