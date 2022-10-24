Read full article on original website
Related
Race Between Pritzker, Bailey May be Tightening as Voting Turnout Remains Sluggish
With 13 days out until Election Day, a new survey shows that the race between Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker and Republican State Sen. Darren Bailey may be tightening. Early voting in Chicago is also off to a sluggish start compared to the 2018 election. At this point four years ago, there were 29,000 residents who had cast early ballots, compared to 19,000 this year, according to the Chicago Board of Elections.
Illinois supreme court judges
For the 2022 Illinois general election, here’s how to find out ratings for each of the judges running for a spot on the Illinois Supreme Court, along with ratings for judges running for retention or reelection in your local appellate or circuit courts.
Illinois Midterm Race to Watch: 6th District
One of the more competitive congressional races in the Chicago area is the 6th District in Chicago's west and southwest suburbs. Incumbent Democratic Rep. Sean Casten, a scientist and entrepreneur from Downers Grove, is running for a third term. In 2018, he became the first Democrat to represent the 6th District in decades when he ousted longtime Rep. Peter Roskam. The district was a major target for Democrats after 2016, when Roskam held the seat even though Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton won it by 7 points over President Donald Trump.
How to Research the Illinois Judges on Your Local Ballot For the 2022 Election
Many of the names on your ballot for the 2022 Illinois general election this year are judges, who are elected from specific districts or circuits -- not statewide. That means the judges you vote for will be different based on where you live. Here's a breakdown of how to find...
What to Know About the Worker's Rights Amendment on Illinois Ballots
At the top of every ballot across the state of Illinois is a proposal that, if passed, would add workers' right to organize and collectively bargain to the Illinois Constitution's Bill of Rights. Here's how it reads on every ballot: "The proposed amendment would add a new section to the...
Election 2022: Here Are The Referendums Illinois Voters Will Decide On This Fall
Illinois voters will not only face a host of important decisions when it comes to elected officials this November, but critical questions will also be on ballots across the Chicago area. There’s only one statewide ballot question this year, involving the Workers Rights Amendment, but there are dozens of questions...
When Does Daylight Saving Time End in Illinois?
After over seven months of local clocks operating in daylight saving time, the time for clocks to fall back is quickly approaching. Clocks in Illinois will shift back to standard time in the early morning hours on Sunday, Nov. 6 in 2022, with the official end of DST coming at 2 a.m. on that Sunday.
No, There Isn't a Mask Mandate in Illinois. But They are Recommended in These 3 Counties
Although COVID cases across the Chicago area and the state have recently remained relatively low, local doctors are predicting a surge as the colder weather draws near. "In terms of the COVID-19 community transmission, the rates are currently low," Dr. Lamar Hasbrouck, chief operating officer at the Cook County Department of Public Health said during an update Tuesday. "However, we are expecting a likely surge in the winter. I can't say with any real precision, but we are expecting a surge."
There Are Currently 2 TikTok Class Action Lawsuits in Illinois, And You Could Be Owed Money in Both
Illinois residents may be receiving electronic payments from TikTok, thanks to two class-action lawsuits filed against the social media platform in the state. A class-action complaint was filed in December 2019 in a Northern Illinois District Court by two mothers against Musical.ly and TikTok, alleging that the platforms collected the personal information and viewing data of children under the age of 13 without parental consent.
NBC Chicago
What Forms of Identification Do I Need To Receive My Illinois REAL ID?
Big changes are coming to how an Illinois driver's license or state ID card functions as a form of identification, with REAL ID requirements taking effect next year. Starting in May 2023, an ordinary driver's license or state ID will no longer be valid to board domestic flights or to enter military bases or secure federal facilities.
Illinois Coronavirus Updates: New COVID Variant Concerns, Mask Recommendations
How worried should you be about the rise in recent COVID variants known as "scrabble" or "nightmare" variants?. What experts are saying as some Illinois counties return to a high COVID alert level. Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic across Illinois today:. ‘Nightmare' and ‘Scrabble': How...
Mountain Lion Illinois
The Illinois Department of Natural Resources is urging the public to avoid contact with a mountain lion that’s been detected in the state capital using technology that tracked the rare animal to Springfield’s west side. The DNR says the animal, which was fitted last year with a GPS collar by the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission, was detected Wednesday morning...
Illinois One of States Hardest Hit by Catalytic Converter Thieves, Major Insurer Says
Catalytic converter thefts have grown across the United States in recent years, and according to a major insurance company, Illinois is one of the states hardest-hit by the epidemic. According to data compiled by State Farm, Illinois makes up the third-largest share of catalytic converter thefts of any state in...
$1 Million-Winning Powerball Ticket Sold at Suburban Chicago Store as Jackpot Keeps Growing
While no one claimed a Powerball jackpot worth more than $700 million on Wednesday night, one Illinois resident is $1 million richer after capturing another prize in the drawing. According to Illinois Lottery officials, the winning ticket was purchased at Riverside Mobile, located in the 500 block of Main Street...
Illinois Coronavirus Updates: Warning of ‘Explosion' of Viruses, ‘Scrabble' Variants
With winter coming up, Chicago-area experts are warning that there could be an explosion of viruses in the coming months, with RSV already surging ahead of a feared rise in COVID and flu. Plus, as new variants emerge and spread, which are the most concerning and where do things stand?
65 New ‘Mild' Cases of COVID Reported at LaSalle Veterans' Home, Site of Deadly Outbreak 2 Years Ago
An Illinois veterans’ home where 36 veterans died during the pandemic is experiencing another COVID-19 outbreak, state officials said Monday. The Illinois Department of Veterans’ Affairs said 23 staff and 42 residents have tested positive for COVID-19 at the Illinois Veterans’ Home at LaSalle — with all those who have tested positive being moved to a negative pressure isolation unit where they are being closely monitored.
5 Wild Facts About World's Longest Timber-Towered Suspension Bridge in Michigan
The world's longest timber-towered suspension bridge is now open in Michigan, driving distance from Chicago, but for those who dare to test it out, well, the more than 1,000-foot walk across is only one part of the staggering statistics. Located at Boyne Mountain Resort north of Traverse City, SkyBridge Michigan...
NBC Chicago
Chicago, IL
98K+
Followers
78K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT
The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0