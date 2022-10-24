ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cave Spring, GA

City of Cave Spring reaches deal to purchase former elementary school property

By David Crowder DCrowder@RN-T.com, dcrowder, David Crowder, File
 3 days ago
Cave Spring Mayor Rob Ware (left) and Floyd County Board of Education member Danny Waits shake hands after the city and school board reached a deal on Cave Spring Elementary. David Crowder DCrowder@RN-T.com

An agreement has been reached that will see the City of Cave Spring assume ownership of the former Cave Spring Elementary School property.

On Monday, both the school board and city council approved a resolution and intergovernmental agreement for Cave Spring to purchase the school for $40,000.

The transfer of the property will become official once the check is cut and the deed is filed at the Floyd County Courthouse. That is expected to happen on Tuesday.

The Floyd County Board of Education voted in 2021 to close the school, citing declining enrollment and financial considerations.

Negotiations for the city to buy the property have been ongoing.

During Monday’s called school board meeting, both sides admitted the process has been tedious and contentious at times.

“Any time you do something like we’ve done, it’s difficult,” Mayor Rob Ware told the school board. “Nobody likes to close a school, and I know you folks feel the same way. That’s been very evident to me. The cooperation you have given us to make this happen, I certainly appreciate that, as does the council.”

School board member Danny Waits, who represents the Cave Spring area, said the board went above and beyond to make the building affordable, which helps free up City of Cave Spring funds to develop the building.

“As difficult and challenging as the entire process has been, I still think the right thing was done for the betterment of all Floyd County Schools,” he said. “Regardless of public perception at times or anything else, what we are starting today, right now, is what’s best for the City of Cave Spring and only continues what’s best for the students of Floyd County. Sometimes growth has some growing pains with it.”

Plans for the building have not been finalized, but the agreement stipulates that it cannot be used for a public or private K-12 school or a technology resource center.

City councilman Jason West said they are trying to put together a business plan and some ideas have been kicked around. He added there will be meetings in the future to discuss possible uses for the property.

