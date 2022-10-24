ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'House of the Dragon' Season 1 Finale: Our Seven Biggest Lingering Questions

By Julia Teti
Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/Getty/HBO

Westeros is about to be set on fire. At least, that’s the general feeling fans of House of the Dragon were left with following Sunday night’s dramatic season finale . In many ways, Season 1 of HBO’s prequel series to its landmark fantasy drama Game of Thrones felt like a preamble for what’s to come. Save for the final three, each episode jolted fans forward in time to reveal significant moments that came to a head in the 10th and final episode. Now that the stage is set for the Dance of the Dragons—the war we’ve been waiting for—we’re left wondering what lies ahead for Houses Targaryen, Hightower, Velaryon, and the rest of Westeros.

Below, we landed on seven big questions that House of the Dragon has left us to ponder, as we wait for Season 2.

This article contains spoilers from the finale of House of the Dragon.

Who told Daemon about Lucerys’ death?

Luke’s shocking death in the final moments of the season finale likely serves to set in motion everything we’ll see in Season 2. His mother Queen Rhaenyra’s most valuable asset was maintaining her composure. But once she learns of her second son’s death—at the hands (and teeth) of her half-brother, Aemond Targaryen, and his dragon Vhagar—Rhaenyra unleashes the anger boiling inside of her, a reaction eclipsing any grief she’s experienced up until that moment.

Who delivers the tragic news to her? None other than her husband-uncle, Prince Daemon Targaryen . But as Daemon strides into his wife’s council to share the news, we can’t help but wonder how Daemon learned of his step-son's death, not to mention the harrowing circumstances of his demise. Did Aemond own up to what transpired in the skies over Storm’s End? And knowing how eager Daemon is to plunge the realm into war, dragon fire, and all that, we’re anxious to find out why Daemon knew about Luke’s death so quickly.

Who will pay for Luke’s death?

It goes without saying that Season 2 will bring some form of retribution for Luke’s death. But revenge takes many forms in Westeros. While it’s clear war is on King’s Landing’s doorstep, the way in which Rhaenyra will choose to avenge her son’s death is wholly another matter. Making matters worse, Luke’s death is painfully personal: The second son of Rhaenyra’s childhood friend took the life of Rhaenyra’s own second-born child. Just as her former best friend Queen Alicent sought payback when her Alicent’s son Aemond’s eye was taken out, I’m sure Rhaenyra will take a similarly personal approach to ensuring her son did not die in vain. An eye for an eye; a son for a son.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JD1Zu_0il8gp0k00
HBO

Is King’s Landing ready for battle?

King’s Landing better gear up for a fight come Season 2. Lord Corlys Velaryon already has a sound plan to cut King’s Landing off from the rest of Westeros. While the epic battle sequences Game of Thrones is known for were put to the side in favor of politicking in House of the Dragon ’s first season, the second season will undoubtedly see the realm put to the torch.

What we don’t know is how King Aegon II, Dowager Queen Alicent, and Otto Hightower, Hand of the King, will respond to Lord Velaryon’s attacks. Speaking of which, will Otto continue to pit Alicent, his daughter and Rhaenyra’s childhood friend, against one another to wage this war? We’ve seen before how far family members will go to maintain power, even if it means turning against each other—so we wouldn't be surprised if that type of manipulation will be a main tactic in Season 2.

Did Daemon get around to training that dragon?

“Dreams didn’t make us kings. Dragons did.” This is what Prince Daemon tells his niece-wife Queen Rhaenyra during their one-on-one confrontation in the season finale. Not long after making such an astute observation, we find Daemon in the caverns of Dragonstone singing a little ditty to, what else, an unclaimed dragon.

Who is this beast? HBO has since confirmed via Twitter this is Vermithor. A formidable creature, Vermithor was originally the mount of King Jaehaerys Targaryen. Taking the creature for her own could offer Rhaenyra even more legitimacy as Queen, which is something that Otto Hightower— the Hand to her late father King Viserys , father of her childhood friend Queen Alicent, grandfather to King Aegon II, and famed usurper—prods her about in the season finale. So who will ride Vermithor? Only time will tell.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gbyy6_0il8gp0k00
HBO

Will Rhaenyra tell anyone else about the Song of Ice and Fire?

Queen Rhaenyra’s legitimate claim to the Iron Throne doesn’t rest solely in having been publicly named her father’s true successor in front of the realm’s dignitaries. Her knowledge of the Song of Ice and Fire , the foreboding prophecy that unfolds in Game of Thrones , is the greatest responsibility she carries as sovereign. In the season finale, Rhaenyra comes so close to telling Prince Daemon about the prophecy, which her late father, King Viserys, entrusted her with.

That Rhaenyra both holds this secret and understands its significance is enough to encourage her to take back what’s rightfully hers. But should she fail to reclaim the throne in time, will she disclose the secret of the Song of Ice and Fire to anyone else? Or will knowledge of the prophecy end with her until it’s drudged back up more than 100 years later in Game of Thrones ?

Will we meet more families from the Seven Kingdoms?

Part of what made House of the Dragon work so well in its first season was the politicking that took place between the three main families: the Targaryens, the Hightowers, and the Velaryons. Throughout the season, however, we got glimpses of houses Baratheon, Arryn, Stark, and Lannister. Now that the Hightowers and Targaryens are assembling their allies and preparing for war, we have a feeling the scope of House of the Dragon will broaden past Dragonstone and King’s Landing. Whether it’s next season or in those to come, we’re bound for a journey to the North to visit the Starks and likely to see more significant characters enter the fray.

What’s up with the gemstone in Aemond’s eye?

I don’t know about you, but I have a qualm with that glittering blue stone that’s taken the place once held by Aemond’s left eyeball. It’s blue; it’s shiny; it’s giving White Walker. Perhaps I’m reading too much into Aemond’s choice of eye-socket jewelry. But to come from a family referred to by their house color, “the Greens,” wouldn’t Aemond have gone with an emerald? Every detail in the world of Westeros is up for scrutiny, and that gemstone is going to be on my mind until we fly back to Westeros for the second season.

