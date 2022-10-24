ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Red and Black

To move or not to move? Smart's qualms with Jacksonville

The Georgia-Florida rivalry game is one of the most time-honored traditions in all of sports, dating back over a century into college football’s past. The Bulldogs have fared better than their opponent in the “World’s Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party,” having won 54 out of 100 meetings between the two teams. Though, like many things in a good rivalry, the number of games played has been the topic of much debate.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Albany Herald

Georgia vs Florida Betting Line Update

Hate week has finally arrived. Georgia and Florida will be facing off down in Jacksonville, FL for their annual neutral site rivalry matchup. Last week Georgia opened up as a 15.5-point favorite over Florida, but that number has now changed just five days prior to the game.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Albany Herald

Georgia Flip Target Talks Interest in Bulldogs, Upcoming Visit

Georgia has been known for quite a bit of talented football players under head coach Kirby Smart. They've stacked first-rounders at every position on both sides of the football except for three. Quarterback, tight end (for now), and wide receiver. Though, perhaps things could be on verge of changing, particularly...
ATLANTA, GA
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Conyers Police K9s need your vote

The Conyers Police Department is asking that you do not wait until Election Day to hit these polls… the Conyers Police Department K9s need your help today and each day until Oct. 31. K9 Wick and K9 Briscoe are asking for the public’s help to earn the 2022 Aftermath K9 Grant. This opportunity will award a total of $15,000 in grants to the top eight agencies to create or maintain a K9 unit, purchase safety equipment, or support officer training. Winners are selected by local communities by popular vote.
CONYERS, GA
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Georgia sheriff found guilty of violating the civil rights of detainees, court documents show

The sheriff of a suburban Atlanta county was found guilty Wednesday of six federal counts of violating the civil rights of incarcerated people, court documents show. Suspended Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill was found guilty on six of the seven counts against him related to incidents where he ordered detainees be strapped into a restraint chair "and left there for hours," according to a 2021 indictment, which also claimed there were four separate incidents in 2020.
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
seattlemedium.com

At Least 10 Million New Black Voters Likely Headed To Polls Nov. 8

Trice Edney Wire) – If pollsters believe African-Americans are too overwhelmed, distracted or disinterested to vote in the mid-term and 2024 national elections Nov. 8, they have neither heard nor seen the Arc of Justice 22 city votercade that started in Minneapolis on October 8 and recently finished in a celebration village in Jacksonville, Fla. with the goal ofAr registering 10 million more Black voters.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Abandoned Motor Vehicle Petition Advertisment You are hereby notified in

Abandoned Motor Vehicle Petition Advertisment You are hereby notified in accordance with O.C.G.A. Section 40-11-19, 1, that petitions were filed in the Magistrate Court of Rockdale County to foreclose liens against the vehicles listed below for all amounts owed. If a lien is foreclosed the Court shall order the sale of the vehicle to satisfy the debt. The present location of the vehicles is: 874 Davis Drive SE #E Conyers, GA 30094 2010 Chevrolet Aveo Vin#KLITG5DE6AB133676 928-85277 10/26 11/2/2022.
CONYERS, GA
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Ryan Reynolds Shares Intimate Family Photos From Birthday Weekend Celebrations

Ryan Reynolds is ringing in another trip around the sun in the company of his closest family members. These cats and dogs are up for adoption in Henry County. Each animal is listed by their name and pet identification number. For description of any of the animals, visit the Friend's of Henry Animals Facebook page. Click for more.PHOTOS: These cats and dogs are available for adoption in Henry County.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Rockdale County Sheriff's Office to establish team for mental health program aimed at improving pubic health and safety

CONYERS — Unanimous approval from the Rockdale County Board of Commissioners will bring a new program aimed at aiding those with mental health issues to the Sheriff's Office. During its regularly scheduled meeting Tuesday, the Board of Commissioners approved a $540,000 award to establish a behavioral health correspondence team...
ROCKDALE COUNTY, GA

