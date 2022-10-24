ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henry County Daily Herald

Georgia sheriff found guilty of violating the civil rights of detainees, court documents show

The sheriff of a suburban Atlanta county was found guilty Wednesday of six federal counts of violating the civil rights of incarcerated people, court documents show. Suspended Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill was found guilty on six of the seven counts against him related to incidents where he ordered detainees be strapped into a restraint chair "and left there for hours," according to a 2021 indictment, which also claimed there were four separate incidents in 2020.
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
Henry County Daily Herald

Henry County hosting paint recycling event

McDONOUGH — Henry County and Atlanta Paint Disposal are teaming up to give residents the chance to dispose and recycle paint and cans for a fee. The recycling event will be held on Nov. 5 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the T.J. Harper Event Center, 99 Lake Dow Road in McDonough.
HENRY COUNTY, GA
Henry County Daily Herald

Henry County Schools names Teacher of the Year

McDONOUGH — Henry County Schools has named Amanda Malette the district’s 2022 Teacher of the Year. Malette was one of six finalists recognized during the celebration hosted at the McDonough Performing Arts Center. She will go on the represent HCS in the statewide Teacher of the Year competition.
HENRY COUNTY, GA
Henry County Daily Herald

Early voting brings thousands of Henry County residents to polls during kickoff week

Early voting in Henry County brought thousands of residents to the polls last week. The Henry County Elections and Registration Board reported a healthy turnout on its first day of early voting in the county. There were 3,412 residents who showed up to cast in their ballots on Monday, Oct. 17, the first day of the early voting period.
Henry County Daily Herald

Stockbridge Council gives head nods for online platform to track crime, and create police advisory board

STOCKBRIDGE — Mayor Anthony Ford is impressed with recent efforts by the Stockbridge Police Department to establish an online platform that will help citizens track crime in their areas. During a recent City Council meeting Chief Frank Trammer, with the Stockbridge Police Department, introduced council members to its Citizens...
STOCKBRIDGE, GA
Henry County Daily Herald

Stockbridge Council fails to reach agreement regarding its amphitheater rental policy

STOCKBRIDGE — The Stockbridge City Council tabled yet another attempt to amend its rental policy for its open-air venue used for entertainment and performances. During its Tuesday work session, Stockbridge council members voiced their concerns about the current rental policy for its amphitheater. The issue derives from an amendment to create a non-compete clause for private events and concerts and to provide for revenue sharing from for-profit events.
STOCKBRIDGE, GA

