Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dallas real estate agent threatens client and is sacked when his texts go viralAsh JurbergDallas, TX
Mark Cuban Considered Running with Hillary Clinton as the Vice PresidentTom HandyDallas, TX
Man Who Killed Two Dallas Hospital Workers Was Allegedly There to See if The New Baby Was Hisjustpene50Dallas, TX
Texas cop under fire for using 'force' during a school fightVictorIrving, TX
2 Hospital Employees Killed in Dallas Methodist Hospital ShootingLarry Lease
Related
The Top 10 Things To Do This Weekend In Dallas & Collin County
This is it, folks! Halloween is here and Collin County is ready. Check all the Halloween-theme activities the community has put together and choose your own adventure. Come right in, because here’s the only list you need!. Hall-O-Ween Party & Killer Afterparty. When: October 29, 2022 | 7:00 p.m.
Dallas Observer
State Fair of Texas by the Numbers: Attendance Record Broken
The State Fair of Texas has been a Dallas community staple for more than 130 years. This year surpassed all others in attendance, with 2,547,289 fairgoers across the 24-day run. The record attendance sure put a smile on the face of Big Tex, who celebrated his 70th birthday this month...
Second Largest Skate Park In Texas Opened In Garland
The second-biggest skate park in Texas has officially opened. The Boneyard in Garland is ready to bring all levels of skaters together for all thrashing needs. Rick Oden Park recently welcomed a new kind of skate community with their addition of The Boneyard, a 46,000 square-foot park, which included integrated features that combine different styles such as street terrain, transition terrain and a beginner-friendly area. Skateboards, inline skates, scooters and bicycles will all be permitted in the park, with ample space for all to enjoy what the park has to offer.
Changes coming to Entrada project in Westlake
Entrada at Westlake was first approved in 2013, but the project has experienced delays and changes. (Cody Thorn/Community Impact) Nearly a decade after the Entrada at Westlake project was announced, new developer Michael Beaty, of Mooreland Construction, is working with the town to make it a reality. When it was...
idesignarch.com
Distinguished Suburban New Built Custom Dream Home in Dallas
Dallas, Texas – This exquisite 5-bedroom contemporary residence in Dallas has a very inviting architectural design. The luxury home by CJB Custom Homes features exterior Transitional Architecture. The 8′ custom glass front door opens to a 20′ entry foyer. The gorgeous clean lined kitchen features Ceasarstone countertops and full-slab...
Proposed renovations to Towne Lake Park announced in McKinney
Proposed renovation plans to McKinney's Towne Lake Park were presented at an Oct. 27 Community Development Corp. meeting. (Rendering courtesy city of McKinney) New proposed master plans for McKinney’s Towne Lake Park were announced as part of a presentation by Director of Parks Michael Kowski at an Oct. 27 McKinney Community Development Corp. meeting.
starlocalmedia.com
McKinney business updates: State of the city and more
The McKinney Chamber of Commerce’s State of the City event is scheduled for 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 3 at 2801 Orchid Drive. Speakers include Mayor George Fuller, City Manager Paul Grimes, Collin College President Dr. Neil Matkin and McKinney ISD Superintendent Dr. Rick McDaniel.
Who were Annette Flowers and Jacqueline Pokuaa? Friends and former coworkers remember Dallas hospital shooting victims
DALLAS — Olivia Delavega met Annette Flowers when she joined the nursing staff at Methodist Hospital in 2008. "She was a rule follower," Delavega said fondly of Flowers. "If there's anything that came down the pipe from administration, she was sure to be one of the ones that was going to follow it," she added.
