KTLO
Two injured in Ozark County accident Tuesday
Two eastern Missouri residents were injured in a single-vehicle accident Tuesday morning in Ozark County. Twenty-nine-year-old Dalton West and 31-year-old Shannon Ross, both of Ironton, were taken to Ozarks Healthcare in West Plains for treatment of what were termed moderate injuries. The Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report says the...
KYTV
Oregon County, Mo., man dies in Wednesday morning crash
OREGON COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - A man from Oregon County died after a single-vehicle crash Wednesday morning. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash happened at 1:30 a.m. on State Highway 142, four miles east of Thayer. Investigators say 24-year-old Robert Widding was driving east on State Highway...
KTLO
Carolyn Wright, 75, Mountain Home (Kirby)
Carolyn Mae Wright of Mountain Home, Arkansas, passed away October 24, 2022, in Mountain Home, Arkansas at the age of 75. She was born December 3, 1946, in East Liverpool, Ohio, the daughter of John and Jane Van Dyke Kwasnik. She graduated from East Liverpool High School in 1965. She married Allen on February 14, 1981, in East Liverpool, Ohio. Carolyn lived in Mountain Home since moving from Ohio in 1993. She was a member of the Hovel-Barnett V.F.W. Auxiliary. She enjoyed playing Bingo and crafting.
KTLO
9 business licenses issued in September in Mountain Home
The City of Mountain Home issued nine business licenses in September. Shelley Tomlinson for Shelly Beth’s Fried Pies, a food truck;. Jessie and Debbie Spangenberg for Pawn Planet, a pawn shop, located at 236 North Church Street;. Quoc Pham for H and Q Studio, a beauty salon, located at...
KFVS12
Doniphan man killed in early morning crash
OREGON COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A Doniphan man was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Oregon County, Missouri. The crash happened at 1:30 a.m. on Wednesday, October 26 on Highway 142, about four miles east of Thayer. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Robert D. Widding was traveling east...
KYTV
Investigators say driver clocked going 163 miles per hour in Howell County
WILLOW SPRINGS, Mo. (KY3) - A Georgia driver faces charges after an officer clocked him going 163 miles per hour in Howell County. Prosecutors charged Efrem Slavik, 21, with resisting arrest, exceeding the posted speed limit, and failure to drive within the highway’s right lane with two or more lanes in the same direction.
houstonherald.com
UPDATED: Wright County accident claims Birch Tree resident; one charged
A Birch Tree man was killed Monday afternoon in an accident in Wright County, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. Cpl. Travis Brown said a northbound 2019 Ford F-350 driven by Dalton J. Sole Parnosky, 25, of Buffalo, crossed the center of the Highway 5 and struck a southbound 1990 Ford F-250 operated by Norvil B. Lakey, 84, of Birth Tree. Lakey was pronounced dead by the Wright County coroner. Next of kin has been notified.
KTLO
Boil water order issued for Fish & Fiddle Resort
A boil water order has been issued for the Fish & Fiddle Resort on Lake Norfork east of Mountain Home. The Arkansas Department of Health issued the boil water order Wednesday morning due to inadequate disinfectant levels. All affected customers are advised the water may be unsafe for human consumption,...
Kait 8
Local funeral home back open after ‘devastating’ fire
SALEM, Ark. (KAIT) - A North Arkansas business is back open after a fire more than a year ago. Barker Funeral Home in Salem is back to serving customers fully after a fire took away their facility in July 2021. Owner and operators Steve and Kim Barker say the decision...
Kait 8
City leaders in Mountain Home, Ark., pass ordinance allowing short-term rentals
MOUNTAIN HOME, Ark. (KY3) - The Mountain Home City Council approved an ordinance allowing short-term rentals within the city limits. Short-term rental properties must meet state, county, and city regulations. This mainly includes obtaining a business license annually at the cost of $50, passing an inspection by city code enforcer to meet safety requirements, and being subject to a 2% tourism tax familiar with local hotels.
KTLO
City, county continue to see positive sales tax trends in October
The positive trends have continued in October for Baxter County and the City of Mountain Home’s sales tax revenue. According to Alma Clark, the City of Mountain Home’s Director of Finance and Treasury, the city collected a total of $557,166 in sales tax revenue which is an increase of 9% from this time last year. Year-to-date, the city has seen a total increase of $401,404 which is an increase of 8%.
Man dead after head-on truck collision with allegedly drunk driver in Wright County
MANSFIELD, Mo. — A man was killed after he was struck in a head-on collision near Mansfield, Wright County. Norvil B. Lakey, 84, of Birch Tree was driving a 1990 Ford F-250 on Missouri Highway 5 about two miles south of Mansfield. According to a crash report, a Missouri State Highway Patrol trooper investigated a […]
KTLO
Springfield man injured after vehicle hits deer in Ozark County
A Springfield man was seriously injured when he was ejected from his vehicle after hit a deer Sunday morning in Ozark County. Fifty-one-year-old Carl Frost was transported by ambulance to Baxter Health. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Frost was traveling on Missouri Highway 5. He was nearly two...
houstonherald.com
Mountain Grove man arrested on felony charge
A Mountain Grove man was arrested Tuesday night on a felony charge, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. Christopher S. Bell, 48, is charged with third-degree assault. He was taken to the Wright County Jail, the patrol said.
KYTV
Driver killed in a head-on crash near Mansfield, Mo.
NEAR MANSFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that Norvil Lakey, 84, of Birch Tree was killed in a head-on crash Monday afternoon. Troopers say the driver of a pickup crossed the centerline of Highway 5 and hit Lakey’s pickup. The crash happened two miles south of Mansfield.
Man killed in single-car crash in Oregon Co.
OREGON COUNTY, Mo. — A man was killed in Oregon County after he was ejected from his vehicle near Thayer in Oregon County. Robert D. Widding, 24, of Doniphan was driving a 2007 Chevrolet Malibu on Missouri Highway 142 about four miles east of Thayer. Around 1:30 a.m. this morning, Oct. 26, Missouri State Highway […]
KTLO
Rain helps ease wildfire danger
The rain that fell Monday night and Tuesday has helped ease the wildfire danger in the area. A total of 3.77 inches of rain was recorded at the KTLO, Classic Hits and The Boot studios, the official reporting station in Mountain Home for the National Weather Service. The entire state...
KTLO
Thursday football schedule includes season finale for MH junior high teams
Thursday’s football schedule includes two of Mountain Home’s junior high teams finishing their season by welcoming West Memphis Wonder to Bomber Stadium. The eighth grade game kicks off at 5 followed by the freshman contest. In other junior high football, Yellville-Summit hosts Newport, Salem travels to Perryville, Melbourne...
cardinalnews.org
Old Valleydale plant in Salem to be turned into 300-unit apartment complex
The City of Salem announced Tuesday a $50 million venture to transform the old Valleydale Meat Packing and Processing plant – shuttered since 2006 – into more than 300 upscale apartments with a variety of resort-style amenities. Calling it the most transformative economic development project in Salem’s recent...
howellcountynews.com
Police Zero in on Bus Barn Suspect
The Mountain View Police Department has located the owner of the trucking company whose vehicle caused the fire that burned the R-III School District's bus barn to the ground Thursday morning. As of press time, the individual driver has not been identified, but the company did confirm their truck was in Mountain View on the date and time of the fire, said Police Chief Jamie Perkins.
