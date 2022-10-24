Read full article on original website
Nebraska farmer says yields were polar opposite this year
Southeast Nebraska farmer Nathan Dorn says he recently wrapped up harvest and his corn and soybean crops were variable. “Everything under the pivot was phenomenal. We had a great irrigated year.”. But, Dorn tells Brownfield, dryland yields were 50 to 75 percent below trendline. “We couldn’t catch a rain in...
Northeast Iowa farmer still dealing with summer wind storm
The impact of a summer windstorm lingers on a farm in northeast Iowa. Bob Hemesath of Calmar says a storm with high winds damaged his grain handling facility earlier this year. “So we’re not able to dry corn at our place, so it’s been a good harvest but just different.”...
Drought causes billions of dollars in economic losses in Nebraska
Analysis by the Nebraska Farm Bureau shows drought has created more than $2 billion in economic losses in the state. Farmer Nathan Dorn of Firth says margins are tighter heading into 2023. “Yields were down and prices were up to make up for that. Having 50 percent of the crop is not the same thing as having 100 percent of the crop when you sit down at the end of the year and talking to the banker about the economic decisions you have to face.”
Snodgrass: although river levels are low, they need to return to normal slowly
Low Mississippi River levels continue to complicate barge movement, but a principal atmospheric scientist says the levels need to return to normal slowly. Eric Snodgrass is also the senior science fellow with Nutrien Ag Solutions. “The biggest news in the midsection of the country is the drought on the Mississippi...
His worst harvest in 40 years: Kansas farmer says drought stole most of his crops
Eastern Kansas farmer Keith Miller says he harvested the worst crops he ever raised in more than 40 years. “Soybeans were down in the 7-10 range. Milo was from the 20 to 50 (bushels per acre) range.”. Miller tells Brownfield the drought has persisted for more than a year and...
Wisconsin farmers take advantage of late warm weather
A western Wisconsin farmer is grateful Mother Nature has brought some late-season warm weather to help finish the corn. Shane Goplin has begun harvesting corn near Osseo. He tells Brownfield, “We’re hunting and pecking on where it’s dry enough, so we’re going to combine as long as we can and try and keep it under that 22% moisture to run through the dryer otherwise the dryer becomes so inefficient.”
Bumper specialty crop harvests offer opportunity
Irrigation has been critical for Michigan specialty crops this season as nearly 60 percent of the state has experienced some form of dryness. Molly Sears, Department of Agricultural, Food, and Resource Economics assistant professor at Michigan State University, tells Brownfield, “Yields, in general, are really high, it’s especially true in tree fruits.” “They had a cold, rainy winter but not a lot of freeze cycles and yields are astronomically higher than they were last year—apple production is up 68 percent,” she says.
An increase in reports of missing cattle likely caused by wildfires, grazing changes – not thefts
The Nebraska Brand Committee says recent wildfires and changes in grazing management could be causing an increase in reports of missing cattle. John Widdowson is the committee’s executive director. “We are seeing basically normal activity in these potential missing cattle. I can’t answer if they’re stolen or lost.”
More rail and trucks hauling grain to Gulf
Barge availability along the Mississippi River is limited, causing an uptick in trail and rail demand to move grain for export. National Grain and Feed Association CEO Mike Seyfert says the amount of rail carloads from St. Louis to the Mississippi Gulf in mid-October nearly doubled compared to one year ago. Freight rates are higher, too. “On October 18, it cost us $72.58 per ton for barge rates from St. Louis to the Gulf. Last year, it was $31.56 per ton.
Changes to seasonal CDL program will help Illinois ag retailers retain truckers
Illinois ag retailers and farmers will benefit from recent changes to Restricted Class B CDL program requirements. KJ Johnson, President of the Illinois Fertilizer and Chemical Association tells Brownfield this is the license many seasonal ag workers use. “As an ag retailer you must have a HAZMAT license to pull...
Mississippi river levels still low, concern U.S. soy
Soy Transportation Coalition Executive Director Mike Steenhoek says Mississippi River levels at Memphis, Tennessee continues to be a problem for barge movement. “You’re only as strong as your weakest link. You eventually have to pass through that constricted area. These challenges at one link in the supply chain has an impact on the entire system.” NOAA says the river is still nine feet below normal at Memphis. Recent rains in Missouri helped boost levels to above normal in St.
The Missouri Drive to Feed Kids kicks off
The Missouri Drive to Feed Kids has a goal to help provide 2.1 million meals for food insecure people in 2023. Missouri Farmers Care Executive Director Ashley McCarty says local farmers and ranchers can help. “The opportunities to participate involve generally supporting the drive and all of the efforts we have to bring together youth, Missouri agriculture leaders and partners.” This includes donating through Missouri 4-H, the Missouri Farm Bureau Young Farmers and Ranchers and at the Missouri State Fair.
More rain needed
Missouri got some much-needed rain. World Weather Incorporated Senior Ag Meteorologist Drew Lerner says most of the state received anywhere from one to three inches of rain this week. He tells Brownfield while the precipitation will help improve soil moisture and replenish water sources, more rain is needed to break the drought. “Missouri will miss the next wave of moisture. It will come out of parts of Kansas and move south, through Texas. The southeastern part of the U.S.
Input prices continue to be high
North-central South Dakota farmer Troy Hadrick says input costs have been one of his biggest challenges this fall. “It’s kind of scary just how much diesel has jumped here recently,” he said. “Maybe a month ago we had diesel around $4.59 at the pump. That has shot up to $5.29.”
Choose Iowa grants return for 2023 cycle
Farmers in Iowa can apply for grants that will help them increase market access and diversify their product offerings. Iowa Ag Secretary Mike Naig tells Brownfield more than $460,000 is available for farmers, businesses and non-profits. “The projects are capped at $25,000 each,” he said. “It’s a competitive process. We only want to fund the best projects that will have the greatest impact.”
Wisconsin FFA members achieve national recognition
Wisconsin’s most recent past president of FFA is a finalist for a national FFA officer position. Ben Styer from Menomonie made it to the final round at the National FFA convention in Indianapolis. National officer selections will take place over the weekend. Styer is also double-majoring in animal science...
