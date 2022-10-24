GREENSBORO, N.C. — Near midnight on Tuesday, Greensboro Police were alerted to a shooting in the 900 block of Circle Drive. Officers located two victims with gunshot wounds. While officers were at this scene, four additional people who had been shot arrived at a nearby hospital. This is now being investigated as a homicide, as two of the victims have died. One victim was identified as a female freshman student from NC A&T University, Statesville native Kaynecha Turner, 19. The other victim, a male, has yet to be identified.

