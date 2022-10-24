Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Burger Places in ColoradoAlina AndrasColorado State
10 Halloween Celebrations in Colorado Springs This Weekend (Family-Friendly and Adult Only)Colorado JillColorado Springs, CO
The Strange Tale of Emma Crawford and the Coffin RaceColorado JillManitou Springs, CO
Which Colorado Springs Restaurant Is the 2022 Burger Week Champ?Colorado JillColorado Springs, CO
CDOT closes I-25 Gap Project express lane through FridayHeather WillardCastle Rock, CO
Related
KKTV
Springs firefighters quickly snuff out fire burning near buildings
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Firefighters were able to quickly get the upper hand on a grass fire burning near structures Thursday morning. The Colorado Springs Fire Department responded near South Academy and Astrozon around 6 a.m., where a fire was burning close to storage units. The flames scorched a...
Difficult travel late Thursday south of Pueblo
Snow increases over the mountains southwest of Pueblo Thursday afternoon.
First snow of the season falls in Colorado Springs, could be rare sight through 2022
Though Colorado Springs' first snowfall came only as a dusting in most parts of the city, a winter storm making its way across the state blanketed swaths of the higher terrain with as much as 9 inches of snow Thursday. Flurries persisted during the morning hours in the city but...
KRDO
Colorado Springs Utilities responding to a power outage affecting over 1,800 customers
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs Utilities (CSU) is responding to a power outage affecting over 1,800 customers. The affected area is east of Powers between N Carefree Circle and Barnes Rd. CSU says crews are estimating that the problem will be fixed around 6:41 p.m. The Colorado Springs...
KKTV
Firefighters urge Coloradans to clean up fall leaves, pine needles for fire mitigation
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Local firefighters are urging Coloradans to cleanup fall leaves and other yard debris for fire mitigation. 11 News spoke with the Colorado Springs Fire Department, which says now is the time to do some cleanup. “Make sure all the gutters are clean, and get rid...
Family of drowned kayaker demands more safety regulations for Colorado’s deadliest body of water
PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- In September, Colorado Parks and Wildlife announced that 2022 was the deadliest year on record for Colorado's water. Out of the entire state, Lake Pueblo State Park was the deadliest body of water. Since then, two more people lost their lives while on Lake Pueblo. Now, the family of one The post Family of drowned kayaker demands more safety regulations for Colorado’s deadliest body of water appeared first on KRDO.
Average first snowfall of the season for Colorado Springs is today!
With snow possible on Thursday, our first snowfall of the season in Colorado Springs could come right on time...climatologically speaking.
'Ocean of tumbleweeds' buried homes, yards in Colorado
Tumbleweed was piled up as much as 10 feet high and blocked every entrance to Marlies Gross’s home, causing a mess to clean up and fears of another weather danger. Tumbleweeds buried people's homes and vehicles over the weekend after strong winds swept through southern Colorado. Homeowners woke up Sunday morning to blocked windows and yards blanketed with tumbleweeds, which left many residents questioning what to do.
KKTV
WATCH: Man hit by car in Colorado Springs
Colorado Springs School District 11 held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Wednesday for one of several planned preschool classrooms set to open in phases in the coming months. Reward offered in homicide case. 2 suspects killed by Douglas County deputies at RTD train station in Colorado. Updated: 4 hours ago. 2...
A million pounds of trash cleaned from Colorado Springs homeless camps this year
Clean-up crews in Colorado Springs have collected more that a million pounds of trash and debris this year caused by homeless camps.
KKTV
WATCH: Colorado Springs school district to add at least 250 free preschool seats
2 suspects killed by Douglas County deputies at RTD train station in Colorado. 2 suspects killed by Douglas County deputies at RTD train station in Colorado. KKTV 11 News at Noon (Recurring) Updated: 8 hours ago. An alleged threat happened at a D-11 school in Colorado Springs. 2 suspects killed...
coloradopolitics.com
Residents raise drought concerns at meeting on annexation southeast of Colorado Springs
The drought across the West dominated concerns at a Colorado Springs town hall Tuesday about the possibility of adding 3,200 acres southeast of town that could be transformed into a new community of about 9,500 homes. The proposed community, known as Amara, is bounded on three sides by the city...
KKTV
Crash closes I-25 on-ramp from Bijou in Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A crash closed a busy on-ramp in the downtown Colorado Springs area on Thursday. Colorado Springs Police are reporting they received the call at about 6:20 p.m. for the incident. As of 7 p.m., the on-ramp from Bijou to northbound I-25 was closed for the investigation.
What is Colorado’s ‘Jewel in the Rockies?’
Many Coloradans might not know that a rare example of a 15th-century castle sits high on a hill in Douglas County, overlooking the entire Front Range. But what's the story behind this massive stone castle?. The Early Years. In the 1890s, the land where the castle sits belonged to two...
KKTV
Colorado voters to decide on third-party companies delivering alcohol to customers
Colorado Springs firefighters kept a blaze near Astrozon and South Academy small and prevented it from spreading to nearby structures. The cyclist was seriously injured in the crash, which happened in a northwest Colorado Springs neighborhood Wednesday. Updated: 8 hours ago. The latest traffic update from 11 News This Morning.
KKTV
WATCH: Threat investigation at a D-11 school
Colorado Springs School District 11 held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Wednesday for one of several planned preschool classrooms set to open in phases in the coming months. Reward offered in homicide case. 2 suspects killed by Douglas County deputies at RTD train station in Colorado. Updated: 4 hours ago. 2...
Colorado city dubbed a 'top spot to raise a family' in nationwide analysis
When it comes to picking a spot to raise a family, factors like school ratings, public safety, recreation opportunities, and socio-economic aspects tend to be very important. According to Storage Cafe, there's a city in Colorado that parents should consider when picking a new place to live. In a data...
KKTV
WATCH: Crash shuts down I-25 in Castle Rock Thursday morning
Colorado Springs firefighters kept a blaze near Astrozon and South Academy small and prevented it from spreading to nearby structures. The cyclist was seriously injured in the crash, which happened in a northwest Colorado Springs neighborhood Wednesday. Updated: 17 hours ago. Colorado Springs School District 11 held a ribbon-cutting ceremony...
KKTV
WATCH: Keeping your kids safe this Halloween
An alleged threat happened at a D-11 school in Colorado Springs. 2 suspects killed by Douglas County deputies at RTD train station in Colorado. 2 suspects killed by Douglas County deputies at RTD train station in Colorado. Updated: 6 hours ago. The suspects reportedly opened fire on the deputies as...
Man found dead in van under Pueblo bridge identified
Editor’s note: this article has been updated to correct the spelling of the victim’s name as sent in a press release by the Pueblo Police Department. The correct name is reflected below. (PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo County Coroner has identified a man who was found dead in Pueblo on Thursday, Sept. 29. According to […]
Comments / 0