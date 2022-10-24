Western Regional Off-Track Betting Corp. management and union employees at the public benefit company’s branch locations have agreed to a pay contract that will give the workers at 3.5 percent raise for 2022. The agreement was announced this morning at the WROTB board of directors meeting at Batavia Downs Gaming on Park Road. WROTB President/CEO Henry Wojtaszek said it is a three-year pact extending through 2023. The supervisory and non-supervisory branch employees will get the 3.5 percent retroactively back to the first of the year.

BATAVIA, NY ・ 20 HOURS AGO