Attica Prison Massacre, took place September 9, 1971, in Attica, New York: RevisitedBLOCK WORK MEDIAAttica, NY
National Toy Hall of Fame names 12 finalistsB.R. ShenoyRochester, NY
The heaviest pumpkin ever grown in America has won an awardInna DinkinsWilliamsville, NY
That Time “The Phone Man” Repaired My Life and Career With Clear Communication And The Right ConnectionHerbie J PilatoRochester, NY
The Blue Barn 5th Annual CiderFest Is Coming October 7th-9thAlisha Starr
Motorcycle accident reported on West Main, Batavia
An accident involving a motorcycle is reported in the area of 3875 West Main Street Road, Batavia. The motorcyclist is reportedly down in the road. Town of Batavia Fire and Mercy EMS dispatched. UPDATE 1:51 p.m.: No collision, according to a deputy on scene. A motorcyclist tried to break quickly...
Fully involved vehicle fire reported on Thruway following collision with truck
A vehicle fire is reported following a collision between a tractor-trailer and a passenger car. Both occupants are out of the car. A chief approaching reports heavy black smoke. The Thruway is blocked.
Rollover accident, entrapment but minor injuries reported on Batavia Stafford Townline Road
A one-vehicle rollover accident is reported in the area of Batavia Stafford Townline Road, Batavia, near Fotch Road. There is entrapment, but injuries are believed to be minor. Town of Batavia and Mercy EMS dispatched. UPDATE 1:41 a.m.: Engine 20 can respond non-emergency. Engine 24 can return to quarters. One...
Looking for a Medicare plan? Vendor fairs available for Genesee County residents
Medicare Advantage, Drug plan Part D, Drug plan Part D + Medigap policy, only the Medigap policy. Confused by the options for Medicare during this open enrollment period? It runs through Dec. 7, and there is help for the thousands of people in Genesee County eligible to sign up, Genesee County Legislative Chairwoman Shelley Stein says.
'Giant basket raffle' this weekend in Batavia to benefit VFA's efforts
This month may be October, but there are many people looking forward to OctoFUR this weekend. It’s a Volunteers For Animals fundraiser (ahem, Furaiser), complete with oodles of baskets with a wide variety of items just waiting to be won. This event is set for 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at Pudgie’s Lawn and Garden, 3646 West Main St., Batavia.
WROTB's branch employees to receive 3.5 percent raise
Western Regional Off-Track Betting Corp. management and union employees at the public benefit company’s branch locations have agreed to a pay contract that will give the workers at 3.5 percent raise for 2022. The agreement was announced this morning at the WROTB board of directors meeting at Batavia Downs Gaming on Park Road. WROTB President/CEO Henry Wojtaszek said it is a three-year pact extending through 2023. The supervisory and non-supervisory branch employees will get the 3.5 percent retroactively back to the first of the year.
Students in Le Roy picking up STEAM with broad range of opportunities
Students at Le Roy Schools are getting broad exposure to STEAM skills and trades (science, technology, engineering, arts and math), STEAM teacher Luke Weaver told the Board of Education on Tuesday during a meeting. Rube Goldberg Machines, computer coding, food sciences, robotics and drones, and environmental sciences are all getting covered with one class or another, Weaver said.
Law and Order: Man accused of possessing 16 counterfeit C-Notes
Isaiah Lorenzo Poole, 22, of South Clinton Street, Albion, is charged with 16 counts of possession of a forged instrument and criminal contempt 2nd. Poole allegedly possessed 16 counterfeit $100 bills at 4:45 p.m., Oct. 23, at the Crosby's in Elba. He also is accused of violating an order of protection.
Christopher M. Robinson
It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Christopher Michael Robinson, formerly of Ramona, Calif., and most recently a resident of Darien Center, N.Y., after a brief but brave battle with cancer. Gail and Michael Robinson were living in Ramona, Calif., when they welcomed their firstborn child,...
DAR members celebrate the sacrifices of their ancestors during gathering in Stafford
Local educator Greg Kinal was a featured speaker about immigration for a gathering of the Daughters of the American Revolution Saturday at Red Osier Landmark Restaurant in Stafford. Kinal, who taught social studies at Pembroke High School for 52 years as well as teaching at GCC, shared how immigration shaped the nation. He drew from his own family history to illustrate the hardships, the foods, and the customs of immigrants.
Batavia ends a “hard finish to a fantastic season” vs. Aquinas
The Batavia Lady Devils soccer team ended its sectional run Tuesday evening in Brockport against Aquinas in a semi-final matchup with a 3-0 loss. Aquinas had 15 shots on goal, Batavia five. Julia Petry had 15 saves for Batavia. Aquinas had 3 corners, with goals scored twice by Emily Silverstein and one by Mya Kotsch. Batavia finishes the year 11-3-4.
Vincent “Vincenzo” DelPlato
Vincent “Vincenzo” DelPlato, 65, of Batavia passed away on Monday August 22, 2022 due to complications of diabetes. He was born on July 16, 1957 in Batavia to the late Daniel and Mary (Marcello) DelPlato. In addition to his parents, Vincent is predeceased by a sister; Christine DelPlato.
Helen Klinkbeil
LeRoy ~ Helen Z. Klinkbeil, 96, passed away peacefully on Sunday, October 23, 2022, in Rochester, NY, in the loving presence of her family. She was born on June 2, 1926, in Elba, NY to the late Stanley and Josephine Zielinski. Helen grew up on a farm as the 7...
Robert "Bob" L. Racine
Batavia - Robert (Bob) Louis Racine , 67 of Batavia passed away on Wednesday, October 19, 2022 at United Memorial Medical Center in Batavia, New York. Mr. Racine was born Monday, April 4th, 1955 in Buffalo, New York a son of the late Robert Racine and Florence (Kornichuck) Racine. He enjoyed his work as a paid volunteer for the Wyoming County SPCA.
Kyle Cummings grabs a six pack at Batavia Downs
Kyle Cummings has been on a bit of a tear recently at Batavia Downs but really put up some serious numbers on Wednesday night (Oct. 26) after he won six of the 10 races he drove on the card including natural hat tricks in races five, six and seven and races 11, 12 and 13.
BHS volleyball team raises $1,100 for Genesee Cancer Assistance
The Batavia High School volleyball team held their first "pink game" this season, raising $1,100 for Genesee Cancer Assistance. "We just wanted to do this because it's something that stays in Genesee County, and it's really good to just have the money stay here and benefit our community," said team captain Olivia Shell.
Daniel L. Mast
Daniel L. Mast, 95, of Blasdell, passed away Sunday, October 23, 2022, at the Buffalo VA Medical Center. Daniel was born in Plain City, Ohio on May 6, 1927, a son of the late Levi and Mary Miller Mast. He was an electrician by trade and a veteran of World War II. Daniel was the father of the late Debra Gangler, Douglas Mast and Marie Mast.
James Quartley
James Quartley, 57, of Barre, passed away on Friday, October 21st at Unity Hospital in Rochester. Jim was born in Batavia to the late John "Jack" Quartley and Helen Blood Quartley. He was a 1984 graduate of Batavia High School. Jim was a lifelong member of Godfrey's pond where he...