North Texas schools closing on Election Day amid safety concerns
Many North Texas schools will be closed Nov. 8 as districts navigate their roles as polling sites and the attendant safety risks in the wake of school shootings and threats to poll workers. Why it matters: Campuses have been used as polling sites for years, but the influx of visitors...
cravedfw
The Ultimate DFW (and Beyond) Chicken Fried Steak List 2022
Today is a day of celebration and joy as we mark the official Texas Chicken Fried Steak Day. The day’s founder, Jeffrey Yarbrough, said on this auspicious occasion, “I am honored to have worked closely with restaurateurs Tom Perini and Ralph Sheffield to elevate this savory southern dish that reflects our state history. Besides my wife and kids as the loves of my life, creating the official Texas Chicken Fried Steak Day has been a dream come true and makes me so proud to be a Texan.”
amtrib.com
New church congregation created in Melissa
MELISSA, TX– The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced the creation of a new congregation in the Melissa, Texas area. Congregations of the Church are organized geographically, and members attend worship services near their home. Each member belongs to a ward or congregation depending on where they live.
starlocalmedia.com
Frisco ISD receives citizen feedback on proposed 2023-24 attendance zone changes
According to Frisco ISD school officials, the district has received 140 calls, email and comments as of Wednesday, Oct. 26, concerning the proposed attendance zone boundary changes for the 2023-24 school year. According to an updated release by the district, "The FISD administration is thankful for the feedback they have...
Thanks to Jane Seymour’s Urging, Forefront Living CEO Tim Mallad Makes a Big Discovery
It’s been a busy couple of months for Tim Mallad. First, as CEO of Forefront Living, Mallad is getting everything in place for his Dallas-based organization’s opening of its latest senior living community in Plano, The Outlook at Windhaven. And, in another realm, Mallad is in the middle...
$48M senior living development coming to west McKinney
The independent senior living facility will offer a variety of customizable add-ons and amenities for tenants. (Rendering courtesy Integrated Real Estate Group) A new senior living development, Watermere at McKinney, is set to begin construction early next year, said Andrew Chapin, vice president of development for Integrated Real Estate Group.
countylinemagazine.com
McKinney Welcomes Everyone Home for the Holidays
Main Street McKinney’s three-day festival begins November 26 and continues through the weekend Saturday and Sunday, November 27-28. The free festival offers family activities, food, and entertainment. Kids can visit Santa and have their pictures taken while adults can enjoy shopping at the Yuletide Market. The 14-block, 165 year...
dmagazine.com
DFW Healthcare Brief: Texas Health Plano Named to World’s Best Speciality Hospitals and A New Techstars Health Accelerator in Fort Worth
For the second year in a row, Newsweek has named Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano to its list of World’s Best Specialized Hospitals for 2023 for cardiac surgery. The award recognizes hospitals that specialize in cardiology, endocrinology, gastroenterology, oncology, neurology, orthopedics, pediatric & adolescent medicine, cardiac surgery, neurosurgery, pulmonology and urology. Newsweek and Statista Inc. surveyed more than 40,000 medical experts to gather data on potential honorees. Read the full list of Newsweek’s World’s Best Specialized Hospitals for 2023 here.
Meet Dottie, Blue Ribbon News Pet of the Week
ROCKWALL, TX (Oct. 24, 2022) Hi there, I’m Dottie! I am a sweet, loving, playful girl who loves to be hugged, cuddled, give kisses, chew on bones, and play with toys. I have been around other dogs (as you can see!) and have great fun running and playing with them! (I have not been around cats, so I don’t know if I would like them or not).
keranews.org
How Dallas actor Denise Lee is changing the scene for the better
She is busier than she’s ever been, playing roles that embody her character, her passions and a hard-won feeling of redemption. Explore more stories from Arts Access. Denise Lee learned long ago that, “If you don’t stand for something, you’re apt to fall for anything.” It has powered her work as an activist and as a heterosexual woman who has stood for decades with the LGBTQ community, which recently honored her with a major award.
Love This Home or Build Your Own in Preston Hollow, The Choice Is Yours
Preston Hollow is perhaps one of Dallas’s most coveted neighborhoods. Among this quaint and well-curated community, you’ll find the perfect mix of mid-century charm and modern amenities with some of the largest lots around town. With a central location, this area offers easy access to uptown living and Highland Park shopping. Also, it’s a straight shot to Dallas Love Field Airport and is just seconds away from Dallas North Tollway.
countylinemagazine.com
Visit Royalty At ShangriLlama in Royse City
ShangriLlama in Royse City is home to a castle and six royal llamas and offers experiences for curious visitors. Guests can participate in “Llama Llessons,” “Llama Walks,” “Virtual Llama Meetings,” and even weddings with llamas, if desired. ShangriLlama is the name of their ranch...
Comments / 0