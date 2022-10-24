Newsmax Won’t Punish Eric Bolling for Lara Logan’s QAnon Rant

Photo Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast/Getty

Newsmax has further distanced itself from Lara Logan after banning her from its airwaves last week when she went full QAnon and invoked blood libel.

However, there will be no repercussions for Eric Bolling, the host who brought her on for the unhinged segment, Confider has learned.

Asked whether Bolling or the network plans to address the ordeal on-air, a flack said Newsmax’s statement condemning Logan’s “reprehensible statements” will suffice, before emphasizing that the network is actually “not ‘cutting ties’ with [her] because we have no ties to her and have never had ties with her.”

Furthermore, the spokesman claimed, “Newsmax never had a relationship with her at all,” instead pointing out that she was a frequent presence on rival Fox News (which also ditched Logan last year after she compared Dr. Anthony Fauci to a Nazi doctor).

While Newsmax execs were clearly upset over Logan’s comments, insiders fully believe Bolling is not in any trouble for airing them in his pre-taped interview—in which he himself pushed the racist “Great Replacement” theory and touted Logan as a “good friend of the show” and “investigative journalist extraordinaire.”

In the end, this appears to be yet another example of right-wing cable news outlets kicking unpaid commentators to the curb for on-air extremism while tolerating or encouraging similar commentary from their paid talent.

Bolling declined to comment when reached. And Logan, who had been a guest on Bolling’s show three times in the past month, did not respond to repeated requests for comment.

