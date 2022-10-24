ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trussville, AL

The Trussville Tribune

Trussville PD investigates possible threat at HTMS

From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — For the third time in two weeks, the Trussville Police Department is investigating a possible threat at Hewitt-Trussville Middle School (HTMS) that was reported to the administration at the “close of the school day.” HTMS Principal Jennifer Abney stated the administration and SRO are following the established protocol, […]
TRUSSVILLE, AL
The Trussville Tribune

HTMS student reportedly brought weapon to school

From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — A Hewitt-Trussville Middle School (HTMS) student reportedly brought a weapon to school on Monday, Oct. 24. According to the Trussville Police Department (TPD), they were made aware of a student that brought a kitchen knife to school. As soon as the knife was reported, the student was immediately […]
TRUSSVILLE, AL
wbrc.com

B’ham PD: Homicide investigation on 38th Ave. North

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police say a homicide investigation is underway in the 4100 Block of 38th Avenue North. Crews are en route to the scene. Please check back for updates as we gather additional information. Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Birmingham PD seeks public’s assistance in 2021 Easter Sunday homicide investigation

From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — The Birmingham Police Department (BPD) requests help from the public in obtaining information on the murder investigation of Areyelle Yarbrough. The homicide occurred on Easter Sunday, April 4, 2021, just after 7:00 p.m. “Birmingham Police Officers responded to W.C. Patton Park after gunfire erupted,” Sergeant Monica Law stated. “At […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

14-year-old shot and killed in Clanton

CLANTON, Ala. (WBRC) - Bryan Scarbrough, a 14-year-old Chilton County High School student, was shot and killed Wednesday afternoon. Chilton County Sheriff John Shearon said the shooting happened on County Road 28 in Clanton. The shooter is an unidentified adult male and is currently in custody on unrelated charges. In...
CLANTON, AL
wvtm13.com

Small fire at Springville High School prompts evacuation

SPRINGVILLE, Ala. — Students and staff were evacuated at Springville High School, due to a small fire. The Springville Fire Department told WVTM 13 News the fire happened in a heating and air unit mounted on a wall in a stairwell. The fire caused smoke, prompting an evacuation at...
SPRINGVILLE, AL
The Trussville Tribune

12 arrested for shoplifting in Trussville

rom The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — Eight people were arrested for shoplifting in Trussville between Oct. 18 – 24, 2022. Trussville Police Department’s Facebook page states, “If you are thinking of coming to Trussville to steal…..we can assure you that IT IS NOT WORTH IT. If you do, you may very well find your picture […]
TRUSSVILLE, AL
wvtm13.com

Hoover police looking for person of interest in local retail thefts

HOOVER, Ala. — Hoover police are looking for a man caught on camera taking merchandise without paying. Officials said the man is suspected of taking $1,300 from local businesses on several occasions. Police describe the man as Black, wearing a red T-shirt, faded blue jeans, and a black baseball...
HOOVER, AL
CBS 42

Boyfriend allegedly stabs Alabama woman more than 100 times

SPRINGVILLE, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama man faces charges after his live-in girlfriend was found fatally stabbed and dismembered at their home. Justin Fields, 38, of Springville, is charged with murder and abuse of corpse in the Saturday slaying of 52-year-old Tammy Bailey. Blount County District Attorney Pamela Casey confirmed an autopsy showed the victim […]
SPRINGVILLE, AL
CBS 42

22-year-old killed in Birmingham shooting identified

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A 22-year-old shot and killed Monday night in Birmingham has been identified. According to Birmingham Police, Keyon Pollock was shot in the 10 block of Elba Avenue on October 24 around 10:10 p.m. Birmingham Fire and Rescue transported Pollock to UAB Hospital for treatment where he died several hours later. Police […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Calhoun Journal

October 26, 2022 – Calhoun County Most Wanted

Calhoun County, AL – Each week the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office released their current “Most Wanted” list. An “FTA” means that a person failed to appear for a court date and does not necessarily mean guilty of a criminal charge. A “Probation Violation” means that a person has been found guilty of a charge and […]
CALHOUN COUNTY, AL

