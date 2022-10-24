ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Race Between Pritzker, Bailey May be Tightening as Voting Turnout Remains Sluggish

With 13 days out until Election Day, a new survey shows that the race between Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker and Republican State Sen. Darren Bailey may be tightening. Early voting in Chicago is also off to a sluggish start compared to the 2018 election. At this point four years ago, there were 29,000 residents who had cast early ballots, compared to 19,000 this year, according to the Chicago Board of Elections.
Illinois supreme court judges

For the 2022 Illinois general election, here’s how to find out ratings for each of the judges running for a spot on the Illinois Supreme Court, along with ratings for judges running for retention or reelection in your local appellate or circuit courts.
Illinois Midterm Race to Watch: 6th District

One of the more competitive congressional races in the Chicago area is the 6th District in Chicago's west and southwest suburbs. Incumbent Democratic Rep. Sean Casten, a scientist and entrepreneur from Downers Grove, is running for a third term. In 2018, he became the first Democrat to represent the 6th District in decades when he ousted longtime Rep. Peter Roskam. The district was a major target for Democrats after 2016, when Roskam held the seat even though Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton won it by 7 points over President Donald Trump.
When Does Daylight Saving Time End in Illinois?

After over seven months of local clocks operating in daylight saving time, the time for clocks to fall back is quickly approaching. Clocks in Illinois will shift back to standard time in the early morning hours on Sunday, Nov. 6 in 2022, with the official end of DST coming at 2 a.m. on that Sunday.
No, There Isn't a Mask Mandate in Illinois. But They are Recommended in These 3 Counties

Although COVID cases across the Chicago area and the state have recently remained relatively low, local doctors are predicting a surge as the colder weather draws near. "In terms of the COVID-19 community transmission, the rates are currently low," Dr. Lamar Hasbrouck, chief operating officer at the Cook County Department of Public Health said during an update Tuesday. "However, we are expecting a likely surge in the winter. I can't say with any real precision, but we are expecting a surge."
There Are Currently 2 TikTok Class Action Lawsuits in Illinois, And You Could Be Owed Money in Both

Illinois residents may be receiving electronic payments from TikTok, thanks to two class-action lawsuits filed against the social media platform in the state. A class-action complaint was filed in December 2019 in a Northern Illinois District Court by two mothers against Musical.ly and TikTok, alleging that the platforms collected the personal information and viewing data of children under the age of 13 without parental consent.
What Forms of Identification Do I Need To Receive My Illinois REAL ID?

Big changes are coming to how an Illinois driver's license or state ID card functions as a form of identification, with REAL ID requirements taking effect next year. Starting in May 2023, an ordinary driver's license or state ID will no longer be valid to board domestic flights or to enter military bases or secure federal facilities.
Mountain Lion Illinois

The Illinois Department of Natural Resources is urging the public to avoid contact with a mountain lion that’s been detected in the state capital using technology that tracked the rare animal to Springfield’s west side. The DNR says the animal, which was fitted last year with a GPS collar by the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission, was detected Wednesday morning...
65 New ‘Mild' Cases of COVID Reported at LaSalle Veterans' Home, Site of Deadly Outbreak 2 Years Ago

An Illinois veterans’ home where 36 veterans died during the pandemic is experiencing another COVID-19 outbreak, state officials said Monday. The Illinois Department of Veterans’ Affairs said 23 staff and 42 residents have tested positive for COVID-19 at the Illinois Veterans’ Home at LaSalle — with all those who have tested positive being moved to a negative pressure isolation unit where they are being closely monitored.
