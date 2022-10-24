Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Birmingham’s Real Time Crime Center is Adding Additional New Technology to Stay ‘One Step Ahead’ of CriminalsZack LoveBirmingham, AL
3 Great Seafood Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Spooky Ghost of a Man, Who Was Burnt Alive In a Furnace, in Birmingham, AlabamaNew York CultureBirmingham, AL
Innocent 15-Year-Old Hit by a Stray Bullet Gets to Leave Hospital after 108 Days at Children's of Alabama in BirminghamZack LoveBirmingham, AL
A Trussville, AL Doctor Tries to Become a Teenager's 'Sugar Daddy' and Police Arrest him in a Human Trafficking StingZack LoveTrussville, AL
Related
Trussville PD investigates possible threat at HTMS
From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — For the third time in two weeks, the Trussville Police Department is investigating a possible threat at Hewitt-Trussville Middle School (HTMS) that was reported to the administration at the “close of the school day.” HTMS Principal Jennifer Abney stated the administration and SRO are following the established protocol, […]
HTMS student reportedly brought weapon to school
From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — A Hewitt-Trussville Middle School (HTMS) student reportedly brought a weapon to school on Monday, Oct. 24. According to the Trussville Police Department (TPD), they were made aware of a student that brought a kitchen knife to school. As soon as the knife was reported, the student was immediately […]
wbrc.com
B’ham PD: Homicide investigation on 38th Ave. North
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police say a homicide investigation is underway in the 4100 Block of 38th Avenue North. Crews are en route to the scene. Please check back for updates as we gather additional information. Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or...
Birmingham PD seeks public’s assistance in 2021 Easter Sunday homicide investigation
From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — The Birmingham Police Department (BPD) requests help from the public in obtaining information on the murder investigation of Areyelle Yarbrough. The homicide occurred on Easter Sunday, April 4, 2021, just after 7:00 p.m. “Birmingham Police Officers responded to W.C. Patton Park after gunfire erupted,” Sergeant Monica Law stated. “At […]
wvtm13.com
Man shot at gas pumps during argument on Center Point Parkway
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. — A dispute at gas pumps ended in a man being shot and sent to the hospital. The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office (JCSO) reported deputies were called to the 1100 block of Center Point Parkway Sunday afternoon, Oct. 23, at about 3 p.m. Deputies learned everyone...
Suspect arrested, charged in Center Point gas station shooting
Jefferson County Sheriff's Office announced the arrest of a gas station shooting suspect Thursday.
wbrc.com
14-year-old shot and killed in Clanton
CLANTON, Ala. (WBRC) - Bryan Scarbrough, a 14-year-old Chilton County High School student, was shot and killed Wednesday afternoon. Chilton County Sheriff John Shearon said the shooting happened on County Road 28 in Clanton. The shooter is an unidentified adult male and is currently in custody on unrelated charges. In...
Band of armed robbers targeting Hispanic victims in Birmingham; more than 30 robbed in October
A band of armed gunmen is targeting Hispanic victims for robbery throughout Birmingham. More than 30 Hispanic victims have been targeted in October, with at least six people robbed in five different incidents Wednesday in less than four hours. “It’s extremely alarming because we know this group is not going...
DNA evidence under 11-year-old’s fingernails leads to Alabama man’s arrest
ESSEX COUNTY, Mass. (WHNT) — It was DNA evidence that linked an Alabama man to the murder of an 11-year-old Massachusetts girl in 1988, according to the Essex County Assistant District Attorney. Marvin C. “Skip” McClendon, Jr., 74, was arrested on April 26, 2022, at his Bremen, Ala. home...
Shelby County officers searching for woman potentially involved in theft
SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is attempting to identify an individual who may have something to do with a theft investigation. According to SCSO, a theft occurred in Sept. 2022 in the Montevallo area. If you have any information regarding the suspect, contact Sgt. Curenton at 205-670-6173.
Man pulls out knife during interstate incident in Morgan County
Deputies claim a man pulled out a knife during an incident on I-65 in Morgan County.
Massive search ongoing for violent assault suspect along I-20 in Irondale
A large search is underway for a suspect who fled from Irondale police. The unidentified suspect is wanted in a violent felony assault that happened earlier Wednesday. Authorities said they made contact with the suspect who then abandoned his pickup truck just off Interstate 20 at the Kilgore Memorial Drive exit.
‘Armed and dangerous’ suspect still on the loose after traffic stop in Irondale
IRONDALE, Ala. (WIAT) — An “armed and dangerous” man is still on the loose after police claim he ran away during a traffic stop Wednesday afternoon. According to the Irondale Police Department, officers were dispatched to the 1800 block of Crestwood Boulevard around 11:30 a.m., to investigate a felony assault. Upon arrival, officers talked to […]
wvtm13.com
Small fire at Springville High School prompts evacuation
SPRINGVILLE, Ala. — Students and staff were evacuated at Springville High School, due to a small fire. The Springville Fire Department told WVTM 13 News the fire happened in a heating and air unit mounted on a wall in a stairwell. The fire caused smoke, prompting an evacuation at...
12 arrested for shoplifting in Trussville
rom The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — Eight people were arrested for shoplifting in Trussville between Oct. 18 – 24, 2022. Trussville Police Department’s Facebook page states, “If you are thinking of coming to Trussville to steal…..we can assure you that IT IS NOT WORTH IT. If you do, you may very well find your picture […]
wvtm13.com
Hoover police looking for person of interest in local retail thefts
HOOVER, Ala. — Hoover police are looking for a man caught on camera taking merchandise without paying. Officials said the man is suspected of taking $1,300 from local businesses on several occasions. Police describe the man as Black, wearing a red T-shirt, faded blue jeans, and a black baseball...
Boyfriend allegedly stabs Alabama woman more than 100 times
SPRINGVILLE, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama man faces charges after his live-in girlfriend was found fatally stabbed and dismembered at their home. Justin Fields, 38, of Springville, is charged with murder and abuse of corpse in the Saturday slaying of 52-year-old Tammy Bailey. Blount County District Attorney Pamela Casey confirmed an autopsy showed the victim […]
22-year-old killed in Birmingham shooting identified
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A 22-year-old shot and killed Monday night in Birmingham has been identified. According to Birmingham Police, Keyon Pollock was shot in the 10 block of Elba Avenue on October 24 around 10:10 p.m. Birmingham Fire and Rescue transported Pollock to UAB Hospital for treatment where he died several hours later. Police […]
October 26, 2022 – Calhoun County Most Wanted
Calhoun County, AL – Each week the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office released their current “Most Wanted” list. An “FTA” means that a person failed to appear for a court date and does not necessarily mean guilty of a criminal charge. A “Probation Violation” means that a person has been found guilty of a charge and […]
wbrc.com
Fairfield HS, middle closed Wednesday, Thursday due to uptick in flu cases
FAIRFIELD, Ala. (WBRC) - Fairfield Schools Public Information Officer (PIO) says Fairfield High School and Middle School are closed Wednesday, Oct. 26 and Thursday, Oct. 27 due to an uptick in flu cases. The district was already scheduled to be closed on Friday before this issue with the flu occurred.
Comments / 0