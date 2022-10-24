Read full article on original website
Voter resource: Garrison, Jones vie for Florida House of Representatives District 11 seat
Fleming Island woman arrested for resisting officers, battery on senior, deputies say
Family-friendly events planned at Orange Park's Thrasher-Horne Center
Oakleaf High seeks state championship in girls weightlifting as popularity of sport grows
Restaurant Inspections: Green Cove Springs restaurant receives violations for roach activity
Red and Black
To move or not to move? Smart's qualms with Jacksonville
The Georgia-Florida rivalry game is one of the most time-honored traditions in all of sports, dating back over a century into college football’s past. The Bulldogs have fared better than their opponent in the “World’s Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party,” having won 54 out of 100 meetings between the two teams. Though, like many things in a good rivalry, the number of games played has been the topic of much debate.
Georgia on the Verge of Being on the Bad Side of History
Georgia is on the verge of being the first reigning national champion to not have a primetime game at home since 1998.
Georgia football: Reflecting on the 25th anniversary of 1997 Florida game
Georgia football fans, stop me if you’ve heard this statement before — a defending national champion coming into Jacksonville to play its rival as a 20-plus point favorite. That situation happened in 1997. However, Florida was the defending national champions and was a 20.5-point favorite over Georgia. What...
Albany Herald
Georgia vs Florida Betting Line Update
Hate week has finally arrived. Georgia and Florida will be facing off down in Jacksonville, FL for their annual neutral site rivalry matchup. Last week Georgia opened up as a 15.5-point favorite over Florida, but that number has now changed just five days prior to the game.
Albany Herald
Georgia Flip Target Talks Interest in Bulldogs, Upcoming Visit
Georgia has been known for quite a bit of talented football players under head coach Kirby Smart. They've stacked first-rounders at every position on both sides of the football except for three. Quarterback, tight end (for now), and wide receiver. Though, perhaps things could be on verge of changing, particularly...
News4Jax.com
High school football ‘22: Four to watch, full schedule for a massive Week 10 slate of games
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – It’s Week 10 of the high school football season. We take a look at the top four games, the next four options and the full schedule for teams in north Florida and south Georgia. This is the final week of district games and automatic playoff qualifiers will be locked in after this week’s games.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Jadyn Davis Updates Recruitment, Talks Georgia's Latest Commitment
Under head coach Kirby Smart, Georgia has recruited at an unprecedented level. They've stacked five-star after five-star at every single position, including the quarterback position. Kirby Smart QB Commits.
floridapolitics.com
Ken Jefferson crosses party lines, backs T.K. Waters in Jacksonville Sheriff’s race
Jefferson was the Democratic Party's standard-bearer in the 2015 Sheriff's election. Cross-party endorsements continue in the Jacksonville Sheriff’s race, with a former Democratic candidate endorsing Republican T.K. Waters. “We need a Sheriff who will guide and lead the men and women who serve and protect us by enforcing the...
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
HEALTH SCORES: Oct. 13 - Oct. 21
♦ Mamie’s Kitchen Biscuits, 11406 Brown Bridge Road, Covington; Oct. 13; Routine; 91/A.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Conyers Police K9s need your vote
The Conyers Police Department is asking that you do not wait until Election Day to hit these polls… the Conyers Police Department K9s need your help today and each day until Oct. 31. K9 Wick and K9 Briscoe are asking for the public’s help to earn the 2022 Aftermath K9 Grant. This opportunity will award a total of $15,000 in grants to the top eight agencies to create or maintain a K9 unit, purchase safety equipment, or support officer training. Winners are selected by local communities by popular vote.
wabe.org
Georgia GOP's top candidates move harder right on LGBTQ issues in election's final days
At a U.S. Senate debate earlier this month in Midtown Atlanta, Libertarian candidate Chase Oliver was asked, as Georgia’s first openly gay Senate candidate, what LGBTQ protections Congress needs to adopt. Oliver noted his support for federal LGBTQ anti-discrimination protections, but then pivoted to mention how the Republican candidate...
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Georgia sheriff found guilty of violating the civil rights of detainees, court documents show
The sheriff of a suburban Atlanta county was found guilty Wednesday of six federal counts of violating the civil rights of incarcerated people, court documents show. Suspended Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill was found guilty on six of the seven counts against him related to incidents where he ordered detainees be strapped into a restraint chair "and left there for hours," according to a 2021 indictment, which also claimed there were four separate incidents in 2020.
seattlemedium.com
At Least 10 Million New Black Voters Likely Headed To Polls Nov. 8
Trice Edney Wire) – If pollsters believe African-Americans are too overwhelmed, distracted or disinterested to vote in the mid-term and 2024 national elections Nov. 8, they have neither heard nor seen the Arc of Justice 22 city votercade that started in Minneapolis on October 8 and recently finished in a celebration village in Jacksonville, Fla. with the goal ofAr registering 10 million more Black voters.
Is Raphael Warnock an Ordained Minister?
As the midterms near, voters have begun to question if Senator Raphael Warnock is an ordained minister, where he attended seminary, and whether he holds a Ph.D.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
GET OUT THERE: 5 things to do in Rockdale and Newton County this weekend, October 28-30
Its Halloween weekend and there's plenty of family friendly and adult events in Rockdale and Newton County to celebrate.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Abandoned Motor Vehicle Petition Advertisment You are hereby notified in
Abandoned Motor Vehicle Petition Advertisment You are hereby notified in accordance with O.C.G.A. Section 40-11-19, 1, that petitions were filed in the Magistrate Court of Rockdale County to foreclose liens against the vehicles listed below for all amounts owed. If a lien is foreclosed the Court shall order the sale of the vehicle to satisfy the debt. The present location of the vehicles is: 874 Davis Drive SE #E Conyers, GA 30094 2010 Chevrolet Aveo Vin#KLITG5DE6AB133676 928-85277 10/26 11/2/2022.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Sheriff Eric Levett calls for indictment of deputy whose dogs died in hot shed
CONYERS — The Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office is urging the District Attorney’s Office to seek an indictment against one of its deputies who was investigated following the deaths of three of his dogs in a hot shed in June. Sheriff Eric Levett wrote a letter to District...
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Ryan Reynolds Shares Intimate Family Photos From Birthday Weekend Celebrations
Ryan Reynolds is ringing in another trip around the sun in the company of his closest family members. These cats and dogs are up for adoption in Henry County. Each animal is listed by their name and pet identification number. For description of any of the animals, visit the Friend's of Henry Animals Facebook page. Click for more.PHOTOS: These cats and dogs are available for adoption in Henry County.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Rockdale County Sheriff's Office to establish team for mental health program aimed at improving pubic health and safety
CONYERS — Unanimous approval from the Rockdale County Board of Commissioners will bring a new program aimed at aiding those with mental health issues to the Sheriff's Office. During its regularly scheduled meeting Tuesday, the Board of Commissioners approved a $540,000 award to establish a behavioral health correspondence team...
