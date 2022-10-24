One of the more competitive congressional races in the Chicago area is the 6th District in Chicago's west and southwest suburbs. Incumbent Democratic Rep. Sean Casten, a scientist and entrepreneur from Downers Grove, is running for a third term. In 2018, he became the first Democrat to represent the 6th District in decades when he ousted longtime Rep. Peter Roskam. The district was a major target for Democrats after 2016, when Roskam held the seat even though Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton won it by 7 points over President Donald Trump.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO