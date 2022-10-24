Read full article on original website
Related
gmauthority.com
2024 Chevy Silverado EV Max Output Raised To 754 Horsepower
Unveiled earlier this year in January, the 2024 Chevy Silverado EV will serve as GM’s mass-market full-size electric pickup. At the time of its reveal, GM announced that the full-size electric truck would have a maximum output of 664 horsepower and 780 pound-feet of torque, making it no slouch. However, the 2024 GMC Sierra EV debuted just last week with a maximum output of 754 horsepower and 785 pound-feet of torque. Despite being based on the same platform and using the same batteries and motors, the two trucks appear to be producing different numbers. Now, GM Authority has learned that this is not the case.
gmauthority.com
2023 Chevy Equinox Fuel Economy Almost Unchanged Compared To 2022 Model
As the sixth model year of the current third-generation compact crossover, the 2023 Chevy Equinox introduced a few changes over the fully-refreshed 2022 model. Among these updates is a new powerplant, and now, GM Authority has learned how its fuel economy compares to that of 2022 models. As a quick...
Ram’s Aiming for Cummins-Level Notoriety With Its ‘Hurricane’ I6 Gasoline Engine
Is this new turbocharged 500-horsepower I6 engineered to court Cummins fans? The post Ram’s Aiming for Cummins-Level Notoriety With Its ‘Hurricane’ I6 Gasoline Engine appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
gmauthority.com
2024 GMC Sierra HD Denali: High Class Capabilities
The GMC Sierra HD range, which consists of the Sierra 2500 HD and Sierra 3500 HD, is receiving a major refresh for the 2024 model year. Announced earlier this month, the updates incorporate a new front fascia, new tail lamps, an overhauled interior, along with noteworthy powertrain and capability upgrades. Today, we’re taking a closer look at the 2024 GMC Sierra HD Denali in the following GM Authority spotlight.
What Colors Does the 2023 Toyota Highlander Hybrid Come In?
The Toyota Highlander Hybrid offers plenty of value for the money. What colors does the 2023 Highlander Hybrid come in? The post What Colors Does the 2023 Toyota Highlander Hybrid Come In? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Could This Really Be What the New Ram EV Truck Looks Like?
The Ram Revolution is highly anticipated, but could it look plain? New spy shots show it with a basic Big Horn body. The post Could This Really Be What the New Ram EV Truck Looks Like? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
ABC 15 News
Kia recalls SUVs due to engine fire risk
Kia announced a recall for some 2008 and 2009 Sportage vehicles because there's a risk that the engine could catch on fire. "An engine compartment fire originating from around the Hydraulic Electronic Control Unit (HECU) may occur while parked or driving," a statement about the recall says on the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration's website.
2023 Toyota Highlander Gets the Turbo Engine It Always Needed
The smaller-displacement turbo engine has more torque, same fuel economy, and lower emissions.
gmauthority.com
SVE Launches Supercharged 2023 Yenko/SC Chevy Silverado
Specialty Vehicle Engineering (SVE) has launched the new-for-2023 supercharged Yenko/SC Chevy Silverado pickups, offering upwards of 800 horsepower for hauling more than just cargo. Let’s jump straight to the good stuff. The heart of the 2023 supercharged Yenko/SC Chevy Silverado is a supercharged powerplant, with Specialty Vehicle Engineering throwing boost...
gmauthority.com
2022 GMC Sierra HD Heated Seat Retrofits Under Way
Customers affected by a recent constraint on heated seats for the 2022 GMC Sierra HD are now eligible to have the feature retrofitted under a new GM customer satisfaction program, GM Authority has learned. For those readers who may have missed it, certain 2022 GMC Sierra HD models were placed...
gmauthority.com
Toyota Allegedly Revising Its EV Product Strategy
As GM continues its transition to an all-electric portfolio, several other major automakers are also making strides in the EV segment, including Toyota, which, according to one recent report, is now considering a more aggressive EV strategy in light of greater-than-anticipated EV demand and falling manufacturing costs. Back in December...
gmauthority.com
Chevy Trax Discount Offers Up To $750 Off In October 2022
In October 2022, a Chevy Trax discount offers up to $750 off the 2022 Trax. That is $500 customer cash when purchasing the subcompact crossover, or $750 cash back on a local market lease. The Bow Tie brand also offers low-interest financing for up to 60 months. Additionally, a national...
gmauthority.com
GM’s Cruise Rival Argo AI Shutting Down
The race to full autonomy is on, but now, it looks like one of the major competitors is dropping out as Argo AI announces it’s shutting down. According to a recent report from TechCrunch, Argo AI told employees to that it would no longer continue its mission as a company during an all-hands meeting Wednesday. Going forward, Argo AI’s primary backers, Ford and Volkswagen, will absorb parts of the autonomous technology company, with some Argo AI employees set to receive offers from the two automotive giants.
The 2023 Ram 1500 Limited Elite Edition Brings Grand Wagoneer Levels of Luxury to a Pickup Truck
If the Grand Wagoneer was a capable work truck instead of a capable 4x4, it might look a lot like this. The post The 2023 Ram 1500 Limited Elite Edition Brings Grand Wagoneer Levels of Luxury to a Pickup Truck appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
gmauthority.com
2024 Buick Encore GX Refresh: Our Exclusive Details
Just yesterday, GM Authority brought you exclusive coverage on the 2024 Buick Encore GX refresh, reporting that the upcoming mid-cycle update was set to debut a new range-topping Avenir trim level. Now, GM Authority is back at it to bring you further exclusive details on the refreshed 2024 Buick Encore GX.
gmauthority.com
2024 GMC Sierra HD SLT: First Real-World Pictures
GM unveiled the fully refreshed 2024 GMC Sierra HD earlier this month, debuting a variety of important updates and changes. Now, we’re getting our first real-world look at the refreshed 2024 GMC Sierra HD in the SLT trim level. For those readers who may be unaware, the SLT is...
gmauthority.com
Future Buick EV Crossover Spied For The First Time In China
Just as General Motors prepares to introduce the first Buick EV based on Ultium technology before the end of the year in China, a future Buick EV crossover has just been captured for the first time in the Asian country. Local media have captured the first highly camouflaged prototype of...
gmauthority.com
GM’s Baojun KiWi EV Mini Off-Road Patent Images Leaked
The SAIC-GM-Wuling joint venture announced last month that it will launch an upcoming Baojun KiWi EV mini crossover in China, and now, patent images of the small all-electric off-roader from the manufacturer’s youngest brand in the Asian country have been leaked. The upcoming Baojun KiWi EV mini off-road crossover...
Comments / 0