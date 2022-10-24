ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Related
KTSM

El Paso CBP officers seize pounds of multiple narcotics

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – CBP officers working at El Paso area ports intercepted 31 pounds of methamphetamine and 41 pounds of cocaine over the weekend. On Oct. 21, CBP officers working at the Paso Del Norte border intercepted a combined 41 pounds of cocaine on two separate unrelated incidents. The first interception occurred shortly […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

El Paso man accused in 2017 murder will remain in jail

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Moises Galvan who was accused of killing a 22-year-old man and injuring another outside of an East El Paso bar will remain in jail. The case against Moises Galvan has been ongoing for more than five years, and today a judge dismissed an appeal from the defendant’s new attorney to […]
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

East El Paso home scene of federal investigation

EL PASO, Texas -- A home in east El Paso is the scene of a federal investigation. FBI agents executed a search warrant Wednesday morning at a home at the intersection of Tender Foot Court and Morgan Marie street. Several FBI agents surrounded the home. An eyewitness told ABC-7 they...
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

Discarded fetus found in lower valley; police search for mother

EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso police are attempting to locate a mother, after the discovery of a discarded fetus in the lower valley. The discovery happened on Sept. 25 on the 9100 block of Cuernavaca. Anyone with information is asked to call Crimes Against Persons at (915) 212-4040 or...
EL PASO, TX
KRQE News 13

Once again, U.S. Customs seize bologna, followed by cheese capture

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Drugs, guns, illegal animals – these are what most people probably think of when they hear the words “U.S. Customs seizure.” But on the morning of October 27, El Paso border protection officers captured nearly 500 pounds of bologna, and it’s not the first time. Bologna seizures actually aren’t that rare. […]
EL PASO, TX
Border Report

El Pasoan charged on January 6 Capitol insurrection

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A man from El Paso, Texas has been arrested on felony and misdemeanor charges, including assaulting a law enforcement officer, for his actions during the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, according to the FBI. David Rene Arredondo, 47, of El Paso, is charged in a criminal […]
EL PASO, TX
El Paso News

El Paso police warn parents that other states are seeing candy tampered with drugs

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Police Department is spreading awareness about the possibility of drugs being packaged into candy, as reported in other states. EPPD said in a press release they have not received reports of a threat in our area, but “have received reports from credible sources that indicate in other states, drugs are being packaged.
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Police respond to shots fired call off Dyer St.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Police Dept. is investigating an incident in Northeast El Paso after receiving a “shots fired” call early Thursday morning. Dispatchers have confirmed to KTSM they received that call around 5:52 Thursday morning regarding an incident that occurred near the 8200 block of Dyer St. So far there […]
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

El Paso man remains hospitalized after suffering a throat-slashing attack by stranger in Louisville

EL PASO, Texas -- An El Paso man remains in the hospital after suffering a random attack when a stranger slashed his throat in Louisville, Kentucky October 24. Oscar Sanchez is a facilities manager at the University of Texas at El Paso. He was attending a conference in Louisville, Kentucky, in his role as facilities The post El Paso man remains hospitalized after suffering a throat-slashing attack by stranger in Louisville appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

IBEC awards grant to rehab 9 miles of Rio Grande levee

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Thanks to a multi-million dollar grant from the United States Section of the International Boundary and Water Commission, United States and Mexico (USIBWC) awarded a contract to rehabilitate 9 miles of its Rio Grande flood control levees in Doña Ana County, New Mexico and El Paso County, Texas. IBWC officials […]
EL PASO COUNTY, TX
KOAT 7

“Using a fake name to trash cops"; Gabe Vasquez attack ad fact check

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The race for our state's southernmost congressional district is heating up on the airways, with one attack ad piquing interest for voters. El Paso ABC-affiliate KVIA was covering a Black Lives Matter rally and there they interviewed then-city councilor, Gabe Vasquez, who was in attendance. “We...
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Armed teen burglarizes bakery in the Upper Valley

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A 17-year-old male was arrested early Sunday morning after witnesses reported a burglary of a business at the 8000 block of Mesa St. Officers responded to the reported burglary of business at the Arcoiris Bakery and found the front glass door broken and the cash register damaged. TAC officers investigating […]
EL PASO COUNTY, TX

