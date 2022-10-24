ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newsmax Won’t Punish Eric Bolling for Lara Logan’s QAnon Rant

By Justin Baragona, Diana Falzone
 3 days ago
Photo Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast/Getty

Newsmax has further distanced itself from Lara Logan after banning her from its airwaves last week when she went full QAnon and invoked blood libel.

However, there will be no repercussions for Eric Bolling, the host who brought her on for the unhinged segment, Confider has learned.

Asked whether Bolling or the network plans to address the ordeal on-air, a flack said Newsmax’s statement condemning Logan’s “reprehensible statements” will suffice, before emphasizing that the network is actually “not ‘cutting ties’ with [her] because we have no ties to her and have never had ties with her.”

Furthermore, the spokesman claimed, “Newsmax never had a relationship with her at all,” instead pointing out that she was a frequent presence on rival Fox News (which also ditched Logan last year after she compared Dr. Anthony Fauci to a Nazi doctor).

While Newsmax execs were clearly upset over Logan’s comments, insiders fully believe Bolling is not in any trouble for airing them in his pre-taped interview—in which he himself pushed the racist “Great Replacement” theory and touted Logan as a “good friend of the show” and “investigative journalist extraordinaire.”

In the end, this appears to be yet another example of right-wing cable news outlets kicking unpaid commentators to the curb for on-air extremism while tolerating or encouraging similar commentary from their paid talent.

Bolling declined to comment when reached. And Logan, who had been a guest on Bolling’s show three times in the past month, did not respond to repeated requests for comment.

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here

Related
TheDailyBeast

Lara Logan Finally Found Out Where Newsmax Draws the Line

Things have gotten a lot crazier over the past few years for award-winning former CBS News war correspondent Lara Logan.Now reinvented as a far-right commentator, she was most recently kicked off Newsmax after appearing on Eric Bolling’s primetime program and launching into a QAnon-themed rant on air, claiming world leaders drank children’s blood and made people eat insects, among other notable wild conspiracies.Newsmax subsequently told The Daily Beast that it will not be bringing her back on the air. She had already been kicked to the curb by Fox News for comparing Dr. Anthony Fauci to a Nazi war criminal.Now,...
ARIZONA STATE
RadarOnline

Fox News Host Geraldo Rivera Faces Extreme Backlash After Saying George Floyd Was 'Most Important Failure Of The Democratic Party'

Fox News host Geraldo Rivera came under fire this week after he blamed George Floyd’s murder for the subsequent failures of the Democratic Party, RadarOnline.com has learned.Rivera’s surprising comments came earlier this week as he appeared as co-host for the conservative news network’s 5 PM program The Five.“I think the most important person in the failure of the Democratic Party is George Floyd,” the 79-year-old journalist and commentator said. “I think that once he was murdered the country went crazy with defund the police and everything else.”“So the Democrats led the charge,” he added. “Very, very unrealistic.”Although Rivera’s fellow Fox...
TheDailyBeast

Fox News Airs Poll, Anchor Immediately Scolds Colleague for Citing It

Literally minutes after Fox News highlighted a recent CNN poll showing GOP Pennsylvania Senate candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz trailing six points on Tuesday, anchor Harris Faulkner chastised Fox News commentator Leslie Marshall for daring to cite it during an on-air discussion.At the top of Tuesday’s broadcast of Fox News midday chatfest Outnumbered, co-host (and former Trump press secretary) Kayleigh McEnany noted that the “Pennsylvania Senate matchup is in the spotlight” as Oz and Democratic Senate hopeful John Fetterman are set to face off in their only scheduled debate.“It is a race that could determine which party controls the Senate. Polls...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Newsweek

Trump Will Comply With Jan. 6 Subpoena as He Has 'Nothing To Hide': Lawyer

A lawyer for Donald Trump has said the former president is prepared to testify to the January 6 House Select Committee as he has "nothing to hide." Attorney Alina Habba told Newsmax's Eric Bolling that the former president, who is accused of inciting the violence at the Capitol in his attempts to overturn the 2020 election results, will not go down the same route as his former White House adviser, Steve Bannon, after he was subpoenaed by the January 6 panel.
WASHINGTON STATE
TheDailyBeast

Ex-Bush, Obama Staffers Let Loose on CNN: ‘Do You Have a Single Friend?’

A discussion Wednesday on CNN about the influence of Latino voters in the upcoming midterms got personal between members of two presidential administrations. Jim Messina, who served as White House deputy chief of staff in the Obama administration, accused Scott Jennings, a former special assistant to George W. Bush, of delivering “talking points” after he said there was a “clear movement” of Latinos supporting Republican candidates in many states. After a brief back and forth, Jennings said he felt like Messina’s ears were clogged, which prompted Messina to claim that Jennings couldn’t shift away from talking points handed out by the Republican National Committee. “I tell you what, man,” an aggravated Jennings shot back. “Do you have a single friend? You are an absolute jerk.” “I’m sorry. I don’t come on here and read talking points,” Jennings continued. “I don’t even know you, and you come out here and insult me.”Read more at The Daily Beast.
TheDailyBeast

How Tucker Carlson Is Making the MAGA World Turn on Each Other

There’s GOP infighting among Trumpy Republicans over future House leadership positions—and Fox News host Tucker Carlson just made it a whole lot worse. What is going on? The New Abnormal podcast host Andy Levy and Daily Beast politics editor and guest host Matt Fuller try to figure it out on the latest episode.Fuller sets the scene: If Republicans take back the House, “the assumption is Kevin McCarthy would rise to speaker, current GOP Whip Steve Scalise would rise to majority leader, and then there’s sort of this race for the No. 3 spot.”Subscribe to The New Abnormal on Apple Podcasts,...
TheDailyBeast

Liberals Didn’t Do John Fetterman Any Favors

John Fetterman’s campaign might be the first in history to unleash an October surprise on themselves. There’s a reason opponents wait until right before Election Day to drop opposition research: It’s devastating. This week, we were treated to a clinic on why it’s better to get bad...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
A smart, speedy take on the news from around the world.

