Dry shampoo has become a staple hair care product, but a recent recall warns that over a dozen varieties of the styling tool may do more harm than good. Unilever, a household name for bath and beauty products, issued a voluntary recall of 19 different dry shampoo products in an Oct. 18 press release. According to the official statement, Unilever recalled the products due to "potentially elevated levels of benzene."

3 DAYS AGO