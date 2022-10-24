Read full article on original website
El Paso is in the Red for $2 Million From Supporting the Migrant CrisisTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Domestic Violence: Jealous woman who murdered fiancé extradited to Tennessee after fleeing the country for three yearsJenifer KnightonNashville, TN
El Paso May Sue Former President Trump On a Debt He Owes The CityTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Mayor Adams Said There Won't Be Any More Buses From Texas Carrying MigrantsTom HandyEl Paso, TX
The Number of Migrants Crossing the Texas Border is DecreasingTom HandyEl Paso, TX
KVIA
El Paso man arrested in connection to a Jan. 6 Capitol breach; appears in court
UPDATE: The El Paso man who was arrested for his alleged involved in the Jan. 6 attack appeared in court Thursday afternoon via Zoom. Judge Leon Schydlower said the government doesn't want to keep Arredondo in custody. He set it at 10% for a $10,000 bond. Arredondo must report to...
El Paso CBP officers seize pounds of multiple narcotics
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – CBP officers working at El Paso area ports intercepted 31 pounds of methamphetamine and 41 pounds of cocaine over the weekend. On Oct. 21, CBP officers working at the Paso Del Norte border intercepted a combined 41 pounds of cocaine on two separate unrelated incidents. The first interception occurred shortly […]
El Paso man accused in 2017 murder will remain in jail
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Moises Galvan who was accused of killing a 22-year-old man and injuring another outside of an East El Paso bar will remain in jail. The case against Moises Galvan has been ongoing for more than five years, and today a judge dismissed an appeal from the defendant’s new attorney to […]
Barrio Azteca gunmen sentenced to life in notorious 2010 Consulate murders
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Barrio Azteca gunmen directly responsible for the March 2010 murders in Juarez, Mexico of a U.S. Consulate employee, her husband, and the husband of another U.S. Consulate employee were sentenced to life in prison Monday, Oct. 24. “The gunmen who viciously shot and killed Leslie Enriquez, Arthur Redelfs, and […]
KVIA
East El Paso home scene of federal investigation
EL PASO, Texas -- A home in east El Paso is the scene of a federal investigation. FBI agents executed a search warrant Wednesday morning at a home at the intersection of Tender Foot Court and Morgan Marie street. Several FBI agents surrounded the home. An eyewitness told ABC-7 they...
KVIA
Discarded fetus found in lower valley; police search for mother
EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso police are attempting to locate a mother, after the discovery of a discarded fetus in the lower valley. The discovery happened on Sept. 25 on the 9100 block of Cuernavaca. Anyone with information is asked to call Crimes Against Persons at (915) 212-4040 or...
Once again, U.S. Customs seize bologna, followed by cheese capture
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Drugs, guns, illegal animals – these are what most people probably think of when they hear the words “U.S. Customs seizure.” But on the morning of October 27, El Paso border protection officers captured nearly 500 pounds of bologna, and it’s not the first time. Bologna seizures actually aren’t that rare. […]
El Pasoan charged on January 6 Capitol insurrection
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A man from El Paso, Texas has been arrested on felony and misdemeanor charges, including assaulting a law enforcement officer, for his actions during the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, according to the FBI. David Rene Arredondo, 47, of El Paso, is charged in a criminal […]
El Paso News
El Paso police warn parents that other states are seeing candy tampered with drugs
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Police Department is spreading awareness about the possibility of drugs being packaged into candy, as reported in other states. EPPD said in a press release they have not received reports of a threat in our area, but “have received reports from credible sources that indicate in other states, drugs are being packaged.
Discarded fetus found in east El Paso; mother wanted
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A discarded human fetus was discovered at a residential area on Eastside El Paso, according to an El Paso Police department report. The discovery was made at the 9100 block of Cuernavaca and Crimes Against Persons detectives are attempting to identify the mother. Anyone with information can call CAP at […]
KSAT 12
BCSO recruits potential deputies from miles away to address jailer shortage
SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office faces a shortage of detention officers, so officials are considering other options to fill the ranks, including traveling across the state to recruit new deputies. BCSO announced on social media that it would hold a recruiting and career event in...
Teen allegedly behind spree of burglaries was let out on a PR bond earlier this year
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Seventeen-year-old Jacob Perez is behind bars after a string of burglaries in West El Paso. Perez allegedly went on burglary sprees on Oct. 14, 17 and 23 in West El Paso, all within a few miles from his home. Prior to these incidents, Perez was arrested in July for 15 […]
Police respond to shots fired call off Dyer St.
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Police Dept. is investigating an incident in Northeast El Paso after receiving a “shots fired” call early Thursday morning. Dispatchers have confirmed to KTSM they received that call around 5:52 Thursday morning regarding an incident that occurred near the 8200 block of Dyer St. So far there […]
El Paso man remains hospitalized after suffering a throat-slashing attack by stranger in Louisville
EL PASO, Texas -- An El Paso man remains in the hospital after suffering a random attack when a stranger slashed his throat in Louisville, Kentucky October 24. Oscar Sanchez is a facilities manager at the University of Texas at El Paso. He was attending a conference in Louisville, Kentucky, in his role as facilities The post El Paso man remains hospitalized after suffering a throat-slashing attack by stranger in Louisville appeared first on KVIA.
cbs4local.com
Some weary about putting family in assisted living centers after Lower Valley homicide
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Police continue to investigate a possible homicide that happened Monday night at the Loving Care Assisted Living in El Paso's in the Lower Valley. Police have not identified the victim or suspect, but officials confirmed that an altercation broke out between an 88-year-old man...
IBEC awards grant to rehab 9 miles of Rio Grande levee
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Thanks to a multi-million dollar grant from the United States Section of the International Boundary and Water Commission, United States and Mexico (USIBWC) awarded a contract to rehabilitate 9 miles of its Rio Grande flood control levees in Doña Ana County, New Mexico and El Paso County, Texas. IBWC officials […]
KOAT 7
“Using a fake name to trash cops"; Gabe Vasquez attack ad fact check
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The race for our state's southernmost congressional district is heating up on the airways, with one attack ad piquing interest for voters. El Paso ABC-affiliate KVIA was covering a Black Lives Matter rally and there they interviewed then-city councilor, Gabe Vasquez, who was in attendance. “We...
KVIA
Man suffers catches fire after being hit with stun gun in South Central El Paso
EL PASO, Texas -- A man in his 30s suffered burns after El Paso Police used a stun gun on him. The incident happened around 3:23 p.m. Wednesday at 901 S Campbell St. in the Segundo Barrio. That's near Armijo Park. According to police, the man was resisting arrest. It...
KFOX 14
El Paso lawmakers accuse group of sending 'hate mail' to El Paso voters
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso lawmakers spoke out against a controversial political flyer that went out to El Paso voters over the weekend. The political flyers were mailed out to several El Paso households by a group called American First Legal Foundation. In the campaign ad, the...
Armed teen burglarizes bakery in the Upper Valley
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A 17-year-old male was arrested early Sunday morning after witnesses reported a burglary of a business at the 8000 block of Mesa St. Officers responded to the reported burglary of business at the Arcoiris Bakery and found the front glass door broken and the cash register damaged. TAC officers investigating […]
