Cash Reward Offered for Information on Greensboro Double Homicide

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Information is wanted by Greensboro/Guilford Crimestoppers in the double homicide from Circle Drive that claimed the lives of two. 19-year-old NC A&T freshman student Kaneycha Turner and 15-year-old Ronaldlee Snipes were the two fatalities in a shooting that injured four others Tuesday night. Anyone who contacts...
GREENSBORO, NC
Davidson County Introduces Charters of Freedom to Uptown Lexington

After the nation experienced political protests and the pandemic. Davidson County officials would like to bring the community together under shared American history by introducing the Charters of Freedom in uptown Lexington. “It's really united us for the red white and the blue and we see our historical founding documents...
LEXINGTON, NC
Former Atrium Health Nurse Makes Court Appearance

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Former Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center nurse Johnathan Hayes made his first appearance in District Court today. Being held in the Forsyth County Law Enforcement Detention Center on two counts of Murder and one count of attempted murder. Hayes was arrested in connection to the deaths of two of his patients for fatal dosages of insulin, and the attempted killing of a third patient, 62-year-old Pamela Little.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
Elections: Voter misinformation, signage rules and requirements

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — The midterms are two weeks away. Election officials have a warning for voters. Some Democrats in Winston-Salem are outraged after they say they saw signs placed next to their candidate signs, attacking their platforms. In Davie County, voters are also concerned because they say they...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
Winston-Salem Driver Shot After Trying to Break Up Fight

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Wednesday evening, Winston-Salem Police responded to a shooting call at Reynolds Forest Drive and Waughtown Street. Upon arrival, a victim was found sitting in the driver’s seat of a Mitsubishi Eclipse in the middle of Reynolds Forest Drive. The victim sustained one gunshot wound to the right arm. The victim, 19-year-old Luis Penaloza, was taken by Forsyth County EMS to a local hospital. A bullet went through his arm and into his chest, but injuries are considered non-life threatening.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
Police Break Up Large Party Near NC A&T

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Tuesday morning at almost 1:00 a.m., Greensboro Police were alerted to a sizable and overbearing party crowd at The Province Apartments on 509 Houston Street. Upon arrival, they encountered a large gathering in Fulton Street and Houston Street, as well as overcrowding within the apartment’s residences.
GREENSBORO, NC
Two Winston-Salem Armed Robbery Suspects Still at Large

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Wednesday afternoon, Winston-Salem Police responded to a reported shooting at 3640 Wyandotte Avenue. Officers arrived on scene and found the victim lying in the front yard suffering from a single gunshot wound in his arm. The victim, 18-year-old Randy Sanchez, was immediately transported by Forsyth County...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
Former Wake Forest Baptist Nurse charged with murder

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Murder charges have been brought against a former nurse relating to the death of multiple patients. District Attorney Jim O'Neill saying today he is bringing criminal charges against former Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist nurse Jonathan Hayes. The charges stem from three incidents where police say...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
Circle Drive Shooting Kills Two, Several Others Hospitalized

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Near midnight on Tuesday, Greensboro Police were alerted to a shooting in the 900 block of Circle Drive. Officers located two victims with gunshot wounds. While officers were at this scene, four additional people who had been shot arrived at a nearby hospital. This is now being investigated as a homicide, as two of the victims have died. One victim was identified as a female freshman student from NC A&T University, Statesville native Kaynecha Turner, 19. The other victim, a male, has yet to be identified.
GREENSBORO, NC
Nurse arrested for murder faces Forsyth County Judge

For fifteen years, off and on, Johnathan Hayes worked as an R-N at the Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center. He was supposed to care for those in need. "It might have been two months, she stayed in the hospital," said Myrtle Davis, mother of victim Pamela Little. Myrtle...
FORSYTH COUNTY, NC
Two people are dead and several injured after a shooting at an off campus party

Greensboro — An off-campus party leaves two people dead including a North Carolina A&T Student and several people injured. 19-year-old Kaneycha Turner attended an off-campus party at 900 Circle drive where shots were fired. When police arrived at the scene they found Turner and the other victim dead on the scene. Four other victims arrived at the hospital with gunshot wounds. Interim Police Chief Teresa Biffle said this is a phone call no parents want to receive. The other victim is as 15-year-old child.
GREENSBORO, NC
Parker Street Shooting Leaves One Injured

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Tuesday at 11:50 p.m., Greensboro Police responded to a shooting at the 4300 block of Parker Street. Upon arrival, officers located one gunshot victim. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment. No suspect information is available. There is no additional information at this...
GREENSBORO, NC
Alamance County shares results of drug crackdown

The Alamance County Sheriff and Burlington Police Department held a press conference today that shared results from a drug crime operation started in August. County Commissioner Craig Turner was pleased to see law enforcement come together and target a specific area on Maple Avenue where officials say a lot of drug activity has been going on.
ALAMANCE COUNTY, NC
Woman Shoots Man at Burlington Cracker Barrel

BURLINGTON, N.C. — On Tuesday at roughly 2:30 p.m., Burlington Police responded to the Cracker Barrel restaurant at 850 Huffman Mill Road, on reports of multiple gunshots. At the scene, a male victim was found shot in the parking lot. This male and the female assailant had arrived together and had a dispute in the parking lot, ending in shooting. The female suspect was detained, and the suspected weapon was also recovered. The male victim was transported to the hospital to treat multiple non-life threatening gunshot wounds.
BURLINGTON, NC

