Get Spooky With Skully’s Annual Halloween Costume BallThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State sweeps rivalry match over Michigan in front of sellout crowdThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: No. 2 Ohio State will need ‘A-game’ at No. 13 Penn State SaturdayThe LanternColumbus, OH
3 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Love Your Melon makes an appearance at TENSPACE and shares their heartfelt message and storyThe LanternColumbus, OH
WSYX ABC6
Westerville Central teacher, coach placed on leave as school investigates video
WESTERVILLE, Ohio (WSYX) — A teacher and coach at Westerville Central High School has been placed on administrative leave after a video circulated among students that raised concerns with the district. The district said Justin Christoff was placed on administrative leave Thursday afternoon. According to the district, school officials...
WSYX ABC6
Group pushes back on 2 school issues in one of Ohio's wealthiest districts
WORTHINGTON, Ohio (WSYX) — When Erin Sogal went to Worthington Kilbourne High School, the building was brand new. But now she’s campaigning for two school money issues to make major renovations to her alma mater and another school in the district. Some in the district, however, say this is not the time to be asking taxpayers for more money.
WSYX ABC6
Columbus teacher makes hijabs to match students' uniforms
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A Columbus City Schools teacher added her school's logo to hijabs for her students. Amanda Guglielmi, a second-grade teacher at Avalon Elementary School, said she first saw the idea in the news. Then, she bought a few hijabs and used her Cricut machine to add the school's logo to them, so they matched the students' uniforms.
WSYX ABC6
Boys & Girls Club of Central Ohio stepping in to help teens succeed with support program
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Boys & Girls Club of Central Ohio is launching a new program aimed at helping teens graduate by offering personal coaches and academic support. The effort comes as Central Ohio is seeing more teens less engaged with learning inside the classroom. Germaine McAlpine is...
WSYX ABC6
Community group helping people pursue a new career path after age 50
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A long-time Columbus community agency says it's busier than ever connecting people aged 50 and over with prospective employers. "At the beginning of the year, our clients were like one or two a month," Executive Director with MatureWorks, Edna Mae Berkey, said. "Now we are up to 20-25 a month, and we are seeing a lot of people getting hired."
WSYX ABC6
Columbus Post Office hosting weekly job fairs in November
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Post Office is gearing up for the holidays and looking to fill immediate openings for mail carriers. Job fairs will be held every Tuesday in November from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the post office located at 2323 Citygate Drive in Columbus.
WSYX ABC6
City of Columbus hosts first-ever pumpkin drop-off event to encourage composting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — For the first time ever the city of Columbus is hosting a pumpkin drop-off event to encourage composting. The drop-off will run through the whole month of November. Every Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Division of Refuse Collection. The event will not be held on Veterans Day and Thanksgiving Day.
WSYX ABC6
Ohio State kicks off annual Blood Battle against Michigan
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The 41st annual Blood Battle between Ohio State and "That Team Up North" kicks off Wednesday morning. This annual competition is a chance to save lives and beat the Wolverines off the field. All blood donated benefits patients at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical...
WSYX ABC6
'Just one clip,' Gahanna Lincoln students collect paper clips, honoring Holocaust victims
A class project at Gahanna Lincoln High School is teaching students the deadly power of prejudice. Students in a World War II class have a goal of collecting 6 million paper clips, representing the victims who died during the Holocaust. Students in the class said the project has also reminded them of the social injustice and inequality struggles people continue to face.
WSYX ABC6
Columbus City Council to host talks with small businesses on possible flavored tobacco ban
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — After a large crowd turned out for a town hall discussion on a potential ban on flavored tobacco, including many who were turned away, Columbus City Council said it plans to have more talks with small businesses. Photos shared on social media Tuesday shows a...
WSYX ABC6
Ohio State releases football schedule for 2023 season
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio State Athletics has released the 2023 football schedule for the Buckeyes. The team will play an even split of six home games and six away games. Ohio State will open the season on Sept. 2 with a Big Ten game at Indiana. 2023 Ohio...
WSYX ABC6
Child rushed to hospital following bad accident in southeast Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Officials are on the scene of a bad accident in southeast Columbus Thursday morning. The accident happened at Noe Bixby Road and East Livingston Avenue just before 6 a.m. A child was taken to Nationwide Children's Hospital in life-threatening condition, police said. Noe Bixby Road...
WSYX ABC6
The Climb: Ohio State releases hype trailer for Saturday's matchup at Penn State
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes will hit the road for just the second time this season Saturday when they head to Happy Valley to take on the No. 13 Penn State Nittany Lions. The Buckeyes released their hype video for the game Thursday night...
WSYX ABC6
Funeral held for retired Columbus firefighter killed in plane crash
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A Central Ohio community mourned a lifesaver Tuesday who lost his life in a plane crash in Marietta last week. A funeral was held at Grove City Church for 49-year-old Tim Gifford, a retired Columbus firefighter. His 25-year firefighting career spanned Rickenbacker Air National Guard...
WSYX ABC6
6th annual Salute to Service event to honor armed forces, raise funds to support USO
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The sixth-annual Salute to Service celebration event will honor the service of the nation's armed forces and celebrate the 81-year legacy of the USO. The 1940s-themed event will be held on Veteran's Day at the historic Valley Dale Ballroom. Tickets and sponsorship opportunities are still...
WSYX ABC6
Columbus police officer who saved man from drowning to be honored at The Game
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A Columbus police officer who jumped into action and rescued a man who fell into an icy pond in February will be honored at the Ohio State-Michigan game. The Columbus Division of Police said Officer Stephen Asch was diagnosed with Lou Gehrig's Disease on Feb....
WSYX ABC6
Powerball jackpot jumps to $700M for Wednesday's drawing; 5th largest in game history
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Powerball jackpot continues to climb after no one matched the six winning numbers in Monday night's drawing. Ahead of Wednesday's drawing, the estimated jackpot has climbed to $700 million, with a $335.7 million cash value. The $700 million jackpot is the fifth-largest in Powerball...
WSYX ABC6
Suspect charged in north Columbus stabbing
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A suspect in a north Columbus stabbing that left a man in critical condition is in custody. Columbus police said Najah Ahmed Mohamed, 34, turned himself into Clinton Township police Wednesday afternoon. He is charged with felonious assault in connection with the stabbing that took...
WSYX ABC6
Death of Donovan Lewis ruled a homicide
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — An autopsy report confirmed that a gunshot wound to the abdomen killed Donovan Lewis in August. The unarmed 20-year-old was shot and killed by officer Ricky Anderson as officers served a warrant for his arrest at a west Columbus apartment. Lewis was unarmed and in...
WSYX ABC6
2 people injured in crash on I-270 in east Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police said two people were taken to the hospital after a crash Wednesday night on I-270. Police said the crash happened around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday on I-270 between East Livingston Avenue and East Main Street. One person was taken to Mt. Carmel East in...
