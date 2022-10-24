ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

‘Robbing spree’ led to murder outside wedding at Buckhead country club, prosecutors say

By Tom Jones, WSB-TV
WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LbX8J_0il8j94W00

BROOKHAVEN, Ga. — A jury heard from a man who was in the car with the teen accused of killing a father and restaurant manager as he left a wedding. 34-year-old Christian Broder, his family and friends were waiting on an Uber when he was shot.

The witness who says he was in the car with 17-year-old Jayden Myrick says he heard a shot then his friend came back to the car with purses and wallets.

Myrick is also named in the 2022 RICO indictment that involves him, rapper Young Thug and 26 others. According to the indictment, Myrick is accused of host of charges, including attempted murder. Prosecutors accuse Myrick of stabbing and attempting to kill rapper YFN Lucci, whose real name is Rayshawn Bennett while in the Fulton County Jail in Feb. 2022.

In court Monday, Fulton County Assistant District Attorney Christopher Sperry asked everyone in the courtroom to stand up and take off their masks.

He then asked the witness, “Do you see Jayden Myrick in the courtroom today?”

The witness, who we were not allowed to show or record his voice, pointed at Myrick at the defense table. He said he was the person he was with back in July 2018 when Broder was robbed and shot outside the Capital City Country Club at Brookhaven in Northeast Atlanta.

Sperry continued to question the witness, who says he was 15 years old at the time. The witness said there were four people in the car. Testimony indicated the car was stolen during a carjacking in Forest Park. “Who got out of the car?” Sperry inquired.

The witness told the jury Myrick was the only one to get out of the car after the driver pointed out Broder and the group that late night. He said Myrick got out of the car and robbed the group.

Retired Atlanta Police Department Homicide detective Brett Zimbrick testified another teen in the car that night told him one of the victims tried to negotiate with Myrick.

“At which time there was a shot that was fired. Jayden Myrick got back into the car and they left the area,” Zimbrick testified that witness told him.

Broder was shot. He was alive when he was transported to the hospital. Before he died, Zimbrick said he was able to identify the gunman.

“Mr. Myrick was identified by Mr. Broder in a lineup,” he testified.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox5atlanta.com

Police: One hospitalized in shooting near busy SW Atlanta intersection

ATLANTA - Police are investigating a shooting outside a southwest Atlanta KFC that sent one victim to the hospital. Officials with the Atlanta Police Department tell FOX 5 that the shooting happened Wednesday night outside the fast food restaurant on Joseph E. Lowery Boulevard. Police say one person was transported...
ATLANTA, GA
WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
48K+
Followers
101K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy